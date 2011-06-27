Used 2003 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews

2003 GMC Yukon SLT 5.3L Webhead , 10/04/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Our Yukon has been one of the best vehicles I've ever owned. It rides like a dream, looks good, performs well, has tons of space, and can work hard. It's the all-around perfect vehicle in my opinion. Great for trips and I feel like my family is safe. We just replaced the original Michelin tires with the same model. They ride great and last forever. We bought it with 55k miles on it and it now has 108k miles. This year we repaired the A/C for around $250. No other problems at all. As far as Mpg, we get 16-18 which I think is fine for such a large and safe vehicle. Report Abuse

I love this truck Jimdog , 10/29/2003 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Just looking at this truck gets me excited to drive it. With its rugged good looks and the v8 it screams "drive me". It has decent gas milage for such a large suv. But, if you are in a hurry and floor it for long distances, you can really see the gas milage go down. It is very smooth on the highway. You feel very safe in this truck. Its heavy weight makes it an excellent vechile in bad weather. Espically rain, when large puddles make other cars hydroplane. The cargo room is excellent. 4wd drive is very well built. Report Abuse

rugged practicality xcel , 11/07/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful great truck. looks great, loads of fun and really powerful. styling is nicer than the escalade and less flashy as well. nothing is off limits in this truck. Report Abuse

Denali srt671 , 07/19/2004 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I am very pleased with the towing capacity of my Denali. I am displeased with the interior, it seems cheap. I am also displeased with the dealerships not offering loaner cars when your 50k vehicle is in the shop. We have had a noise in the steering wheel every time you turn left. The thing is almost a year old and the problem is still not corrected. The trim on the dash is starting to flake off. But other than that we have been very happy with it. We will be trading it in in Jan. 05, We will not be getting another one. Looking at the Lexus, Escalde, and Navigator. Report Abuse