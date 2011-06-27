Used 2015 Volkswagen Eos for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$15,991
2015 Volkswagen Eos Komfort64,453 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rick Case Hyundai Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
Rick Case Certified, 100k powertrain warranty, **10 year/ 100k Powertrain Warranty - Rick Case Exclusive with Nationwide Coverage**, **BlueTooth**, **Leather**, Important Price Information: To receive this special sales price on this vehicle, You must present a printed copy of this page at the time of purchase., Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Reflex Silver Metallic FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI 200 hpReviews:* Innovative retractable hardtop with integrated sunroof; solid interior quality; efficient engine; ample feature content. Source: Edmunds* Just when you thought you'd seen it all, here comes the Volkswagen Eos. A stunning convertible and an equally breathtaking coupe in one. The Eos takes just 25 seconds to go from coupe to convertible. Nothing is less elegant than fishing your keys out, that's why the Eos has available keyless access with push-button start. The Eos is just as exhilarating with the top up. Open the power sunroof if you want to let in some of the cool night air. Bask in the dual-zone climate controlled interior that maintains a constant temperature and will automatically adjust if you decide to put the top down. The front seats can be adjusted in all sorts of ways. If you start to feel the slightest chill, they are heated. Other features include leather seating surfaces and a passenger easy-entry feature. A turbocharged 2.0L with the perfect balance of power and efficiency drives the Eos. Kick it into Sport mode for enhanced acceleration and response. Enjoy the 6-speed DSG automatic while you watch the glimmering city lights whiz by. Or push it into Tiptronic so you can shift manually. No matter where you're sitting in the Eos, you'll be at the center of it all and you'll know it the second you turn on the touchscreen sound system featuring HD Radio pumping through eight speakers. If you're craving your own playlist, pop in your favorite CD or plug in your iPod. Then call up your friends with the touch of a button and a simple voice command to tell them how good you've got it. Other available features include Rearview camera and Park Distance Control, touchscreen navigation with 5-inch color display, and a 600-watt Dynaudio sound system with 10 premium speakers and DSP processing technology. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Eos Komfort with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AH9FV000259
Stock: RLU181243A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $15,901
2015 Volkswagen Eos Komfort56,287 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Zimbrick BMW - Madison / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Eos Komfort with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AH2FV001642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$18,998
2014 Volkswagen Eos Komfort16,491 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Fremont - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fremont / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Eos Komfort with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AH5EV003979
Stock: 19201157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,998
2014 Volkswagen Eos Komfort26,843 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Turnersville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Sicklersville / New Jersey
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NJ, and includes all costs to be paid by consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Eos Komfort with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AHXEV003993
Stock: 18897238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$16,990
2014 Volkswagen Eos Sport44,693 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Eos Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AH9EV006447
Stock: 2000640265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- New Listing$14,505
2014 Volkswagen Eos Sport48,050 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet Mesa - Mesa / Arizona
Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cornsilk Beige; V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces Deep Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2014 Volkswagen Eos convertible. You can tell this 2014 Volkswagen Eos has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 48,050mi and appears with a showroom shine. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this Volkswagen Eos plus much, much more. More information about the 2014 Volkswagen Eos: The Volkswagen Eos remains a fantastic bargain of a convertible. The retractable hardtop gives the Eos better year-round practicality compared to other convertibles. With nimble front-wheel-drive handling, a high-quality interior, a superb turbocharged engine and plenty of standard features, it continues to have few competitors at the price. This model sets itself apart with grown-up styling, ample turbocharged power, Retractable hardtop, and sporty handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Eos Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AH1EV005146
Stock: EV005146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $12,832Good Deal | $942 below market
2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV57,547 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Team Gunther Kia - Daphne / Alabama
Team Gunther Kia has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Volkswagen Eos. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This beautiful Volkswagen Eos convertible is proof that a car doesn't just have to be a means of transportation. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Volkswagen Eos. A rare find these days. More information about the 2013 Volkswagen Eos: The Volkswagen Eos remains a fantastic bargain of a convertible. The retractable hardtop gives the Eos better year-round practicality compared to other convertibles. With nimble front-wheel-drive handling, a high-quality interior, a superb turbocharged engine and plenty of standard features, it continues to have few competitors at the price. This model sets itself apart with ample turbocharged power, Retractable hardtop, grown-up styling, and sporty handling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AH3DV003705
Stock: LG686883B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $11,499
2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV112,568 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto King - Roseville / California
Auto king 916-676-6867 , WE DO HAVE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH MANY LENDERS , . CLEAN TITLE ,CARFAX AVAILABLE, SMOG DONE, MECHANICAL/SAFETY INSPECTION DONE, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE . (start from $200) ask us about extended warranty detail (916) 676-6867 PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE Disclaimer: Subject to prior sale. Quoted price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions. Price does not include sales tax or other taxes, tags, registration fees, government fees, smog certificate of compliance or noncompliance, emissions testing charge, finance charges and dealer document preparation charges. Standard features are based upon trim level
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFW8AH9DV000793
Stock: 1155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$14,800
2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV26,292 milesDelivery available*
Jim Browne Chevrolet - Tampa / Florida
This Eos is backed by a NATIONWIDE LIFETIME WARRANTY!! It comes equipped with ALLOY WHEELS * AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION * POWER EQUIPMENT * POWER SEAT / SEATS * SATELLITE RADIO / SIRIUS / XM * SUNROOF / MOONROOF / ROOF * HEATED SEATS and MORE! * You will love your experience shopping with us! Our prices are very competitive. We don't charge a $2,000 Reconditioning Fee that a lot of places charge. We make financing in-house simple, as we work with over 20 Different Local and National Lenders! You can get Pre-Approved before you even come in! Check it out at JIMBROWNECHEVY.COM ! Price does not include tax , tag, title, $999.95 dealer fee and $249.95 Electronic registration filing fee. These charges represent cost and profit to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. Price does not include dealer added accessories and Lift kits. Pricing is for In Stock Units. By submitting my cell phone number to Jim Browne Chevrolet, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase products and services. I am able to Opt-out at any time. Only qualifying vehicles come with Nationwide Lifetime Warranty. See dealer for Exclusions and details.. The features and options listed may not apply to this specific vehicle. Tax, title, license (unless itemized above) are extra. *NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS ** We pride ourselves in service the ENTIRE Tampa Bay Area including Tampa, Wesley Chapel, South Tampa, Zephyrhills, Bradenton, Spring Hill, Clearwater, Palm Harbor, St Petersburg, Land O Lakes and MORE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AH5DV003172
Stock: D025026A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- $13,988Fair Deal
2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV55,703 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE ALL DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS! LOWEST PRICE AND MILES FOR RARE WHITE ONE WITH TAN LEATHER GARAGE KEPT AND SUPER CLEAN SAFE RELIABLE FUN IN THE SUN RACE CAR WONT LAST NEW BRAKES AND NEWER TIRES! WE HAVE SEVERAL FUN IN THE SUN RACE CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AH8DV002825
Stock: 002825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $13,999
2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV64,151 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Our One Owner 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort Convertible is shown in a stunning Candy White. Powered by an incredible TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 200hp while tethered to a responsive 6 Speed DSG Automatic transmission with Tiptronic and Sport mode. This Front Wheel Drive Eos sports 17-inch alloy wheels, Bi-Xenon headlamps, and LED taillights. Dropping the top is easy and fun to watch the panels flip/slide, magically hiding the roof, so find a long way home and enjoy all that life as to offer. Open the door of the Eos Komfort and slide into the premium leatherette heated eight-way power front seats. Enjoy the push-button start and look up to the integrated glass roof and see that Volkswagen gives you something most convertibles have only dreamed about. Bluetooth w/smartphone streaming, a touchscreen with FD radio, plenty of cargo space for light travels, seating for four, and all the logical amenities make ownership exciting. Volkswagens safety features on this machine are incredible. ABS w/Electronic Stability Control helps prevent over-steer or under-steer during panic moves. Rollover protection is in place just in case. It's time in life for an early reward. Life is short, smile a little more, and make the Eos yours! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AH0DV009039
Stock: DV009039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $13,181
2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV67,829 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Headquarter Hyundai - Sanford / Florida
Carfax One Owner, No Accident History on Carfax, Fully Serviced and Detailed, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Leather Seats.You'll feel like you bought from the factory! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 6232 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AHXDV006441
Stock: HY22808A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- New Listing$9,999Fair Deal
2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV103,432 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mountain States Toyota - Denver / Colorado
Come see this 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen Eos has the following options: V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, V-Tex leatherette door panel trim, Vehicle immobilizer, Tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt/telescopic theft-deterrent steering column, Temporary-use spare tire, SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: (3) month complimentary service subscription, Rollover protection system (ROPS), Removable rear wind blocker, and Remote trunk release. Stop by and visit us at Mountain States Toyota, 201 W 70th Ave, Denver, CO 80221.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AHXDV007637
Stock: TDV007637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- Price Drop$12,704
2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV80,267 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brown's Dulles Nissan - Sterling / Virginia
Black 2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI 200 hp Titan Black Leather, 18 Chicago Alloy Wheels, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, CD player, Comfort Heated Front Seats, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof wind blocker, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFW8AH5DV001794
Stock: P7912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $9,880
2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV110,499 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoDot - Sykesville / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFW8AH2DV001770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$8,157Great Deal | $2,031 below market
2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV97,422 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama
<b>Summary</b> 2012 VOLKSWAGEN EOS KOMFORT Just arrived!! This vehicle is currently going thru our comprehensive Used Car Inspection and Detail process. Upon completion we will post 30+ photos for your review. In the mean time feel free to contact us to schedule a test drive or get additional information. <b>Additional Information</b> One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us from the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price excludes tax, title, license and doc fee. CALL: 256-442-3232 SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. Buy with confidence. Family-owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at https://www.kiaofrainbowcity.com/get-financing.htm Free AutoCheck report. Large East Alabama Used Car Super Store serving Rainbow City, Gadsden, Southside, Steele and Attalla AL. Call Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden today. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH4CV016360
Stock: R4424A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- New Listing$8,000Good Deal | $666 below market
2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV113,691 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Pine Belt Chevrolet - Lakewood / New Jersey
Pine Belt proudly offers it's customers our very best in treatment, service, and of course price! SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 2.0L TSI 200 hp, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Convertible HardTop, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry. White 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort Edition Pine Belt Enterprises, Inc. Is a family owned and operated new and pre-owned vehicle automobile center. Our hand-picked pedigreed inventory sets us apart from all other dealerships offering pre-owned vehicles in New Jersey. Why? We secure most of our inventory through our vast network of dealers that we've worked with over the last 80 years to hand pick trade-ins. We also purchase our customers cars and run them through our intensive 172 point inspection process. More than 40% of these vehicles NEVER make it through this process and are NEVER offered for sale. We like to call this the Pine Belt difference...if we wouldn't sell it our family...we won't sell it to yours. Pine Belt Enterprises, Inc. Proudly offers you the highest quality vehicles that represent the best value ANYWHERE, a friendly and comfortable purchase experience with absolutely no pressure, and a completely transparent process providing you with all of the information you require to make the most educated purchase decision possible. We provide comprehensive warranty options, financing from multiple banks and sources, free Carfax reports, and will even bring any one of our vehicles to you for a test drive. Call, click, or stop by today for a WORLD CLASS purchase experience that is second to NONE in New Jersey. From our family to yours...we looking forward to serving you!, Stock Number: L002323T, VIN Number: WVWBW7AH5CV002323, Style Name: Komfort SULEV 2Dr Convertible, Make: Volkswagen, Model: Eos, Model Year: 2012, Type: Convertible, Vehicle Trim: Komfort Edition, Body Type: Convertible, Exterior Color: Candy White, MPG Automatic City: 22, MPG Automatic Highway: 30, Engine Description: 2.0L I4, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Fuel Induction: DI, Valves Per Cylinder: 4, Aspiration: Turbocharged, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Wheels Rims: Alloy, Drive Train Type: FWD, Independent Suspension: Four-Wheel, Stabilizer Bar: Front And Rear, Compass, External Temp, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Convertible Roof: Hard Top, Convertible Window: Glass, Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Rear Defogger, Sunroof: Sliding Sunshade, Power Glass, Panoramic, Tilt/Slide, Antenna Type: Diversity, Audio System: AM/FM, HD Radio, Speakers: 8, Drivers: Heated, Drivers Height: Power, Drivers Lumbar: 4-Way Power Lumbar, Drivers Power: 12, Passenger: Heated, Passenger Lumbar: Power, Seating Capacity: 4, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Upholstery: Leatherette, Center Armrest, Cruise Control, Cupholders: Front, Rear, Power Outlets: Front And Rear, 12V, Seatback Storage, Steering Adjustment: Tilt And Telescopic, Steering Power: Variable/Speed-Proportional, Steering Wheel Control: Audio, Phone, Multi-Function, Paddle Shifter, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks: Auto-Locking, Windows: Power Windows, Phone: Hands Free, Air Conditioning: Automatic Climate Control, Air Filtration, Trunk Lights, Door Trim: Leatherette, Mats: Rear, Front, Reading Lights: Front, Shift Knob: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Vanity Mirrors: Dual Illuminating, Bumpers: Body-Color, Door Reinforcement: Side Impact Door Beams, ABS: 4-Wheel, Anti Theft System: Alarm, Engine Immobilizer, Theft-Deterrent System, Brake Assist, Safety Locks, Cornering Lights, Daytime Running Light, Fog Lights, Front Headrests: 2, Adjustable, Rear Headrests: 2, Adjustable, Safety Signal Mirrors, Safety Stability Control, Trunk Release, Driver And Passenger Airbag, Side Airbag, Stability Control, Front Head Room: 38.9 Inches, Front Shoulder Room: 54.7 Inches, Front Leg Room: 41.7 Inches, Rear Head Room: 35.8 Inches, Rear Leg Room: 32.5 Inches, Rear Shoulder Room: 41.5 Inches, Luggage Capacity: 10.50 Cu.Ft., Maximum Seating: 4, Length: 17
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH5CV002323
Stock: L002323T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $9,999
2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV113,800 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
Here we have a beautiful, well maintained, 2012 Volkswagen EOS Komfort. The 2.0L I4 Turbo is fun to drive, reliable and economical. The DSG automatic transmission shifts smooth and is good for spirited driving or ones daily commute. If your in the market for a great all season vehicle that you can especially enjoy in the sun, this is the car for you! This EOS just passed our safety inspection and is ready to go to a new home! Please give us a call to schedule a test drive at your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH5CV006629
Stock: 13247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
