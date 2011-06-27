  1. Home
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,993$21,293$24,814
Clean$14,992$19,947$23,203
Average$12,988$17,254$19,982
Rough$10,985$14,561$16,761
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,680$18,796$21,541
Clean$13,761$17,607$20,143
Average$11,922$15,230$17,347
Rough$10,083$12,853$14,550
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,472$17,463$19,475
Clean$13,565$16,358$18,211
Average$11,752$14,150$15,683
Rough$9,940$11,941$13,155
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,152$15,130$17,124
Clean$11,391$14,173$16,012
Average$9,868$12,260$13,789
Rough$8,346$10,346$11,567
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,985$20,455$23,435
Clean$14,983$19,161$21,914
Average$12,981$16,574$18,872
Rough$10,979$13,987$15,830
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,910$15,817$17,769
Clean$12,101$14,817$16,616
Average$10,484$12,817$14,309
Rough$8,867$10,816$12,003
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,960$23,912$27,866
Clean$16,835$22,400$26,057
Average$14,585$19,376$22,440
Rough$12,336$16,352$18,823
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,186$16,843$19,281
Clean$12,360$15,778$18,030
Average$10,708$13,648$15,527
Rough$9,057$11,517$13,024
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,067$14,735$17,172
Clean$10,374$13,804$16,058
Average$8,988$11,940$13,828
Rough$7,601$10,076$11,599
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,076$14,747$17,185
Clean$10,382$13,814$16,069
Average$8,995$11,949$13,838
Rough$7,607$10,084$11,608
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,832$17,972$20,083
Clean$13,904$16,835$18,780
Average$12,046$14,562$16,173
Rough$10,188$12,289$13,566
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,885$15,824$18,440
Clean$11,140$14,823$17,243
Average$9,652$12,822$14,849
Rough$8,163$10,821$12,456
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,642$14,170$16,513
Clean$9,976$13,274$15,441
Average$8,643$11,482$13,298
Rough$7,310$9,690$11,154
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,916$17,757$20,319
Clean$13,044$16,634$19,000
Average$11,301$14,388$16,363
Rough$9,558$12,143$13,725
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,939$15,425$17,748
Clean$11,191$14,450$16,596
Average$9,696$12,499$14,292
Rough$8,200$10,548$11,988
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,124$13,479$15,708
Clean$9,490$12,627$14,689
Average$8,222$10,922$12,650
Rough$6,954$9,217$10,611
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,583$15,936$18,175
Clean$11,795$14,928$16,996
Average$10,218$12,913$14,636
Rough$8,642$10,897$12,277
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,964$16,323$18,569
Clean$12,152$15,291$17,364
Average$10,528$13,227$14,953
Rough$8,904$11,162$12,543
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,202$21,572$25,138
Clean$15,187$20,208$23,506
Average$13,158$17,480$20,243
Rough$11,128$14,751$16,980
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,530$18,156$19,938
Clean$14,557$17,008$18,644
Average$12,612$14,712$16,056
Rough$10,666$12,416$13,468
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,299$12,875$14,599
Clean$9,654$12,061$13,651
Average$8,364$10,432$11,756
Rough$7,074$8,804$9,861
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,723$16,940$19,741
Clean$11,926$15,869$18,459
Average$10,332$13,726$15,897
Rough$8,739$11,584$13,334
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,043$13,372$15,583
Clean$9,414$12,526$14,572
Average$8,156$10,835$12,549
Rough$6,898$9,144$10,526
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,074$13,413$15,630
Clean$9,443$12,565$14,616
Average$8,181$10,868$12,587
Rough$6,919$9,172$10,558
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,936$18,748$21,297
Clean$14,001$17,563$19,915
Average$12,130$15,192$17,150
Rough$10,259$12,821$14,386
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,356$16,452$19,171
Clean$11,582$15,411$17,927
Average$10,034$13,331$15,438
Rough$8,487$11,250$12,949
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,646$15,505$18,070
Clean$10,916$14,525$16,897
Average$9,458$12,564$14,551
Rough$7,999$10,603$12,206
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,970$14,606$17,021
Clean$10,283$13,682$15,916
Average$8,909$11,835$13,706
Rough$7,535$9,988$11,497
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,365$15,131$17,634
Clean$10,653$14,175$16,489
Average$9,230$12,261$14,200
Rough$7,806$10,347$11,911
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,281$18,105$20,659
Clean$13,387$16,960$19,318
Average$11,598$14,671$16,636
Rough$9,809$12,381$13,955
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,414 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,526 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,414 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,526 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,414 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,526 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD ranges from $6,898 to $15,583, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.