Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado

Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Convenience Package Seats; Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger; Driver And Front Passenger Manual Reclining Sle Preferred Package Rearview Camera System Trailering Equipment; Heavy-Duty Tire; Spare Lt265/75R16E On-/Off-Road; Blackwall Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Seat Adjuster; Driver 6-Way Power Suspension Package; Off-Road Window; Power; Rear Sliding Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Vertical Camper Manual-Folding And Extension; Black Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Bluetooth Skid Plate Package; Frame-Mounted Shields Fog Lamps; Front; Halogen Steering Wheel Controls; Mounted Audio Controls Tailgate; Locking Engine Block Heater Bluetooth Connection Covers; Radiator Grille And Front Bumper Openings Trailering Wiring Provisions; For Camper; Fifth Wheel And Gooseneck Trailer Air Conditioning; Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Battery; Heavy-Duty Dual 730 Cold-Cranking Amps; Maintenance-Free Customer Dialogue Network Dark Titanium/Light Titanium; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Gvwr; 9900 Lbs. (4490 Kg) Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Paint; Solid Pedals; Power-Adjustable For Accelerator And Brake Pickup Box; Wideside Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Rear Parking Assist; Ultrasonic Remote Vehicle Starter System Silver Birch Metallic Sle Preferred Equipment Group Tailgate; Ez-Lift Universal Home Remote Wheels; 4-16" X 7.0" (40.6 Cm X 17.8 Cm) 8-Lug Steel (Single Rear Wheel) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This GMC includes: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B5-Diesel Diesel Fuel 8 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This GMC Sierra 3500HD has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Clean interior? How about flawless. This GMC Sierra 3500HD looks like has never been used. More information about the 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD: The 2009 GMC Sierra HD lineup has the segment-best gross combined weight rating of up to 18,500 pounds, and the segment-best trailer weight rating of 13,000 pounds--both important numbers considering their intended duty as heavy haulers and commercial rigs. And with extensive noise-reduction measures, it has one of the quietest interiors among heavy-duty trucks. Strengths of this model include Professional grade tool for work, versatility, a plethora of choices., and durability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTHK83609F173684

Stock: 9F173684

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020