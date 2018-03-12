2019 Chevrolet Spark
What’s new
- Revised front-end styling
- Updated infotainment system with new USB ports
- Part of the second Spark generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Impressive number of features at an affordable price
- Offers many optional high-tech features
- High fuel economy
- Easy to park in tight places
- Acceleration is slow, both for the class and in general
- Not much rear legroom and cargo capacity
Which Spark does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
If you're looking for a car that's small and efficient, with the creature comforts typically found on much more expensive cars, the 2019 Chevrolet Spark could be just the car for you. Its small size and good outward visibility make it a breeze to park. Excellent smartphone connectivity technology is another draw since every Spark comes standard with a touchscreen infotainment system that has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.
The Spark, however, does have a couple of drawbacks. Acceleration is sluggish off the line, even for the subcompact class. And while you shouldn't expect loads of interior volume from a car like this, the Spark lacks rear legroom and cargo space behind the rear seatbacks. On the whole, though, the 2019 Chevrolet Spark should satisfy most of your needs. It's an affordable, well-equipped and efficient mode of transportation.
2019 Chevrolet Spark models
The 2019 Chevrolet Spark is available in four trim levels that differ primarily in standard feature content. The Spark LS is the base model, and the 1LT adds more features. The 2LT has more convenience and driver assist functions, while the Activ model increases ground clearance and tacks on roof rails for a more active lifestyle.
All Sparks come with a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 98 horsepower and 94 pound-feet of torque. The engine drives the front wheels through either a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).
The Spark LS comes with 15-inch steel wheels, air conditioning, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, a four-speaker audio system, and Chevrolet's OnStar communications system that includes a 4G LTE in-car Wi-Fi hotspot.
The 1LT includes alloy wheels, power accessories (windows, mirrors and door locks), cruise control, remote keyless entry, foglights, and a six-speaker audio system.
Next up is the Activ. It adds simulated-leather seating surfaces, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof rails, special 15-inch wheels and bodywork, and a raised suspension that provides 0.4 inch of additional ground clearance.
Alternately, go for the 2LT. Compared to the 1LT, it comes with rear parking sensors, simulated-leather seating surfaces, push-button start, an upgraded driver information display, heated front seats, and chrome door handles and trim.
A sunroof is optional for the 1LT and 2LT trims. For the 2LT only, you can get a Driver Confidence package that adds forward collision warning system with low-speed emergency automatic braking and a lane departure warning system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have always driven mid size or larger vehicles. After driving a Fiat while my truck was in the shop I fell in love with the small car! After much research I chose the Spark. It is an excellent car for the money! I have an 80 mile commute to work 4 days a week. "Tiny" handles great on wet roads, plenty of room for me, she has 10 air bags so I feel as comfortable in it as I did my Lacrosse. The backup camera is much sharper than in my 2016 Ram. Gas mileage is great! I was accustomed to spending 60.00 per week plus in the Ram. Now I spend 18.00-20.00. The only thing that I would change is the placement of the cup holders and cruise control.
I bought this car as an 2nd car so not to put so much mileage on my F-150. (and save gas) we just took an 3 hour round trip on the highway and pouring rain on the way home. Handled great, the acceleration was very good for a car this size and type. It was also very good at passing trucks and other slower vehicles. It is very fun to drive. Only complaint is that the 2 front cup holders are too tightly spaced together. Update: 1/8/2019 We took a 850 mild trip. Handled well on parkways. Car is noisy on older asphalt road's but hey it's not a luxury car. I got an average 40.5 MPG. So far we are very happy with car. Still very happy with car. No complaints. One thing, after driving highways with snow and rain, I would not suggest doing too much driving in that type of weather. Little squirrelly. I guess do to the light weight of vehicle.
I bought my 2019 Spark, "The Peanut", for driving back and forth to work each day. I drive 60 miles to work and wanted to cut down on the miles, and wear and tear, I was putting on my 2018 Dodge Ram sport truck. I looked at several used Hondas and Toyotas but just couldn't fathom paying roughly the same price for a used car, with 80,000 - 100,000 miles on it, that a new Chevrolet with a full 3 year warranty cost. I wanted the cheapest manufacture's new model I could find with 4 doors, automatic transmission and air conditioning, and the Spark was it. I was amazed that even stripped down it comes with such features as 10 air bags, a/c, a big back up camera screen, auto head lights, auto driver door lock, blue tooth stereo, On-Star and carpeted floor mats. I drive this car almost daily on the toll roads between 75 - 85 mph and it is comfortable and runs just fine. To tell the truth, the ride in town, is smoother than riding in my truck or my wife's Camaro SS. I live in Austin, Tx and find myself using my Spark not just for work, as originally intended, but also on my days off when running errands. It is easy to drive in busy traffic, comfortable and sooooo easy to park. My poor truck has barely left the garage since I purchased my car. Some changes in future models I would like to see, for me, would be a back seat that folds "completely" flat for additional hauling capability and a better arrangement of the cup holders so tall drinks are easier to get in and out. Other than that, this car satisfies my needs completely and I don't think there is a better value out there for the price. Update: After 8 months of ownership and 7000 miles, I still love this car. I drive it almost daily, either on the interstate or around town. I have not had one thing go wrong with it since purchase. It fits my basic commuter needs perfectly. Even the air conditioner has proved adequate in this 100+ degree Texas summer heat. If you can catch it when GM is offering great rebates (my was $3,500) I don't think you will find a better deal out there.
Maybe it's because I wasn't expecting a luxury vehicle, but I find the blah reviews about my Spark to be, well, blah. Sure, it won't go from 0 to 60 in 2 seconds and yes, if you are long limbed you may feel cramped. But if you want a car that goes fast in a split second or has lots of leg room, go buy one. I am 5'2" and I had to raise the driver's seat all the way up and move it forward so it has plenty of head and leg room up front. I drove it 4 hours straight on major highways through intermittent rain, heavy traffic, and on stretches of interstate that were patched and full of potholes. My little Sparky kept up with the big boys at 85 mph, passed semis with no problem, and handled the roads well. Add to that I listened to an auduiobook at normal volume without any interference from engine noise. Also, 260 miles at high speeds only used 3/4 tank of gas. So, if you have the dough to blow and want a luxury or sports car, buy one. But if you are limited on what to spend or just don't care about impressing others because you already know you're awesome, get a Spark LT. It's a fun little car to drive and gets you from place to place with some modern features and conveniences and let's you spend that dough on other things.
Features & Specs
|LS 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$14,320
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|98 hp @ 6200 rpm
|1LT 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl 5M
|MSRP
|$15,120
|MPG
|29 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|98 hp @ 6200 rpm
|2LT 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl 5M
|MSRP
|$16,620
|MPG
|29 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|98 hp @ 6200 rpm
|ACTIV 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$17,320
|MPG
|30 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|98 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Spark safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver of an imminent front-end collision.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lets you know when you're drifting away from the center of the lane.
- Rear Park Assist
- Alerts you of nearby objects when backing up.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Spark vs. the competition
Chevrolet Spark vs. Chevrolet Sonic
The Sonic and Spark are both diminutive cars, but the Sonic has 6 more inches of wheelbase, resulting in a roomier cabin than the subcompact Spark. Functionally, they have similar infotainment systems, though the Sonic's larger engine delivers a more pleasing driving experience. Still, the Spark wins the fuel economy and ease-of-parking contest.
Chevrolet Spark vs. Nissan Versa Note
The main reason to consider getting the Versa Note is interior room. It has considerably more rear legroom and cargo space. You also get a little more power. In the Spark's favor are its robust infotainment features and smaller size. The latter makes it a little easier to park in tight spaces.
Chevrolet Spark vs. Ford Fiesta
Although Ford announced that it will stop selling regular cars in the United States, the Fiesta will stick around through 2019. It's still one of our favorite subcompacts because of its nimble handling, appealing interior design and capable Sync 3 infotainment system. Rear-seat space is about the same as the Spark's.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Spark a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Spark?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Spark:
- Revised front-end styling
- Updated infotainment system with new USB ports
- Part of the second Spark generation introduced for 2015
Is the Chevrolet Spark reliable?
Is the 2019 Chevrolet Spark a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Spark?
The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Spark is the 2019 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,220.
Other versions include:
- LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $14,320
- 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,120
- 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,620
- ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,320
- 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,220
- 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,720
- ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,220
- LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $13,220
What are the different models of Chevrolet Spark?
More about the 2019 Chevrolet Spark
The 2019 Chevrolet Spark is what used to be called an "urban runabout." It's small enough to squeeze through almost any hole in traffic and park practically anywhere. And it's available in bright colors so you can quickly find it in a crowded parking lot.
The Spark comes into 2019 with mild changes from 2018. Chief among the changes is a new front fascia, revised infotainment software, and illuminated dual USB ports. Still, what returns possesses plenty of technology, including a rearview camera, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 7-inch touchscreen in the dash that can be fed information from your smartphone. The Spark offers both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
If you opt for the top-of-the-line Spark 2LT, the available options expand to include lane departure warning and forward collision alert systems — technology that's uncommon in cars in this price range.
There isn't a lot of rear legroom or cargo capacity in the Spark, so families with kids may want to look at other subcompacts before settling on one. But it's tough to beat the Spark's keen pricing, particularly when equipment level is taken into account.
While many of its competitors have been sportier in their abilities and attitude, Chevrolet has a Spark Activ (no "e") trim to add some zest to the mix. The Activ will get its own grille texture, a higher ride height, special 15-inch wheels, and several other trim pieces to give the tiny hatchback an SUV-like aura.
All Sparks are powered by a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 98 horsepower. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is the offered automatic. Both are front-wheel-drive. Though this small car moves well, it isn't quick.
The five-speed Spark is EPA-rated at 33 mpg combined (29 city/38 highway). Go for the CVT automatic and the city rating rises to 30 mpg while the 38 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined stay the same. If you choose the new Activ model, those numbers drop about 1 mpg.
It pays to be a smart shopper. So use Edmunds to research your choices and then get a great deal on a new subcompact.
2019 Chevrolet Spark Overview
The 2019 Chevrolet Spark is offered in the following submodels: Spark Hatchback. Available styles include LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), and LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Spark?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Spark and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Spark 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Spark.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Spark and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Spark featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Spark?
Which 2019 Chevrolet Sparks are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Chevrolet Spark for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chevrolet Spark.
Can't find a new 2019 Chevrolet Sparks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Spark for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,411.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,874.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Chevrolet Spark?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
