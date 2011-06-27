Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navi (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,500
|$3,595
|$4,187
|Clean
|$2,253
|$3,249
|$3,787
|Average
|$1,759
|$2,557
|$2,988
|Rough
|$1,265
|$1,866
|$2,188
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,974
|$2,837
|$3,304
|Clean
|$1,779
|$2,564
|$2,989
|Average
|$1,389
|$2,018
|$2,358
|Rough
|$999
|$1,472
|$1,727
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,690
|$2,717
|$3,269
|Clean
|$1,523
|$2,456
|$2,957
|Average
|$1,189
|$1,933
|$2,333
|Rough
|$856
|$1,410
|$1,709
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navi (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,850
|$5,384
|$6,214
|Clean
|$3,470
|$4,866
|$5,621
|Average
|$2,709
|$3,830
|$4,434
|Rough
|$1,949
|$2,794
|$3,248
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,308
|$3,363
|$3,933
|Clean
|$2,080
|$3,039
|$3,558
|Average
|$1,624
|$2,392
|$2,807
|Rough
|$1,168
|$1,745
|$2,056
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,230
|$3,260
|$3,816
|Clean
|$2,010
|$2,946
|$3,452
|Average
|$1,570
|$2,319
|$2,723
|Rough
|$1,129
|$1,692
|$1,995
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,023
|$2,814
|$3,243
|Clean
|$1,823
|$2,543
|$2,933
|Average
|$1,423
|$2,002
|$2,314
|Rough
|$1,024
|$1,460
|$1,695
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,176
|$2,868
|$3,245
|Clean
|$1,961
|$2,592
|$2,935
|Average
|$1,531
|$2,041
|$2,316
|Rough
|$1,101
|$1,489
|$1,696
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,371
|$3,478
|$4,076
|Clean
|$2,137
|$3,143
|$3,686
|Average
|$1,669
|$2,474
|$2,908
|Rough
|$1,200
|$1,805
|$2,130
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,591
|$3,724
|$4,338
|Clean
|$2,335
|$3,366
|$3,923
|Average
|$1,823
|$2,649
|$3,095
|Rough
|$1,311
|$1,933
|$2,267
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,473
|$3,848
|$4,590
|Clean
|$2,229
|$3,478
|$4,152
|Average
|$1,740
|$2,738
|$3,275
|Rough
|$1,252
|$1,997
|$2,399
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,582
|$4,960
|$5,708
|Clean
|$3,228
|$4,483
|$5,163
|Average
|$2,520
|$3,529
|$4,073
|Rough
|$1,813
|$2,574
|$2,983
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,303
|$3,389
|$3,976
|Clean
|$2,076
|$3,063
|$3,596
|Average
|$1,621
|$2,411
|$2,837
|Rough
|$1,166
|$1,759
|$2,078
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,699
|$5,228
|$6,056
|Clean
|$3,334
|$4,725
|$5,478
|Average
|$2,603
|$3,719
|$4,322
|Rough
|$1,872
|$2,714
|$3,165
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,107
|$3,066
|$3,585
|Clean
|$1,899
|$2,771
|$3,243
|Average
|$1,483
|$2,181
|$2,559
|Rough
|$1,067
|$1,592
|$1,874
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,938
|$2,773
|$3,225
|Clean
|$1,746
|$2,506
|$2,917
|Average
|$1,364
|$1,973
|$2,302
|Rough
|$981
|$1,439
|$1,686
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,471
|$3,579
|$4,178
|Clean
|$2,227
|$3,235
|$3,779
|Average
|$1,739
|$2,546
|$2,981
|Rough
|$1,251
|$1,858
|$2,184
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,066
|$3,021
|$3,537
|Clean
|$1,862
|$2,730
|$3,199
|Average
|$1,454
|$2,149
|$2,524
|Rough
|$1,046
|$1,568
|$1,848
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,221
|$3,233
|$3,781
|Clean
|$2,001
|$2,922
|$3,420
|Average
|$1,563
|$2,300
|$2,698
|Rough
|$1,124
|$1,678
|$1,976
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,816
|$4,108
|$4,807
|Clean
|$2,538
|$3,713
|$4,348
|Average
|$1,981
|$2,923
|$3,430
|Rough
|$1,425
|$2,132
|$2,513
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navi, Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,663
|$5,192
|$6,019
|Clean
|$3,301
|$4,693
|$5,445
|Average
|$2,577
|$3,694
|$4,295
|Rough
|$1,854
|$2,695
|$3,146
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,328
|$3,377
|$3,944
|Clean
|$2,098
|$3,053
|$3,568
|Average
|$1,638
|$2,403
|$2,815
|Rough
|$1,178
|$1,753
|$2,062
Estimated values
2006 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,033
|$2,633
|$2,959
|Clean
|$1,832
|$2,379
|$2,676
|Average
|$1,430
|$1,873
|$2,111
|Rough
|$1,029
|$1,366
|$1,546