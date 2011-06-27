Used 2014 Honda Odyssey Consumer Reviews

Ongoing mechanical failures hcooley3 , 03/23/2015 EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful We purchased our 2014 Oddy in late 2013 after testing out all other competing vans. We loved the styling, the way the van drove, and believed in Honda reliability. Fast forward 18 months and we cannot wait to get rid of this van. The transmission went out two months ago at 16K miles (replaced) and was quickly followed by failed power steering (also replaced). The van was towed to the dealership this morning because we found a 3-foot diameter puddle of fresh transmission fluid on our garage floor. The tranny issues started as other people have written in their reviews. People, beware of this van. We are lobbying the dealership and Honda Corporate for a replacement. Report Abuse

Mother-in-law, my one year old and I were driving to Colorado from Arizona while ascending up a hill my van violently jerked after a couple of loud clunks and the van lost its ability to keep up with the speed limit ( we were almost rear ended by a Semi truck.) I pulled off the highway at the next exit and called Honda Cares. The mechanics at The Honda Dealership in Flagstaff AZ. looked at me like I was crazy. The Van was parked and turned off while we waited for a mechanic to take it on a ride. I was told that there was nothing wrong with my van and he told me to read my manual so I could learn about the D4 button that I should of used while going up hill. (I was utilizing the D4 button when this clunk happened) He said it was safe to drive to Colorado because there was nothing wrong. We went on our way. The van was terrible going up hill and shuddered when down shifting. I took the van into the dealership the day after we reached our destination and they acted like I was totally nuts. I told them about the transmission issues that I read about the night before my appointment. I was told that they never heard of such a thing and that the Odyssy was bulletproof and that they don't pay attention to online complaining. I mentioned that a person stated that they took their van to a dealer and they called Honda Tech and were told that there was a software update. The mechanic said it was a lie because only the dealership can call Honda Tech. (didn't I just say that the dealership called?)I left the van there overnight and was told that there was nothing wrong and that there is no software update. I didn't drive my van for the next couple weeks then it was time to drive back to AZ. No problems on the trip back except the transmission does not shift as smooth as it had the first 10,000 miles. The transmission still shudders on occasion and its get up and go has got up and went. I am so sad and disappointed in Honda, this is my 5th and maybe my last Honda vehicle. **********UPDATE***UPDATE******** A few weeks after my trip to Colorado the transmission was constantly jerking and wouldn't shift. I took it to Tempe Honda in Tempe AZ. they told me that it was the pressure switch in the transmission. It seems to have fixed the problem although I must say that I do not feel that it shifts as smooth as it did when I first purchased it and at times there is a soft hesitation in shifting during acceleration.

I had an 09 Odyssey that I traded in for a Dodge product- worst mistake ever! Ended up trading the Dodge in for this one. The 14 is so much better than even the 09. The 6 speed tranny is now standard which bumped up MPG and the drive. The 3rd row seats also fold down much easier. The dual screens are a unique touch which I like. HondaLink is kind of a joke at this point (downloaded the app on my I-Phone) but I do like that the car will read you text messages and let you respond while driving. I looked at other vans but no one was even close to the Odyssey when all is considered. Note: The CoolBox does NOT make things cold, it uses the car A/C to keep things cold.

We've had this one for about 18 months and 31,000 miles now. We bought it to replace a 2012 Odyssey that was a disappointment on many levels. So far, it has been trouble-free. Around town we average about 24 mpg and on the open road we can count on 29-30 mpg running at 70-75 mph. While the 2012 and 2014 are essentially identical, most of the improvements are behind the scenes in that Honda has generally improved how systems operate. The auto headlights, for example, have better logic for the day/night mode switching, and the instrument lighting switching has been separated from the headlight switching. The cylinder shutoff system (VCM) is less noticeable (the 2012's was abysmal). Having the built-in vacuum is a nice touch, though we wish it were a bit more powerful. It also seems a bit quieter than the 2012 was (better active noise control?). On the downside, like the 2012 (and our 2003 as well) before it, front brake rotors warp too easily. Personally, I think they are undersized for a 4,500 lb. vehicle. The transmission is smoother than the 2012, but Honda has yet to figure out how to make a smooth-shifting transmission...on any car they sell. Cold operation is particularly lousy. Our biggest beef, though, is with the infotainment system. Migrating the radio/CD player to a touchscreen while keeping the joystick/knob controller was a mistake. The system response is slower and the programming changes they made to the navigation system make it harder to enter a destination. It also resulted in the loss of the pull-out cupholder/drawer, which was a nice feature to have. In those regards the 2012 arrangement was better. Overall, we are happier with the 2014. Hopefully, it will continue to give trouble-free operation.