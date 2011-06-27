Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,064
|$17,565
|$19,906
|Clean
|$13,183
|$16,454
|$18,614
|Average
|$11,421
|$14,232
|$16,030
|Rough
|$9,659
|$12,011
|$13,446
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,825
|$18,407
|$21,450
|Clean
|$12,959
|$17,243
|$20,058
|Average
|$11,227
|$14,915
|$17,274
|Rough
|$9,495
|$12,587
|$14,489
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,374
|$13,187
|$15,065
|Clean
|$9,724
|$12,353
|$14,088
|Average
|$8,425
|$10,685
|$12,132
|Rough
|$7,125
|$9,017
|$10,176
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,501
|$22,134
|$25,229
|Clean
|$16,405
|$20,735
|$23,592
|Average
|$14,213
|$17,935
|$20,317
|Rough
|$12,021
|$15,136
|$17,042
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,474
|$17,940
|$20,905
|Clean
|$12,630
|$16,805
|$19,548
|Average
|$10,942
|$14,536
|$16,835
|Rough
|$9,254
|$12,267
|$14,121
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,694
|$18,233
|$21,248
|Clean
|$12,837
|$17,080
|$19,869
|Average
|$11,121
|$14,774
|$17,111
|Rough
|$9,406
|$12,468
|$14,352
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,103
|$17,140
|$19,826
|Clean
|$12,283
|$16,056
|$18,540
|Average
|$10,641
|$13,888
|$15,966
|Rough
|$9,000
|$11,721
|$13,392
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,431
|$21,618
|$24,421
|Clean
|$16,339
|$20,251
|$22,836
|Average
|$14,156
|$17,517
|$19,666
|Rough
|$11,972
|$14,783
|$16,496
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,198
|$14,909
|$17,374
|Clean
|$10,496
|$13,966
|$16,247
|Average
|$9,094
|$12,081
|$13,991
|Rough
|$7,691
|$10,195
|$11,736
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,418
|$15,202
|$17,716
|Clean
|$10,703
|$14,240
|$16,566
|Average
|$9,273
|$12,318
|$14,266
|Rough
|$7,842
|$10,395
|$11,967
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,698
|$16,907
|$19,702
|Clean
|$11,903
|$15,838
|$18,423
|Average
|$10,312
|$13,699
|$15,866
|Rough
|$8,722
|$11,561
|$13,308
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,076
|$12,761
|$14,555
|Clean
|$9,445
|$11,954
|$13,610
|Average
|$8,183
|$10,340
|$11,721
|Rough
|$6,921
|$8,726
|$9,832
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,704
|$17,001
|$19,208
|Clean
|$12,846
|$15,926
|$17,961
|Average
|$11,129
|$13,776
|$15,468
|Rough
|$9,413
|$11,625
|$12,975
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,072
|$14,742
|$17,178
|Clean
|$10,379
|$13,809
|$16,063
|Average
|$8,992
|$11,945
|$13,833
|Rough
|$7,605
|$10,081
|$11,604
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,127
|$18,808
|$21,918
|Clean
|$13,242
|$17,619
|$20,495
|Average
|$11,472
|$15,240
|$17,650
|Rough
|$9,703
|$12,861
|$14,805
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,438
|$13,898
|$16,195
|Clean
|$9,784
|$13,019
|$15,144
|Average
|$8,477
|$11,261
|$13,042
|Rough
|$7,169
|$9,503
|$10,939
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,654
|$18,180
|$21,186
|Clean
|$12,799
|$17,030
|$19,811
|Average
|$11,089
|$14,731
|$17,061
|Rough
|$9,379
|$12,432
|$14,311
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,458
|$18,545
|$21,271
|Clean
|$13,552
|$17,372
|$19,890
|Average
|$11,741
|$15,027
|$17,129
|Rough
|$9,930
|$12,682
|$14,368
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,485
|$13,961
|$16,268
|Clean
|$9,828
|$13,078
|$15,212
|Average
|$8,515
|$11,312
|$13,101
|Rough
|$7,201
|$9,546
|$10,989
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,995
|$14,639
|$17,059
|Clean
|$10,306
|$13,713
|$15,952
|Average
|$8,929
|$11,862
|$13,737
|Rough
|$7,552
|$10,011
|$11,523
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,397
|$21,832
|$25,442
|Clean
|$15,370
|$20,452
|$23,791
|Average
|$13,316
|$17,690
|$20,488
|Rough
|$11,263
|$14,929
|$17,186
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,070
|$16,072
|$18,729
|Clean
|$11,314
|$15,055
|$17,513
|Average
|$9,802
|$13,023
|$15,082
|Rough
|$8,291
|$10,990
|$12,651
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,417
|$15,201
|$17,715
|Clean
|$10,702
|$14,239
|$16,565
|Average
|$9,272
|$12,317
|$14,265
|Rough
|$7,842
|$10,394
|$11,966
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,712
|$8,935
|$10,414
|Clean
|$6,291
|$8,370
|$9,738
|Average
|$5,451
|$7,240
|$8,386
|Rough
|$4,610
|$6,110
|$7,034
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,427
|$16,184
|$18,684
|Clean
|$11,649
|$15,160
|$17,472
|Average
|$10,092
|$13,114
|$15,046
|Rough
|$8,536
|$11,067
|$12,621
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,539
|$12,165
|$13,917
|Clean
|$8,942
|$11,396
|$13,014
|Average
|$7,747
|$9,857
|$11,207
|Rough
|$6,552
|$8,319
|$9,401
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,734
|$12,960
|$15,103
|Clean
|$9,124
|$12,140
|$14,122
|Average
|$7,905
|$10,501
|$12,162
|Rough
|$6,686
|$8,862
|$10,201
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,903
|$17,178
|$20,019
|Clean
|$12,095
|$16,092
|$18,720
|Average
|$10,478
|$13,919
|$16,121
|Rough
|$8,862
|$11,747
|$13,522