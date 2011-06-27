Vehicle overview

Better late than never. Wary of criticism about its pickup trucks' spotty build quality and Fisher-Price-grade cabin materials, GMC gets a major clue for 2007, and one major result is the fully redesigned Sierra 3500 full-size heavy-duty pickup truck.

The outgoing generation of the 1-ton Sierra 3500 (which is still available under the "Classic" nameplate) was a strong and sturdy workhorse, but the Achilles heel in that truck was its low-buck interior ambience. This year's full redesign yields improvements that are immediately apparent upon climbing in. Materials are higher in quality (less hard plastic than before) and panel gaps are tight and even. The styling is more cohesive as well and overall the new Sierra's interior, especially in top SLT trim with its lustrous wood and metallic accents, is attractive and comfortable.

Outside, the styling is old-school aggressive, with a massive rectangular grille and bulging fenders. The muscular hood hints at the power underneath, and indeed the revamped engine lineup boasts higher output ratings. The standard engine in the 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 is a 6.0-liter V8 with 353 horsepower and 373 pound-feet of torque, while optional is the brawny "Duramax" turbodiesel V8 that makes 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. Newly standard is a six-speed automatic transmission (for either engine) whose extra gears promise better performance and fuel economy when compared to last year's four-speed unit. Combined with a new, stronger frame, the Duramax allows impressive payload and towing capacities of 5,307 and 16,500 pounds (with a fifth-wheel hitch), respectively.

With its strong work abilities and well-rounded personality, the 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 is a solid pick in the heavy-duty pickup segment. We already favored last year's truck over the Ford F-350, so it stands to reason that the new truck will stand ever taller. But if for some reason you don't find it to your liking, you might also want to check out the Dodge Ram 3500, which has a new diesel powertrain this year and offers nearly equal towing and payload capacities.