What is the BRZ?

There are very few vehicles left that seemingly exist only to create joy. The 2023 Subaru BRZ is one such car. The pint-sized coupe was given a new lease on life last year, when it was fully redesigned along with its fraternal twin, the Toyota 86. Together, these affordable sports cars harken back to a simpler time of motoring, when all you needed to have fun was a spunky four-cylinder engine, rear-wheel drive and three pedals on the floor. The BRZ is a throwback in the best possible sense, but gifted with the technology and comfort buyers expect from a modern car. If you want to Marie Kondo your driving life, the BRZ is a fairly cost-effective way to do it.

Given that it was fully redesigned last year, the BRZ will likely continue into 2023 completely unchanged. That said, Subaru was known to offer limited-edition models for the previous BRZ, so it's not out of the question that we'd see this approach again. The core lineup will likely stay the same, however. If you want to get behind the wheel of this sublime sports car sooner rather than later, the 2022 Subaru BRZ should suffice.