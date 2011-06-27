  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,064$17,565$19,906
Clean$13,183$16,454$18,614
Average$11,421$14,232$16,030
Rough$9,659$12,011$13,446
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,825$18,407$21,450
Clean$12,959$17,243$20,058
Average$11,227$14,915$17,274
Rough$9,495$12,587$14,489
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,374$13,187$15,065
Clean$9,724$12,353$14,088
Average$8,425$10,685$12,132
Rough$7,125$9,017$10,176
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,501$22,134$25,229
Clean$16,405$20,735$23,592
Average$14,213$17,935$20,317
Rough$12,021$15,136$17,042
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,474$17,940$20,905
Clean$12,630$16,805$19,548
Average$10,942$14,536$16,835
Rough$9,254$12,267$14,121
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,694$18,233$21,248
Clean$12,837$17,080$19,869
Average$11,121$14,774$17,111
Rough$9,406$12,468$14,352
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,103$17,140$19,826
Clean$12,283$16,056$18,540
Average$10,641$13,888$15,966
Rough$9,000$11,721$13,392
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,431$21,618$24,421
Clean$16,339$20,251$22,836
Average$14,156$17,517$19,666
Rough$11,972$14,783$16,496
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,198$14,909$17,374
Clean$10,496$13,966$16,247
Average$9,094$12,081$13,991
Rough$7,691$10,195$11,736
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,418$15,202$17,716
Clean$10,703$14,240$16,566
Average$9,273$12,318$14,266
Rough$7,842$10,395$11,967
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,698$16,907$19,702
Clean$11,903$15,838$18,423
Average$10,312$13,699$15,866
Rough$8,722$11,561$13,308
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,076$12,761$14,555
Clean$9,445$11,954$13,610
Average$8,183$10,340$11,721
Rough$6,921$8,726$9,832
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,704$17,001$19,208
Clean$12,846$15,926$17,961
Average$11,129$13,776$15,468
Rough$9,413$11,625$12,975
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,072$14,742$17,178
Clean$10,379$13,809$16,063
Average$8,992$11,945$13,833
Rough$7,605$10,081$11,604
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,127$18,808$21,918
Clean$13,242$17,619$20,495
Average$11,472$15,240$17,650
Rough$9,703$12,861$14,805
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,438$13,898$16,195
Clean$9,784$13,019$15,144
Average$8,477$11,261$13,042
Rough$7,169$9,503$10,939
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,654$18,180$21,186
Clean$12,799$17,030$19,811
Average$11,089$14,731$17,061
Rough$9,379$12,432$14,311
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,458$18,545$21,271
Clean$13,552$17,372$19,890
Average$11,741$15,027$17,129
Rough$9,930$12,682$14,368
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,485$13,961$16,268
Clean$9,828$13,078$15,212
Average$8,515$11,312$13,101
Rough$7,201$9,546$10,989
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,995$14,639$17,059
Clean$10,306$13,713$15,952
Average$8,929$11,862$13,737
Rough$7,552$10,011$11,523
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,397$21,832$25,442
Clean$15,370$20,452$23,791
Average$13,316$17,690$20,488
Rough$11,263$14,929$17,186
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,070$16,072$18,729
Clean$11,314$15,055$17,513
Average$9,802$13,023$15,082
Rough$8,291$10,990$12,651
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,417$15,201$17,715
Clean$10,702$14,239$16,565
Average$9,272$12,317$14,265
Rough$7,842$10,394$11,966
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,712$8,935$10,414
Clean$6,291$8,370$9,738
Average$5,451$7,240$8,386
Rough$4,610$6,110$7,034
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,427$16,184$18,684
Clean$11,649$15,160$17,472
Average$10,092$13,114$15,046
Rough$8,536$11,067$12,621
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,539$12,165$13,917
Clean$8,942$11,396$13,014
Average$7,747$9,857$11,207
Rough$6,552$8,319$9,401
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,734$12,960$15,103
Clean$9,124$12,140$14,122
Average$7,905$10,501$12,162
Rough$6,686$8,862$10,201
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,903$17,178$20,019
Clean$12,095$16,092$18,720
Average$10,478$13,919$16,121
Rough$8,862$11,747$13,522
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,124 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,140 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,124 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,140 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,124 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,140 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $6,686 to $15,103, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.