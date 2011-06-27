Estimated values
2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,754
|$15,585
|$18,257
|Clean
|$12,376
|$15,120
|$17,663
|Average
|$11,619
|$14,191
|$16,474
|Rough
|$10,863
|$13,263
|$15,285
Estimated values
2014 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,815
|$18,651
|$21,355
|Clean
|$15,346
|$18,095
|$20,660
|Average
|$14,408
|$16,983
|$19,269
|Rough
|$13,470
|$15,872
|$17,878
Estimated values
2014 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,850
|$17,696
|$20,401
|Clean
|$14,410
|$17,169
|$19,737
|Average
|$13,529
|$16,114
|$18,408
|Rough
|$12,648
|$15,059
|$17,080
Estimated values
2014 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,292
|$13,798
|$16,164
|Clean
|$10,957
|$13,386
|$15,638
|Average
|$10,287
|$12,564
|$14,585
|Rough
|$9,617
|$11,742
|$13,532
Estimated values
2014 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,071
|$12,296
|$14,398
|Clean
|$9,772
|$11,929
|$13,929
|Average
|$9,175
|$11,196
|$12,991
|Rough
|$8,577
|$10,464
|$12,053
Estimated values
2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,083
|$15,987
|$18,728
|Clean
|$12,695
|$15,510
|$18,118
|Average
|$11,919
|$14,558
|$16,898
|Rough
|$11,143
|$13,605
|$15,679
Estimated values
2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,087
|$15,991
|$18,734
|Clean
|$12,699
|$15,515
|$18,124
|Average
|$11,922
|$14,562
|$16,904
|Rough
|$11,146
|$13,609
|$15,684