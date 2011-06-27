  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500HD
  4. Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive hauling and towing capacities, refined and quiet ride, excellent build and materials quality, comfortable seats.
  • Neither side-impact nor side curtain airbags are available.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$5,637 - $9,417
Used Sierra 3500HD for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With major improvements in build quality and cabin refinement to go along with its incredible work capabilities, the all-new 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 is a strong candidate for top honors in the full-size, heavy-duty pickup segment.

Vehicle overview

Better late than never. Wary of criticism about its pickup trucks' spotty build quality and Fisher-Price-grade cabin materials, GMC gets a major clue for 2007, and one major result is the fully redesigned Sierra 3500 full-size heavy-duty pickup truck.

The outgoing generation of the 1-ton Sierra 3500 (which is still available under the "Classic" nameplate) was a strong and sturdy workhorse, but the Achilles heel in that truck was its low-buck interior ambience. This year's full redesign yields improvements that are immediately apparent upon climbing in. Materials are higher in quality (less hard plastic than before) and panel gaps are tight and even. The styling is more cohesive as well and overall the new Sierra's interior, especially in top SLT trim with its lustrous wood and metallic accents, is attractive and comfortable.

Outside, the styling is old-school aggressive, with a massive rectangular grille and bulging fenders. The muscular hood hints at the power underneath, and indeed the revamped engine lineup boasts higher output ratings. The standard engine in the 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 is a 6.0-liter V8 with 353 horsepower and 373 pound-feet of torque, while optional is the brawny "Duramax" turbodiesel V8 that makes 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. Newly standard is a six-speed automatic transmission (for either engine) whose extra gears promise better performance and fuel economy when compared to last year's four-speed unit. Combined with a new, stronger frame, the Duramax allows impressive payload and towing capacities of 5,307 and 16,500 pounds (with a fifth-wheel hitch), respectively.

With its strong work abilities and well-rounded personality, the 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 is a solid pick in the heavy-duty pickup segment. We already favored last year's truck over the Ford F-350, so it stands to reason that the new truck will stand ever taller. But if for some reason you don't find it to your liking, you might also want to check out the Dodge Ram 3500, which has a new diesel powertrain this year and offers nearly equal towing and payload capacities.

2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD models

The 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 is a full-size 1-ton pickup. There are three body styles available: regular cab, extended cab and crew cab. All are fitted with a long bed and all but the 2WD standard cab can be had in either single- or dual-rear-wheel versions.

Regular cabs can be had in base Work Truck or midlevel SLE trims, while the extended and crew cabs can also be had in plush SLT form. The Work Truck trim comes with the basics, including air-conditioning (extended and crew cab versions), a trip computer, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a tilt steering wheel. The SLE trim actually consists of two subsets: SLE1 and SLE2. The SLE1 adds deep-tinted windows, chrome grille trim, foglamps, alloy wheels, a CD player, cruise control, full power accessories, cloth seating, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Step up to the SLE2 (in extended and crew cabs) and you'll get dual-zone automatic climate control, six-way power front bucket seats and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The top-of-the-line SLT adds leather seating, rain-sensing wipers (with heated washer fluid), a Bose audio system with six-disc CD changer, keyless entry/start, an exclusive dash design with wood/metallic accents, 12-way power and heated front seats, rear audio controls and Homelink universal remote.

Available options include XM Satellite Radio, remote starting, power-sliding rear window, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, rear park assist, a power sunroof, the Z71 Off-Road Package (skid plates, off-road suspension and locking rear differential), the Safety Package (power-adjustable pedals and park assist), a snow plow prep package and a cargo management system (including sliding tie-down hooks in the front and sides of the bed interior).

2007 Highlights

Reborn for 2007, the GMC Sierra 3500 boasts not only best-in-class hauling and towing abilities, but major improvements in build quality and cabin refinement.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all Sierra 3500 trucks is a 6.0-liter V8 with 353 hp and 373 lb-ft of torque that comes paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The burly Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8, which boasts 365 hp and 660 lb-ft, is optional and comes matched to a heavy-duty Allison six-speed automatic. Properly equipped, the 3500 can haul up to 5,307 pounds and tow up to 16,500 pounds (with a fifth-wheel hitch), making it the class leader in both areas. Buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. The Work trim with 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes and a tire-pressure monitor are standard on the 1-ton GMC Sierra. Stability control and side curtain airbags are not available. An optional Safety Package includes power-adjustable pedals and rear park assist.

Driving

Based on our experience with the new Sierra 1500, we expect the redesigned 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 to provide sprightly performance, especially with the diesel-fueled V8. On long trips, the 3500's supple suspension should swallow bumps (even with the heavy-duty towing option) while still allowing confident, no-slop handling with a minimum of body sway through the turns. The cabin is impressively quiet, making long trips all the more enjoyable.

Interior

The fit and finish of the new Sierra's cabin is vastly improved compared to the previous generation. Exacting build quality as well as attractive materials and simple controls make it easy to get comfortable inside the big pickup. A one-touch, three-blink lane-change feature, plenty of storage cubbies, three power points (including one in the console box) and well-placed cupholders add to the user-friendly environment. The luxurious Sierra SLT features a unique dash and door panel design with handsome wood grain and metallic accents, giving this workhorse the feel of a premium luxury sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

New 2007 3500 HD
8CarFan,08/15/2007
I bought the top model, 3500 HD, crew cab, 4wd, dually with all options. The Duramax is strong and the Allison tranny shifts smooth. Great power with acceptable mileage. The interior is a complete overhaul from the Classic models. The navigation system is addictive and the integrated brake controller is a step in the right direction. Very quiet and great driving. I rate overall a 9 out of 10. No one is perfect.
See all 1 reviews of the 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
312 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
312 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
312 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed automatic
Gas
312 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD

Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Overview

The Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 3500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD.

Can't find a used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 3500HD for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,374.

Find a used GMC for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,453.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 3500HD for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,799.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,261.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sierra 3500HD lease specials

Related Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles