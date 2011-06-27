Close

Bluetooth Connection 2.0L Atkinson Hybrid I4 Engine Charcoal Black; Ecocloth Seat Trim Tuxedo Black Metallic 2.0L ATKINSON HYBRID I4 ENGINE (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gas/Electric Hybrid With less than 59,610mi on this Ford Fusion, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. More information about the 2013 Ford Fusion: The Ford Fusion is a mid-sized sedan and must therefore compete in an incredibly competitive segment, going up against heavyweights such as the Toyota Camry. Ford has priced the car accordingly with models starting at just under $22,500. On the other end of the price spectrum, the Fusion can be outfitted with a variety of luxury equipment, providing a sensible alternative to the entry level cars sold by several entry level luxury marques.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 44 City/ 41 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FA6P0LU6DR226656

Stock: DR226656

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020