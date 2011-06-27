Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,207
|$1,866
|$2,220
|Clean
|$1,069
|$1,656
|$1,972
|Average
|$792
|$1,237
|$1,477
|Rough
|$515
|$817
|$981
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,196
|$1,935
|$2,332
|Clean
|$1,059
|$1,718
|$2,072
|Average
|$785
|$1,283
|$1,551
|Rough
|$510
|$848
|$1,031
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,301
|$2,041
|$2,440
|Clean
|$1,151
|$1,812
|$2,168
|Average
|$853
|$1,353
|$1,623
|Rough
|$554
|$894
|$1,079
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,292
|$2,041
|$2,444
|Clean
|$1,144
|$1,812
|$2,171
|Average
|$848
|$1,353
|$1,626
|Rough
|$551
|$894
|$1,080
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,325
|$2,738
|Clean
|$1,378
|$2,063
|$2,433
|Average
|$1,020
|$1,541
|$1,822
|Rough
|$663
|$1,018
|$1,211
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,183
|$1,875
|$2,248
|Clean
|$1,047
|$1,664
|$1,997
|Average
|$776
|$1,243
|$1,495
|Rough
|$504
|$821
|$994
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,571
|$2,450
|$2,923
|Clean
|$1,391
|$2,175
|$2,597
|Average
|$1,030
|$1,624
|$1,945
|Rough
|$670
|$1,073
|$1,293
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags and ABS (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,755
|$2,591
|$3,041
|Clean
|$1,553
|$2,300
|$2,702
|Average
|$1,151
|$1,717
|$2,023
|Rough
|$748
|$1,135
|$1,345
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,338
|$2,004
|$2,362
|Clean
|$1,185
|$1,778
|$2,099
|Average
|$878
|$1,328
|$1,572
|Rough
|$571
|$877
|$1,044
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,699
|$2,773
|$3,348
|Clean
|$1,504
|$2,461
|$2,975
|Average
|$1,114
|$1,838
|$2,228
|Rough
|$724
|$1,214
|$1,480
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,113
|$1,958
|$2,412
|Clean
|$985
|$1,738
|$2,143
|Average
|$730
|$1,298
|$1,604
|Rough
|$474
|$858
|$1,066
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,395
|$2,227
|$2,674
|Clean
|$1,235
|$1,977
|$2,376
|Average
|$915
|$1,476
|$1,779
|Rough
|$595
|$975
|$1,182
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,064
|$1,414
|$1,603
|Clean
|$942
|$1,255
|$1,424
|Average
|$698
|$937
|$1,066
|Rough
|$454
|$619
|$709
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,368
|$2,168
|$2,598
|Clean
|$1,211
|$1,924
|$2,308
|Average
|$897
|$1,437
|$1,729
|Rough
|$583
|$950
|$1,149
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,571
|$2,458
|$2,935
|Clean
|$1,391
|$2,182
|$2,608
|Average
|$1,030
|$1,629
|$1,953
|Rough
|$670
|$1,077
|$1,298
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,351
|$1,996
|$2,342
|Clean
|$1,196
|$1,771
|$2,081
|Average
|$886
|$1,323
|$1,558
|Rough
|$576
|$874
|$1,036
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,290
|$2,057
|$2,469
|Clean
|$1,142
|$1,826
|$2,194
|Average
|$846
|$1,363
|$1,643
|Rough
|$550
|$901
|$1,092
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,549
|$2,497
|$3,006
|Clean
|$1,372
|$2,216
|$2,671
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,655
|$2,000
|Rough
|$660
|$1,094
|$1,329
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,391
|$2,185
|$2,613
|Clean
|$1,232
|$1,940
|$2,321
|Average
|$912
|$1,448
|$1,738
|Rough
|$593
|$957
|$1,155
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,741
|$3,334
|$4,188
|Clean
|$1,541
|$2,960
|$3,721
|Average
|$1,142
|$2,210
|$2,786
|Rough
|$742
|$1,460
|$1,852
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback w/Side Airbags (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,047
|$3,152
|$3,745
|Clean
|$1,812
|$2,798
|$3,327
|Average
|$1,342
|$2,089
|$2,492
|Rough
|$872
|$1,381
|$1,656
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,476
|$2,339
|$2,802
|Clean
|$1,307
|$2,076
|$2,490
|Average
|$968
|$1,550
|$1,864
|Rough
|$629
|$1,025
|$1,239
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,248
|$1,948
|$2,325
|Clean
|$1,104
|$1,729
|$2,066
|Average
|$818
|$1,291
|$1,547
|Rough
|$532
|$853
|$1,028
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,741
|$2,276
|$2,566
|Clean
|$1,541
|$2,021
|$2,280
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,509
|$1,707
|Rough
|$742
|$997
|$1,135
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,260
|$1,984
|$2,373
|Clean
|$1,115
|$1,761
|$2,108
|Average
|$826
|$1,315
|$1,579
|Rough
|$537
|$869
|$1,049
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,244
|$1,962
|$2,348
|Clean
|$1,101
|$1,742
|$2,086
|Average
|$816
|$1,300
|$1,562
|Rough
|$530
|$859
|$1,038
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,442
|$2,236
|$2,662
|Clean
|$1,277
|$1,985
|$2,365
|Average
|$946
|$1,482
|$1,771
|Rough
|$615
|$979
|$1,177
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,132
|$3,157
|$3,709
|Clean
|$1,887
|$2,803
|$3,295
|Average
|$1,398
|$2,093
|$2,468
|Rough
|$909
|$1,383
|$1,640
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,549
|$2,765
|$3,416
|Clean
|$1,372
|$2,454
|$3,035
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,832
|$2,273
|Rough
|$660
|$1,211
|$1,510
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,314
|$2,159
|$2,613
|Clean
|$1,163
|$1,916
|$2,321
|Average
|$862
|$1,431
|$1,738
|Rough
|$560
|$945
|$1,155
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,486
|$2,426
|$2,930
|Clean
|$1,315
|$2,154
|$2,603
|Average
|$974
|$1,608
|$1,949
|Rough
|$633
|$1,063
|$1,295
Estimated values
2002 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,201
|$1,774
|$2,081
|Clean
|$1,063
|$1,574
|$1,849
|Average
|$787
|$1,175
|$1,385
|Rough
|$512
|$777
|$920