Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,993
|$21,293
|$24,814
|Clean
|$14,992
|$19,947
|$23,203
|Average
|$12,988
|$17,254
|$19,982
|Rough
|$10,985
|$14,561
|$16,761
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,680
|$18,796
|$21,541
|Clean
|$13,761
|$17,607
|$20,143
|Average
|$11,922
|$15,230
|$17,347
|Rough
|$10,083
|$12,853
|$14,550
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,472
|$17,463
|$19,475
|Clean
|$13,565
|$16,358
|$18,211
|Average
|$11,752
|$14,150
|$15,683
|Rough
|$9,940
|$11,941
|$13,155
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,152
|$15,130
|$17,124
|Clean
|$11,391
|$14,173
|$16,012
|Average
|$9,868
|$12,260
|$13,789
|Rough
|$8,346
|$10,346
|$11,567
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,985
|$20,455
|$23,435
|Clean
|$14,983
|$19,161
|$21,914
|Average
|$12,981
|$16,574
|$18,872
|Rough
|$10,979
|$13,987
|$15,830
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,910
|$15,817
|$17,769
|Clean
|$12,101
|$14,817
|$16,616
|Average
|$10,484
|$12,817
|$14,309
|Rough
|$8,867
|$10,816
|$12,003
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,960
|$23,912
|$27,866
|Clean
|$16,835
|$22,400
|$26,057
|Average
|$14,585
|$19,376
|$22,440
|Rough
|$12,336
|$16,352
|$18,823
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,186
|$16,843
|$19,281
|Clean
|$12,360
|$15,778
|$18,030
|Average
|$10,708
|$13,648
|$15,527
|Rough
|$9,057
|$11,517
|$13,024
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,067
|$14,735
|$17,172
|Clean
|$10,374
|$13,804
|$16,058
|Average
|$8,988
|$11,940
|$13,828
|Rough
|$7,601
|$10,076
|$11,599
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,076
|$14,747
|$17,185
|Clean
|$10,382
|$13,814
|$16,069
|Average
|$8,995
|$11,949
|$13,838
|Rough
|$7,607
|$10,084
|$11,608
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,832
|$17,972
|$20,083
|Clean
|$13,904
|$16,835
|$18,780
|Average
|$12,046
|$14,562
|$16,173
|Rough
|$10,188
|$12,289
|$13,566
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,885
|$15,824
|$18,440
|Clean
|$11,140
|$14,823
|$17,243
|Average
|$9,652
|$12,822
|$14,849
|Rough
|$8,163
|$10,821
|$12,456
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,642
|$14,170
|$16,513
|Clean
|$9,976
|$13,274
|$15,441
|Average
|$8,643
|$11,482
|$13,298
|Rough
|$7,310
|$9,690
|$11,154
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,916
|$17,757
|$20,319
|Clean
|$13,044
|$16,634
|$19,000
|Average
|$11,301
|$14,388
|$16,363
|Rough
|$9,558
|$12,143
|$13,725
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,939
|$15,425
|$17,748
|Clean
|$11,191
|$14,450
|$16,596
|Average
|$9,696
|$12,499
|$14,292
|Rough
|$8,200
|$10,548
|$11,988
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,124
|$13,479
|$15,708
|Clean
|$9,490
|$12,627
|$14,689
|Average
|$8,222
|$10,922
|$12,650
|Rough
|$6,954
|$9,217
|$10,611
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,583
|$15,936
|$18,175
|Clean
|$11,795
|$14,928
|$16,996
|Average
|$10,218
|$12,913
|$14,636
|Rough
|$8,642
|$10,897
|$12,277
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,964
|$16,323
|$18,569
|Clean
|$12,152
|$15,291
|$17,364
|Average
|$10,528
|$13,227
|$14,953
|Rough
|$8,904
|$11,162
|$12,543
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,202
|$21,572
|$25,138
|Clean
|$15,187
|$20,208
|$23,506
|Average
|$13,158
|$17,480
|$20,243
|Rough
|$11,128
|$14,751
|$16,980
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,530
|$18,156
|$19,938
|Clean
|$14,557
|$17,008
|$18,644
|Average
|$12,612
|$14,712
|$16,056
|Rough
|$10,666
|$12,416
|$13,468
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,299
|$12,875
|$14,599
|Clean
|$9,654
|$12,061
|$13,651
|Average
|$8,364
|$10,432
|$11,756
|Rough
|$7,074
|$8,804
|$9,861
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,723
|$16,940
|$19,741
|Clean
|$11,926
|$15,869
|$18,459
|Average
|$10,332
|$13,726
|$15,897
|Rough
|$8,739
|$11,584
|$13,334
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,043
|$13,372
|$15,583
|Clean
|$9,414
|$12,526
|$14,572
|Average
|$8,156
|$10,835
|$12,549
|Rough
|$6,898
|$9,144
|$10,526
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,074
|$13,413
|$15,630
|Clean
|$9,443
|$12,565
|$14,616
|Average
|$8,181
|$10,868
|$12,587
|Rough
|$6,919
|$9,172
|$10,558
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,936
|$18,748
|$21,297
|Clean
|$14,001
|$17,563
|$19,915
|Average
|$12,130
|$15,192
|$17,150
|Rough
|$10,259
|$12,821
|$14,386
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,356
|$16,452
|$19,171
|Clean
|$11,582
|$15,411
|$17,927
|Average
|$10,034
|$13,331
|$15,438
|Rough
|$8,487
|$11,250
|$12,949
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,646
|$15,505
|$18,070
|Clean
|$10,916
|$14,525
|$16,897
|Average
|$9,458
|$12,564
|$14,551
|Rough
|$7,999
|$10,603
|$12,206
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,970
|$14,606
|$17,021
|Clean
|$10,283
|$13,682
|$15,916
|Average
|$8,909
|$11,835
|$13,706
|Rough
|$7,535
|$9,988
|$11,497
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,365
|$15,131
|$17,634
|Clean
|$10,653
|$14,175
|$16,489
|Average
|$9,230
|$12,261
|$14,200
|Rough
|$7,806
|$10,347
|$11,911
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,281
|$18,105
|$20,659
|Clean
|$13,387
|$16,960
|$19,318
|Average
|$11,598
|$14,671
|$16,636
|Rough
|$9,809
|$12,381
|$13,955