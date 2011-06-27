  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navi (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,500$3,595$4,187
Clean$2,253$3,249$3,787
Average$1,759$2,557$2,988
Rough$1,265$1,866$2,188
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,974$2,837$3,304
Clean$1,779$2,564$2,989
Average$1,389$2,018$2,358
Rough$999$1,472$1,727
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,690$2,717$3,269
Clean$1,523$2,456$2,957
Average$1,189$1,933$2,333
Rough$856$1,410$1,709
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navi (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,850$5,384$6,214
Clean$3,470$4,866$5,621
Average$2,709$3,830$4,434
Rough$1,949$2,794$3,248
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,308$3,363$3,933
Clean$2,080$3,039$3,558
Average$1,624$2,392$2,807
Rough$1,168$1,745$2,056
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,230$3,260$3,816
Clean$2,010$2,946$3,452
Average$1,570$2,319$2,723
Rough$1,129$1,692$1,995
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,023$2,814$3,243
Clean$1,823$2,543$2,933
Average$1,423$2,002$2,314
Rough$1,024$1,460$1,695
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,176$2,868$3,245
Clean$1,961$2,592$2,935
Average$1,531$2,041$2,316
Rough$1,101$1,489$1,696
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,371$3,478$4,076
Clean$2,137$3,143$3,686
Average$1,669$2,474$2,908
Rough$1,200$1,805$2,130
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,591$3,724$4,338
Clean$2,335$3,366$3,923
Average$1,823$2,649$3,095
Rough$1,311$1,933$2,267
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,473$3,848$4,590
Clean$2,229$3,478$4,152
Average$1,740$2,738$3,275
Rough$1,252$1,997$2,399
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,582$4,960$5,708
Clean$3,228$4,483$5,163
Average$2,520$3,529$4,073
Rough$1,813$2,574$2,983
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,303$3,389$3,976
Clean$2,076$3,063$3,596
Average$1,621$2,411$2,837
Rough$1,166$1,759$2,078
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,699$5,228$6,056
Clean$3,334$4,725$5,478
Average$2,603$3,719$4,322
Rough$1,872$2,714$3,165
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,107$3,066$3,585
Clean$1,899$2,771$3,243
Average$1,483$2,181$2,559
Rough$1,067$1,592$1,874
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,938$2,773$3,225
Clean$1,746$2,506$2,917
Average$1,364$1,973$2,302
Rough$981$1,439$1,686
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,471$3,579$4,178
Clean$2,227$3,235$3,779
Average$1,739$2,546$2,981
Rough$1,251$1,858$2,184
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,066$3,021$3,537
Clean$1,862$2,730$3,199
Average$1,454$2,149$2,524
Rough$1,046$1,568$1,848
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,221$3,233$3,781
Clean$2,001$2,922$3,420
Average$1,563$2,300$2,698
Rough$1,124$1,678$1,976
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,816$4,108$4,807
Clean$2,538$3,713$4,348
Average$1,981$2,923$3,430
Rough$1,425$2,132$2,513
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navi, Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,663$5,192$6,019
Clean$3,301$4,693$5,445
Average$2,577$3,694$4,295
Rough$1,854$2,695$3,146
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,328$3,377$3,944
Clean$2,098$3,053$3,568
Average$1,638$2,403$2,815
Rough$1,178$1,753$2,062
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,033$2,633$2,959
Clean$1,832$2,379$2,676
Average$1,430$1,873$2,111
Rough$1,029$1,366$1,546
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,823 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,543 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Civic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,823 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,543 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Honda Civic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,823 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,543 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Honda Civic ranges from $1,024 to $3,243, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.