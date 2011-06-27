  1. Home
2002 Honda Civic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,207$1,866$2,220
Clean$1,069$1,656$1,972
Average$792$1,237$1,477
Rough$515$817$981
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,196$1,935$2,332
Clean$1,059$1,718$2,072
Average$785$1,283$1,551
Rough$510$848$1,031
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,301$2,041$2,440
Clean$1,151$1,812$2,168
Average$853$1,353$1,623
Rough$554$894$1,079
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,292$2,041$2,444
Clean$1,144$1,812$2,171
Average$848$1,353$1,626
Rough$551$894$1,080
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,556$2,325$2,738
Clean$1,378$2,063$2,433
Average$1,020$1,541$1,822
Rough$663$1,018$1,211
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,183$1,875$2,248
Clean$1,047$1,664$1,997
Average$776$1,243$1,495
Rough$504$821$994
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,571$2,450$2,923
Clean$1,391$2,175$2,597
Average$1,030$1,624$1,945
Rough$670$1,073$1,293
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags and ABS (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,755$2,591$3,041
Clean$1,553$2,300$2,702
Average$1,151$1,717$2,023
Rough$748$1,135$1,345
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,338$2,004$2,362
Clean$1,185$1,778$2,099
Average$878$1,328$1,572
Rough$571$877$1,044
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,699$2,773$3,348
Clean$1,504$2,461$2,975
Average$1,114$1,838$2,228
Rough$724$1,214$1,480
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,113$1,958$2,412
Clean$985$1,738$2,143
Average$730$1,298$1,604
Rough$474$858$1,066
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,395$2,227$2,674
Clean$1,235$1,977$2,376
Average$915$1,476$1,779
Rough$595$975$1,182
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,064$1,414$1,603
Clean$942$1,255$1,424
Average$698$937$1,066
Rough$454$619$709
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,368$2,168$2,598
Clean$1,211$1,924$2,308
Average$897$1,437$1,729
Rough$583$950$1,149
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,571$2,458$2,935
Clean$1,391$2,182$2,608
Average$1,030$1,629$1,953
Rough$670$1,077$1,298
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,351$1,996$2,342
Clean$1,196$1,771$2,081
Average$886$1,323$1,558
Rough$576$874$1,036
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,290$2,057$2,469
Clean$1,142$1,826$2,194
Average$846$1,363$1,643
Rough$550$901$1,092
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,549$2,497$3,006
Clean$1,372$2,216$2,671
Average$1,016$1,655$2,000
Rough$660$1,094$1,329
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,391$2,185$2,613
Clean$1,232$1,940$2,321
Average$912$1,448$1,738
Rough$593$957$1,155
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,741$3,334$4,188
Clean$1,541$2,960$3,721
Average$1,142$2,210$2,786
Rough$742$1,460$1,852
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback w/Side Airbags (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,047$3,152$3,745
Clean$1,812$2,798$3,327
Average$1,342$2,089$2,492
Rough$872$1,381$1,656
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,476$2,339$2,802
Clean$1,307$2,076$2,490
Average$968$1,550$1,864
Rough$629$1,025$1,239
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,248$1,948$2,325
Clean$1,104$1,729$2,066
Average$818$1,291$1,547
Rough$532$853$1,028
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,741$2,276$2,566
Clean$1,541$2,021$2,280
Average$1,142$1,509$1,707
Rough$742$997$1,135
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,260$1,984$2,373
Clean$1,115$1,761$2,108
Average$826$1,315$1,579
Rough$537$869$1,049
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,244$1,962$2,348
Clean$1,101$1,742$2,086
Average$816$1,300$1,562
Rough$530$859$1,038
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,442$2,236$2,662
Clean$1,277$1,985$2,365
Average$946$1,482$1,771
Rough$615$979$1,177
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,132$3,157$3,709
Clean$1,887$2,803$3,295
Average$1,398$2,093$2,468
Rough$909$1,383$1,640
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,549$2,765$3,416
Clean$1,372$2,454$3,035
Average$1,016$1,832$2,273
Rough$660$1,211$1,510
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,314$2,159$2,613
Clean$1,163$1,916$2,321
Average$862$1,431$1,738
Rough$560$945$1,155
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,486$2,426$2,930
Clean$1,315$2,154$2,603
Average$974$1,608$1,949
Rough$633$1,063$1,295
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,201$1,774$2,081
Clean$1,063$1,574$1,849
Average$787$1,175$1,385
Rough$512$777$920
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $985 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,738 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Honda Civic ranges from $474 to $2,412, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.