Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan for Sale Near Me
- 9,487 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$179,995$8,316 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this Absolutely Amazing 2015 Lamborghini Huracan. CLEAN CAR-FAX! 5.2L V10! Absolutely amazing vehicle. Every single detail is incredible! This vehicle is loaded with options including gorgeous leather seats, premium 20' Giano wheels, cd changer, am/fm radio,aux radio input, navigation system, back-up camera, heated side mirrors, automatic folding side mirrors, CCB Yellow Calipers, power seats, cruise control, tinted windows and so much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF3FLA02347
Stock: 20778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,666 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$105,000
ABZ Motors - Houston / Texas
WBAEK135X7CN81753
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF6FLA00995
Stock: FLA00995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 15,044 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$199,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this special, unique modified 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with over $100,000 in aftermarket cosmetic and performance modifications! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this powerful super car without the stress! This esteemed Lamborghini Huracan is the true definition of power, durability, precision, and dependability. This 15' Lamborghini Huracan 610-4 includes: Custom ADV1 wheels Custom green calipers Mansory/Novitec Carbon Fiber pieces (Front Lip, side skirts, hood, diffuser, spoiler) Custom red carbon fiber inside Custom white diamond stitched interior Custom exhaust & custom intakes Custom automated programmable NOS system (can be removed) - 850 to wheels ECU tuning for NOS/Motor can be changed on the fly 360 Radar/Laser Jammer built into rear view mirror Novitec Adjustable Shocks SSP Dual Clutch Navigation System (NAR) TEB Rear View Camera Satellite Radio Power Everything! Front Lift AND MORE! This eye-catching, highly modified Lamborghini is a gorgeous White exterior, with a custom Black with White Diamond Stitching and Red Carbon interior. The color combination is stunning as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style! You will also have piece of mind as this 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 is a one owner, 100% Car fax certified vehicle with no accident or damage history, and is eligible for extended warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS GORGEOUS, WRAPPED 2015 LAMBORGHINI HURACAN LP 610-4 COUPE WITH OVER $100,000 IN AFTERMARKET MODIFICATIONS FOR $1,393 A MONTH WITH $40,000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. The payments advertised are based on 180 month finance at 6.50% rate. This fantastic Lamborghini will definitely impress your family, friends, and neighbors. Please feel free to call with any questions about the vehicle at 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF7FLA03128
Stock: A03128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 971 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$213,890
Lamborghini Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Lamborghini Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Bianco Icarus Metallic exterior paint and Nero Ade interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Lifting System- Electric and Heated Seats- Dynamic Power SteeringRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 10805 miles below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyLamborghini Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Lamborghini Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Lamborghini Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Pre-Owned Lamborghinis. These include the current model range of Aventador Coupe and Roadster, Huracan Coupe and Spyder and past models such as Gallardo, Diablo and Murcielago. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF5FLA00955
Stock: 6869UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 6,453 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$205,890
Lamborghini Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Lamborghini Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Nero Noctis Black exterior paint and Nero Ade interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Navigation system- Sport exhaust- Lifting System- Electric and Heated Seats- Vorsteiner Body Kit- Full Body Expel Clear BraRecent Arrival! Odometer is 5329 miles below market average!Lamborghini Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Lamborghini Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Lamborghini Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Pre-Owned Lamborghinis. These include the current model range of Aventador Coupe and Roadster, Huracan Coupe and Spyder and past models such as Gallardo, Diablo and Murcielago. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF9FLA03308
Stock: CS279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 12,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$189,995
Action Auto - Orem / Utah
No PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS!! RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC)Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF4FLA02115
Stock: M6925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 4,603 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$195,000$807 Below Market
Katy Motors Company - North - Sedalia / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF3FLA01585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,693 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$179,995
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
DCH VALUE CERTIFIED Lamborghini QUALITY, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 9 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS. Priced at KBB True Market Value, we specialize in obtaining financing for customers who have low credit scores, no credit, bad credit, recent bankruptcy and repossessions. Please call us directly and ask for the special financing department at 1888-858-2602. CARFAX REPORT SHOWS 3 OWNERS, 9 SERVICE RECORDS. This DCH VALUE vehicle comes with a 60-point Inspection and Quality Guarantee, 3 Month/Unlimited Mileage $0-Deductible Powertrain Warranty, CARFAX® Vehicle History Report, Fair Market Price and Competitive Validation, Complimentary 12-month Motor Club Membership *See dealer for details.Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, finance charges, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price. DCH Montclair Acura proudly services the central and northern New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF7FLA02593
Stock: MAJ0549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 4,388 miles
$189,998
Herb Chambers Alfa Romeo of Boston - Wayland / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Lamborghini Huracan includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES LIFTING SYSTEM MAGNETORHEOLOGICAL SUSPENSION: Lifting System Raises the front axle of the car of 30 mm/1.18 inches, It can be activated through a switch in the front center console and lowers automatically at 70kph/44 mph, Magnetorheological Suspension Adapts the suspension damping to the changing driving situation continuously, It varies automatically and in just a few fractions of a second by means of an electronically controlled magnetic field, This results in impressive handling dynamics, The response of the suspension is changing according to the driving dynamic mode selected (Strada-Sport-Corsa), WHEELS: 20' X 8.5' FRONT 20' X 11' REAR MIMAS SILVER FORGED ALLOY, FRONT REAR PARKING SENSORS AND REAR VIEW CAMERA: Acoustic and visual park assist system for the front and rear area of the car, It shows camera image of area behind the vehicle shown on the 12.3 inch TFT color instrument cluster, w/parking line, The rear view camera is integrated discreetly in the rear bumper KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth CARFAX 1-Owner .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF7FLA02545
Stock: B1782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 19,480 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$179,990
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. 610 Horsepower, AWD. Come and see only the finest Lamborghinis at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF7FLA02075
Stock: PA02075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 2,142 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$208,900
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610 -4 finished in Verde Mantis (Green) with nero ade (black with green stitching) interior. The car has been well maintained by its original owner and only has 2,142 original miles. Additionally the vehicle is well equipped with a $284K MSRP as well as a $16K dealer performance upgrade package.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF8FLA01114
Stock: 22922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 4,917 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$219,990
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4S Spyder with 4k miles. Giallo Horus Matt with Giallo Taurus/Nero Ade Sportivo Bicolor Leather and Alcantara Interior.Factory options include:Style Package,Branding Package,Sport Exhaust System,Lifting System & Magneto-rheological Suspension,Carbon Ceramic Brake w/Black Brake Calipers,Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Camera,Lamborghini Infotainment System,Full Electric and Heated Seats,Windshield Frame in High Gloss,Glass Rear Window,Navigation,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZF3GLA04048
Stock: 005334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 14,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$184,995
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
You can find this 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 and many others like it at Manhattan Motorcars. This Lamborghini includes: SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM W/STYLE PACKAGE // STEEL BRAKE W/RED BRAKE CALIPERS // FLOOR MATS W/LEATHER PIPING // LED ENGINE COMPARTMENT LIGHTING // TRAVEL & SMOKER PACKAGE // HANDS FREE PROFILE BLUETOOTH PREPARATION // FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS // LIFTING SYSTEM // FULL ELECTRIC ADJUSTABLE // TRANSPARENT ENGINE BONNET // BRANDING PACKAGE // NAVIGATION SYSTEM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* More information about the 2016 Lamborghini Huracan: The Huracan was introduced in 2015 as the entry-level replacement for the retired Gallardo. However, when the automaker is Lamborghini, the term 'entry-level' takes on new meaning. With a base price of nearly $200,000, the Huracan is every bit the supercar its predecessor was, with over-the-top styling matched with intense performance and handling. On top of this, Lamborghini made an attempt to make the Huracan both easier to drive and a more pleasant place to be, even when away from the race track. Strengths of this model include immediately recognizable as a Lamborghini, surprisingly easy to drive around town, and Ridiculously fast and powerful
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF2GLA04551
Stock: PO3122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 6,798 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$189,900
Lux Motors - Evansville / Indiana
VEHICLE STORED OFF SITE AND SHOWN BY APPT ONLY! 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2! Custom Made Vorsteiner Staggered Wheels! Up to 144 MONTHS FINANCING AVAILABLE! LEASING AVAILABLE! ORIGINAL MSRP $242,995! Clean CarFax! Equipped with a 5.2L V10 engine, Lamborghini Doppia Frizione 7-speed dual clutch transmission, fresh service 08/13/2020, upgraded Lamborghini installed exhaust, Transparent Engine Bonnet ($7,000 option), Lifting System ($6,900 option), Front and Rear Parking Sensors ($3,900 option), Full Electric Adjustable which includes heated power leather seats ($2,800 option), Lamborghini Dynamic Steering ($2,400 option), Anti Theft Alarm ($800 option), Steel Brake w/Red Brake Calipers ($1,300 option), Cruise Control System ($1,000 option), Branding Package ($1,000 option), Hands Free Bluetooth ($1,000 option), Floor Mats w/Leather Piping ($700 option), Colored Stitching For Unicolor Interiors ($700 option), Travel & Smoker Package ($600 option), Engine Compartment Lighting ($500 option), Garage Door Opener ($400 option) and more! ONLY 6,798 miles! Ask about our nationwide extended service contracts available for that extra peace of mind! Referral Program - $200 for EVERY person you send our way that makes a purchase! Financing available! Trades welcomed! FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY! Are YOU ready to Live the Lux Life?! Call 812-401-1080 and set up your VIP Appointment! Experience the Red Carpet Treatment www.luxmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF0GLA04595
Stock: A04595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 9,303 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$207,880
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present this locally owned 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Spyder finished in the matte "Grigio Titans" exterior paint over a Nero Ade leather interior with Red stitching. This stunning LP610 Spyder features Giano 2-" Wheels in Gloss Black Finish, Sports Exhaust System with Black Tips, Carbon Ceramic Brakes with Red Calipers, Windscreen Frame in High Gloss Black, Liftinng System +, Lamborghini Branding Package, Rear View Camera with Parking Sensors, Dynamic Power Steering, Unicolor Sportivo Interior with Contrast Stitching, Cruise Control, Travel and Smoker Package, plus much more. This Huracan has been through Lamborghini's 150-Point Selezione Safety inspection completed by our Factory Certified Technicians. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZF3GLA05233
Stock: GLA05233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 17,844 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$189,900
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present this recently serviced 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Spyder finished in the "Bianco Monocerus" exterior paint over a Nero Ade leather interior with contrast stitching. This Huracan features Mimas Forged wheels in Gloss Black, Sports Exhaust System, Lifting System +, Windscreen Frame in High Gloss Black, Lamborghini Branding Package, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera with Parking Sensors, plus much more. This Huracan has been through Lamborghini's 150-Point Selezione safety inspection and had all 4 tires replaced as well as the recommended maintenance completed by our Factory Certified Technicians. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZF0GLA05111
Stock: GLA05111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 22,813 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$194,197
Carz R Us - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF7GLA04166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,924 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$193,288$5,380 Below Market
SC Motors - Placentia / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF6HLA06594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
