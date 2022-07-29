What is the M2?

The BMW M2 is a high-performance version of the rear-wheel-drive 2 Series coupe. The previous first-generation model features a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (405 horsepower, 406 lb-ft of torque) that's connected to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This combination of features made the M2 one of our top picks in the luxury sport coupe class.

The 2 Series received a full redesign for the 2022 model year, topped off by the 382-horsepower M240i. But we know BMW and its fans just can't say no to the mighty M badge, and we expect an even more potent M2 to debut in 2023.

BMW says the new 2 Series has a 12% increase in torsional stiffness and new shock absorbers to soak up imperfections on the road and increase comfort, plus stiffer support bearings on the front axle to improve steering feel. We expect these improvements to carry over onto the new M2 with even more performance gains.

The redesigned M2 should get a new engine, most likely the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine borrowed from the current-generation M4 coupe. There's no way BMW will endow it with the full 473 hp of the M4 (or the 503 hp of the M4 Competition) but anything less than the previous 405 hp would be a disappointment.