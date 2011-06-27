Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$7,507Great Deal | $2,084 below market
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE105,229 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wesley Chapel Toyota - Wesley Chapel / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU5DR252018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,400Great Deal | $1,489 below market
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE115,816 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Grant Ford - Bolivar / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU4DR159099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,000Great Deal | $1,129 below market
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium36,660 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dan Vaden Cadillac - Brunswick / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0RU4DR301779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,876Good Deal | $1,142 below market
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE59,617 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
Bluetooth Connection 2.0L Atkinson Hybrid I4 Engine Charcoal Black; Ecocloth Seat Trim Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle has the remainder of the factory warranty. This Ford includes: 2.0L ATKINSON HYBRID I4 ENGINE (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gas/Electric Hybrid *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Ford Fusion. With less than 59,610mi on this Ford Fusion, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. More information about the 2013 Ford Fusion: The Ford Fusion is a mid-sized sedan and must therefore compete in an incredibly competitive segment, going up against heavyweights such as the Toyota Camry. Ford has priced the car accordingly with models starting at just under $22,500. On the other end of the price spectrum, the Fusion can be outfitted with a variety of luxury equipment, providing a sensible alternative to the entry level cars sold by several luxury marques. Strengths of this model include available plug-in hybrid, stylish, practical, and Efficient All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU6DR226656
Stock: DR226656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $12,999Good Deal | $1,323 below market
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE22,795 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Ford Idaho Falls - Idaho Falls / Idaho
GREAT MILES 22,795! $600 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 41 MPG Hwy/44 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Hybrid READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Air, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration Ford SE Hybrid with Dune interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine. OPTION PACKAGES: 505A EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE 10-way pwr driver seat w/3-setting memory, 2-way pwr passenger seat w/pwr recline, heated front seats, leather seating surfaces, electrochromic exterior mirrors w/memory, fog lamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped shift knob, electrochromic rear view mirror, SE MYFORD TOUCH TECHNOLOGY PKG rear view camera, SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system, Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist, vehicle health report, SYNC services w/GPS based turn-by-turn driving directions & traffic reports & info services, MyFord Touch w/8" screen, 110V outlet, VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. EXCELLENT VALUE: This Fusion Hybrid is priced $600 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY: The people are what set us apart from other dealerships. For 34 years we have been fortunate to be a dedicated part of the Idaho Falls community. We have formed great relationships with many neighbors, friends, and acquaintances that have now spanned generations. Our customers are without question some of the kindest people in the country, and our committed sales team and service professionals are determined to consistently match that level of kindness with genuine warmth and gratitude. Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU3DR325595
Stock: 1827A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $10,375Good Deal | $896 below market
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE74,972 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McElveen Buick GMC - Summerville / South Carolina
EPA 41 MPG Hwy/44 MPG City!, $300 below NADA Retail! SE Hybrid trim. Onboard Communications System, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Hybrid. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Rear Air, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS REPORT CarAndDriver.com's review says 'A Fusion with the added efficiency of an electric-motor boost. Plus, it'll now do 62 mph with the gas engine shut off.'. AFFORDABLE TO OWN This Fusion Hybrid is priced $300 below NADA Retail. MORE ABOUT US Our unmatched service and diverse Buick, GMC inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Charleston area. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Charleston area. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU7DR192260
Stock: 18348A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- New Listing$12,595Fair Deal
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE47,469 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Noland Road DriveTime - Independence / Missouri
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU0DR262567
Stock: 1660023067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,000Fair Deal | $345 below market
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium106,877 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rivertown Ford - Columbus / Georgia
This 2013 Ford Fusion Titanium WELL MAINTAINED REGULAR OIL CHANGES Clean Carfax, Moonroof, Drivers Assist Package, BLISS Blind Spot monitoring with Cross Traffic Alerts, Active Park Assist, Lane Keeping, Premium Sony Audio, Remote Start, SYNC with My Ford Touch PLUS a 3 day/300 mile satisfaction guaranteed exchange policy and a Carfax buyback guarantee That Equals total piece of mind! Why gamble when buying pre-owned! We are excited to offer this 2013 Ford Fusion. This great opportunity is located at the largest Ford store in the area, Rivertown Ford. Just pull into the lot of trucks and Pre-Owned units are right upfront. This 2013 Ford Fusion comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient FordFusion. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford Fusion Titanium Hybrid is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2013 Ford Fusion: The Ford Fusion is a mid-sized sedan and must therefore compete in an incredibly competitive segment, going up against heavyweights such as the Toyota Camry. Ford has priced the car accordingly with models starting at just under $22,500. On the other end of the price spectrum, the Fusion can be outfitted with a variety of luxury equipment, providing a sensible alternative to the entry level cars sold by several luxury marques. This model sets itself apart with available plug-in hybrid, stylish, practical, and Efficient Our No Hassle Internet Price is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time NO HASSLE PRICING on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiation contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from Georgia to New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0RU4DR382198
Stock: DR382198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $8,537Good Deal | $462 below market
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE119,008 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Recent Local Trade-in. CarFax report available. A 160 Point inspection has been conducted on this vehicle. The vehicle has passed. Bluetooth are among the many fine features of this vehicle. Has been professionally reconditioned by a factory trained technician. Customer service is our #1 goal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU2DR163877
Stock: C073644A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $10,494Fair Deal | $434 below market
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE88,916 milesDelivery available*
West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington
This Ford Fusion Hybrid has satellite radio capabilities. The vehicle has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This model projects refinement with a racy metallic gray exterior. This vehicle is front wheel drive. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this mid-size car. It comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. Save gas and help the environment with the gas/electric hybrid drive system on the vehicle. It is equipped with front air bags. Mid-sized cars are the perfect size.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU0DR386192
Stock: GC4397B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $12,700
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE85,543 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Continental Honda - Countryside / Illinois
Boasts 41 Highway MPG and 44 City MPG! This Ford Fusion delivers a Gas/Electric I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Automatic Headlights, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Bucket Seats, Cloth Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Tire Pressure Monitor* Stop By Today *Stop by Continental Honda located at 5901 S La Grange Rd, Countryside, IL 60525 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU4DR168093
Stock: M1756A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Price Drop$10,598Fair Deal
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE61,574 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Bethesda - Rockville / Maryland
*ONE OWNER FORD FUSION SE HYBRID WITH SUNROOF, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!*MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A FACTORY TRAINED PORSCHE TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. YOU WON'T FIND A MORE MASSIVE SELECTION IN BETHESDA, POTOMAC. WASHINGTON DC, SILVER SPRING AND ROCKVILLE THAN PORSCHE BETHESDA'S INVENTORY. AT YOUR CONVENIENCE, WE WILL BE PLEASED TO SCHEDULE A TEST-DRIVE OF ANY NEW PORSCHE MODEL. PLEASE CONTACT US VIA PHONE OR AT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE MODELS THAT SET YOUR IMAGINATION AFIRE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU5DR147110
Stock: TDR147110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $9,450Good Deal | $722 below market
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE89,494 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
National Auto Brokers - Waterbury / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU1DR197163
Stock: 197163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$12,975Fair Deal
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium64,449 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Brown's Chantilly Mazda - Chantilly / Virginia
FORD FUSION HYBRID TITANIUM W/TITANIUM DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE(OPTIONS LISTED BELOW) - KBB RETAIL $12,981 - 47 MPG CITY OR HWY - LEATHER/HEATED SEATS/MEMORY SEAT/DUAL POWER SEATS/NAVIGATION/8' MY FORD TOUCHSCREEN/SONY SOUND SYSTEM/ADVANCE SAFTEY(BLIND SPOT AND REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, RADAR CRUISE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA AND SENSORS, SMART BRAKING, AND MORE)/REMOTE START/AUTO DIMMING DRIVER SIDE AND REAR VIEW MIRROR/FOG LIGHTS/AND SO MUCH MORE - 3 MONTH/3,000 MILES WARRANTY - NO RECON FEES - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX -**Titanium Driver Assist Package includes BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with cross-traffic alert, Lane-Keeping System, auto high beams, and rain-sensing windshield wipers****Hybrid Titanium upgrades over Hybrid SE includes: 18 polished face wheels, 110-volt power outlet, Aluminum (brake and accelerator pedal covers), Aluminum front-door sill plates, Ambient lighting Auto-dimming rearview mirror, Audio System from Sony with 12 speakers, HD Radio, Body-color power heated sideview mirrors with (memory, security approach lamps, auto-dimming driver's side, and integrated LED turn signal indicators), Fog lamps, Ford SYNC with SYNC Services, Intelligent Access with push-button start (2 key fob transmitters), Leather-trimmed Sport seats with (heated front seats and driver's side memory with 3 settings), Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, MyFord Touch with 8 LCD touch screen and media hub with 2 USB ports, Rear decklid spoiler, Rear view camera, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning with brake support, Voice-activated Navigation System with integrated SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Remote Start System****This Fusion is a Top Safety Pick Plus by IIHS and 5-Star Rated by NHTSA for 2013 safety ratings.****At Chantilly Mazda we promise you'll have a great experience. All you add is your state's tax, tags, and processing fee. No other fees and we mean it!! (No reconditioning fees, no dealer prep, no CPO fees, no testing fees). For more information or to schedule a test drive, call (855)423-9049. Buy Happy!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0RU6DR281907
Stock: A16227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $4,999Fair Deal
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE222,532 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
505A Equipment Group Order Code Se Luxury Driver Assist Pkg Moonroof W/Universal Garage Door Opener Active Park Assist W/Forward Sensing System Se Myford Touch Technology Pkg Voice-Activated Navigation System Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Powercode Remote Start System Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection 2.0L Atkinson Hybrid I4 Engine Charcoal Black; Leather Seat Trim Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Hyundai OHare is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2013 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid only has 222,528mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Ford includes: 2.0L ATKINSON HYBRID I4 ENGINE (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gas/Electric Hybrid *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Ford Fusion treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. More information about the 2013 Ford Fusion: The Ford Fusion is a mid-sized sedan and must therefore compete in an incredibly competitive segment, going up against heavyweights such as the Toyota Camry. Ford has priced the car accordingly with models starting at just under $22,500. On the other end of the price spectrum, the Fusion can be outfitted with a variety of luxury equipment, providing a sensible alternative to the entry level cars sold by several luxury marques. Interesting features of this model are available plug-in hybrid, stylish, practical, and Efficient All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU4DR161757
Stock: DR161757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- New Listing$14,998
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE48,378 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU5DR371543
Stock: 19319427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE77,488 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
EZ Own Car Sales - North Palm Beach / Florida
Visit Ez Own Car Sales online at ezowncarsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 561-517-8892 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU8DR201273
Stock: 201273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$14,998
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium75,100 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
CarMax North Houston - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0RU1DR337588
Stock: 19140552
Certified Pre-Owned: No