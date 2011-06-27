Used 2006 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews
Exactly what you want in a budget sedan!
If you are looking at older Civics, then it is obvious that you do not want a speed racer vehicle to take to the drag races on Saturday nights, nor do you want an ultra-luxurious Maybach with wine chillers in the dash. This car provides everything that you need in a compact economy car and will definitely fit your budget! I have had this vehicle since brand new and have never been disappointed. Here are a few key details that stand out on this vehicle- PROs: -Zippy: When new, car was surprisingly fun to drive. Now that it has 210K miles on the odometer, it is a little more sluggish with the acceleration/shifting and the suspension is harsher, but for such a small engine it actually surprised me. The seats are well bolstered and pretty comfy on drives less than 5 hours. -Maintenance: Extremely easy to conduct maintenance on just about every part in this car. Fluids and small parts are extremely cheap and prevalent in stores. The only things that I could not do myself from Youtube tutorials were the starter motor and water pump, and even then, they were both very cheap to replace. -MPG: 45MPG at 70mph even in old age. -Appearance: Still get compliments on appearance. Paint is great after 12 years. People think car is new. The looks won’t hold up to a sports car but it -Cargo Space: Has more than meets the eye. For a compact car I never have trouble fitting anything inside. CONS: -Road Noise: While not terrible at first, the longer you have the car the worse it will be. The doors and undercarriage have very little insulation and the seals around doors will start to leak after many miles. You cannot get luxury noise-reducing tires small enough to fit. -Sound System: Speakers are weak in base model. Will leave you wanting more.-Visibility: While vertical visibility is outstanding thanks to the extremely large windshield, horizontal visibility is lackluster due to the overly bulky A-pillars. Please watch for cyclists. -Undercarriage: The front undercarriage is low and will get torn off. I don’t know anyone who has not ziptied their front end back on. -A/C: The A/C is fine up until it is about 105 outside. If you don’t drive in this weather, then you will be happy. Otherwise, the system cannot keep up. Other than what I have listed here, the car meets the standards of what an economy car should provide. If it had more insulation and a better speaker system then I would keep mine forever. I highly recommend it over any other (older) compact sedan on the market. If you keep up on the normal maintenance and detail the vehicle properly when needed then you can keep this bad boy running forever!
2006 Honda Civic LX 4 door
Have had this car for nearly 3 years now and all we've had to do is change the oil and filters. The only negatives are: Terrible and noisy Turanza EL400 Tires (which are dangerous in even a dusting of snow). Interior and exterior scratches seemingly by even looking at them. Blind-spots are bad for backing, it's difficult to park properly as you can't see the corners of the car.
Suspension problem
The 2006, and 2007 Honda Civics have a rear suspension geometry problem that causes rapid rear tire wear, roaring noise from the rear and vibrations at highway speeds. See Honda Service Bulletin 08-001. Mine has had this problem and working with the dealer and Honda America it still hasn't been resolved. Looking at blogs it seems to be a common problem that has caused a few accidents and worries over possible fatal accident occurring with tire separation.
SuperCivic!
I absolutely could not be happier with this purchase. Bought the car sight unseen since Hybrids are in short supply (and having never owned a Honda before). Much roomier than I had expected and fit/finish of interior and exterior are phenomenal! Quality materials used throughout cabin. Love the split-level dash; very easy to read at a glance and keep an eye on my instantaneous MPGs. The new Civic body style is beautiful. I probably would not have purchased a Civic hybrid if they were still producing the last generation model. In the warmer months I averaged 48-55 MPG, but now that the weather has cooled, I get around 42- 46 MPG. Not bad anyway you look at it, and double the MPG of my old car!
Unbeatable Value
I live in South Central Indiana and I purchased my 2006 Civic Ex Coupe in the summer of 2013 from its original dealer in Richmond, KY. This Civic was 7 years old at that time and had just 49K miles on it (avg 7k miles a year). The car was serviced at that dealer and well maintained. I have been extremely pleased with how this vehicle has held up the past 53K miles. The past 2 years my round trip to work has averaged 60 miles a day. Those 2 years include driving through Indiana's worst winter in over 40 years and this car was able to make it each day with no trouble on regular tires. This trim level of the Coupe EX has appealing styling and a sporty look. The coupe comes with the premium sound system (over twice as many watts as the sedan sound system) and it is a great value for a car at this price point. The electronics have worked flawlessly and the interior has worn well. In the summer time I love this car because of the sunroof which works flawlessly after over 100K miles now. This car has required virtually no maintenance. Tires and brakes have worn just fine for the miles I put on this machine (over 25K a year since purchase). I would say I take above average care of my vehicles. I am diligent with keeping this vehicle clean, fluids changed, and routine maintenance is done on time. I love searching for cars and often consider upgrading to an Accord Coupe, TSX, or possibly a Tacoma but this Civic has been so strong and it is paid for. If I am smart I will keep it well beyond 200K miles. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone.
