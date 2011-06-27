Close

Rick Case Hyundai Roswell - Roswell / Georgia

Rick Case Certified, 100k powertrain warranty, **10 year/ 100k Powertrain Warranty - Rick Case Exclusive with Nationwide Coverage**, **BlueTooth**, **Leather**, Important Price Information: To receive this special sales price on this vehicle, You must present a printed copy of this page at the time of purchase., Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Reflex Silver Metallic FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI 200 hpReviews:* Innovative retractable hardtop with integrated sunroof; solid interior quality; efficient engine; ample feature content. Source: Edmunds* Just when you thought you'd seen it all, here comes the Volkswagen Eos. A stunning convertible and an equally breathtaking coupe in one. The Eos takes just 25 seconds to go from coupe to convertible. Nothing is less elegant than fishing your keys out, that's why the Eos has available keyless access with push-button start. The Eos is just as exhilarating with the top up. Open the power sunroof if you want to let in some of the cool night air. Bask in the dual-zone climate controlled interior that maintains a constant temperature and will automatically adjust if you decide to put the top down. The front seats can be adjusted in all sorts of ways. If you start to feel the slightest chill, they are heated. Other features include leather seating surfaces and a passenger easy-entry feature. A turbocharged 2.0L with the perfect balance of power and efficiency drives the Eos. Kick it into Sport mode for enhanced acceleration and response. Enjoy the 6-speed DSG automatic while you watch the glimmering city lights whiz by. Or push it into Tiptronic so you can shift manually. No matter where you're sitting in the Eos, you'll be at the center of it all and you'll know it the second you turn on the touchscreen sound system featuring HD Radio pumping through eight speakers. If you're craving your own playlist, pop in your favorite CD or plug in your iPod. Then call up your friends with the touch of a button and a simple voice command to tell them how good you've got it. Other available features include Rearview camera and Park Distance Control, touchscreen navigation with 5-inch color display, and a 600-watt Dynaudio sound system with 10 premium speakers and DSP processing technology. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Eos Komfort with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWBW8AH9FV000259

Stock: RLU181243A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020