Estimated values
2006 Honda CR-V Special Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,033
|$4,399
|$5,148
|Clean
|$2,794
|$4,047
|$4,731
|Average
|$2,315
|$3,343
|$3,897
|Rough
|$1,836
|$2,639
|$3,063
Estimated values
2006 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,633
|$3,837
|$4,496
|Clean
|$2,425
|$3,530
|$4,132
|Average
|$2,010
|$2,916
|$3,404
|Rough
|$1,594
|$2,301
|$2,675
Estimated values
2006 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,479
|$3,619
|$4,243
|Clean
|$2,283
|$3,329
|$3,899
|Average
|$1,892
|$2,750
|$3,212
|Rough
|$1,501
|$2,170
|$2,525
Estimated values
2006 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,562
|$3,706
|$4,334
|Clean
|$2,360
|$3,410
|$3,983
|Average
|$1,955
|$2,816
|$3,281
|Rough
|$1,551
|$2,223
|$2,579
Estimated values
2006 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,384
|$3,506
|$4,121
|Clean
|$2,196
|$3,226
|$3,788
|Average
|$1,820
|$2,664
|$3,120
|Rough
|$1,443
|$2,103
|$2,453
Estimated values
2006 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,779
|$4,032
|$4,719
|Clean
|$2,560
|$3,710
|$4,337
|Average
|$2,121
|$3,064
|$3,573
|Rough
|$1,682
|$2,419
|$2,808