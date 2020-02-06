Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan for Sale Near Me

Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida

Introducing this special, unique modified 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with over $100,000 in aftermarket cosmetic and performance modifications! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this powerful super car without the stress! This esteemed Lamborghini Huracan is the true definition of power, durability, precision, and dependability. This 15' Lamborghini Huracan 610-4 includes: Custom ADV1 wheels Custom green calipers Mansory/Novitec Carbon Fiber pieces (Front Lip, side skirts, hood, diffuser, spoiler) Custom red carbon fiber inside Custom white diamond stitched interior Custom exhaust & custom intakes Custom automated programmable NOS system (can be removed) - 850 to wheels ECU tuning for NOS/Motor can be changed on the fly 360 Radar/Laser Jammer built into rear view mirror Novitec Adjustable Shocks SSP Dual Clutch Navigation System (NAR) TEB Rear View Camera Satellite Radio Power Everything! Front Lift AND MORE! This eye-catching, highly modified Lamborghini is a gorgeous White exterior, with a custom Black with White Diamond Stitching and Red Carbon interior. The color combination is stunning as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style! You will also have piece of mind as this 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 is a one owner, 100% Car fax certified vehicle with no accident or damage history, and is eligible for extended warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS GORGEOUS, WRAPPED 2015 LAMBORGHINI HURACAN LP 610-4 COUPE WITH OVER $100,000 IN AFTERMARKET MODIFICATIONS FOR $1,393 A MONTH WITH $40,000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. The payments advertised are based on 180 month finance at 6.50% rate. This fantastic Lamborghini will definitely impress your family, friends, and neighbors. Please feel free to call with any questions about the vehicle at 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZHWUC1ZF7FLA03128

Stock: A03128

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020