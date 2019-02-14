Used 2015 BMW X6 for Sale Near Me
- 45,837 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,347$5,592 Below Market
Ambar Motors - Miami / Florida
To help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safety and heath of our customer and community we are now applying a state-of-the-art Vehicle Disinfection and Long Term Microbial Control System with Surface Protectant engineered specifically for automotive use. 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Service Records Available, Free Carfax, Great Economy, NEW BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE WIRELESS, POWER SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, NON SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, X6 xDrive35i, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Jet Black, Canberra Beige Leather.Odometer is 22084 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C52F0N76440
Stock: 14502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 43,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,995$4,612 Below Market
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C53F0F95792
Stock: s6948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,155 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,950$5,147 Below Market
Championship Motors - Redmond / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C57F0F95990
Stock: 6956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,731 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,995$2,840 Below Market
Ideal Auto - Flushing / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C5XF0N76217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,602 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,495$2,197 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 51,602! Carbon Black Metallic exterior and Black interior, xDrive35i trim. EPA 27 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, M SPORT, LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, Turbo Charged Engine, All Wheel Drive, ACC STOP & GO + ACTIVE DRIVING ASSIST..., harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, WHEELS: 20 X 10 FR & 20 X 11 RR (..., FINELINE OAK WOOD TRIM, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, LIGHTING PACKAGE, ENHANCED USB/BLUETOOTH PLUS SMARTPHON..., DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C53F0F95114
Stock: R24180A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 69,148 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,494$1,796 Below Market
Nelson Mazda Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
Clean CARFAX, Local Trade-in, 4 Wheel Drive!, Heat Package, Leather Seats!, Navigation System, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Aerodynamic Kit, Aluminum Hexagon Interior Trim, Anthracite Headliner, M Sport, M Sport Package, M Steering Wheel, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Sport Seats, Standard Suspension, Wheels: 19" x 9" M Light Alloy (Style 623M), Without Lines Designation Outside. 18/27 City/Highway MPG Due to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we are OFFERING HOME DELIVERY, DEALERSHIP PICKUP, and PERSONAL VIDEO INFORMATION SERVICES. Call us for more details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C52F0F95072
Stock: 4862M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 77,139 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,499$1,239 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
M-SPORT PKG! 20 INCH UPGRADED M-SPORT WHEELS! LIGHTING PKG! PREMIUM PKG! DRIVING ASSISTANCE PKG! DRIVING ASSISTANCE PKG PLUS! COLD WEATHER PKG! SOFT CLOSE DOORS! HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM! ENHANCED B/T & SMARTPHONE! HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! ADAPTIVE FULL LED HEADLAMPS! AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS! SPORT SEATS! SPORT WHEEL! ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEAD UP DISPLAY! SURROUND VIEW CAMERA! 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL! ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT! CLEAN CARFAX! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT! THIS IS THE ONE!Reviews:* Powerful engines; comfortable ride; top-quality, quiet interior with comfortable front seats and ample storage. Source: Edmunds* The BMW X6 is an off-road sports car built for anyone who likes the appearance of driving a BMW to work, but still needs four doors for weekend activities. This mixture of coupe and SUV is churned out in what BMW refers to as a Sports Activity Coupe, and it is not only structurally beautiful but its bold, crisp color options stand out in high class. You can choose from the choice of a 3.0L 300hp TwinTurbo inline 6-Cylinder or a 4.4L 445hp TwinTurbo V8 with available AWD. An 8-Speed STEPTRONIC sport automatic transmission features short shift times for a more responsive performance. Inside, five people can fit quite comfortably. The three-seater rear bench is variable and allows for even greater luggage space when folded down (Up to 53.9 cubic feet). BMW offers free range and a wide variety when choosing upholstery, color, and interior trim. The leather wheel and ergonomic design of the front seat is highly driver-focused for maximum comfort and ease of use. Rear passengers are spoiled by an optional eight-inch monitor with DVD player and optional headphones. Up front you can utilize such features as, iDrive controller, a BMW Navigation system with 10.2-inch screen, BMW Online with MyInfo and BMW Apps, an AUX-in connection, and BMW heads-up display which can keep you focused on the road while still enjoying the ambience. Safety is a key in this luxury vehicle as it is fully equipped with airbags, active cruise control, and ABS. BMW also throws in Dynamic Stability Control and a lane departure warning system to keep a driver focused. Adaptive brake lights round out the safety features and continue to put minds at ease while enjoying the drive, off-road or on. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C58F0N76247
Stock: M210318A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 69,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,993$293 Below Market
BMW of Freeport - Freeport / New York
: CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 69,073! EPA 27 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Nav System, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C58F0N75891
Stock: F0N75891T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 79,312 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,332$302 Below Market
Gengras Chevrolet - East Hartford / Connecticut
NEW ARRIVAL - 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic Sport AWD in Space Gray Metallic with Ivory White Interior...Very Well Equipped with Driver Assistance Package, Premium Package, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Heated Front Seats and so much MORE...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C50F0F95829
Stock: B11865A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 84,734 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,977
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** REMARKABLY CLEAN CONDITION*** NEEDS NOTHING**MUST SEE, WON'T LAST*** BACKUP CAMERA***NAVIGATION SYSTEM***Priced to sell fast!!! Like New 2015 BMW X6 xDrive 35i. Equipped with Navigation System and Backup Camera. Fast approval guarantee. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Rear wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C57F0N76255
Stock: N76255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 71,712 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,442
Suburban INFINITI - Novi / Michigan
Clean CARFAX. Flamenco Red Metallic 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged Driver Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Rear-View Camera.**WELCOME OUT OF STATE SHOPPERS** Allow our experienced staff to arrange your purchase/trade/financing and shipping!! We make it easy!***VIP Appointment*** Call today and we will set up a safe and sanitized vehicle inspection. We will come to you (locally), and give you the time and peace of mind knowing your in a safe place.Reviews:* Powerful engines; comfortable ride; top-quality, quiet interior with comfortable front seats and ample storage. Source: Edmunds* The BMW X6 is an off-road sports car built for anyone who likes the appearance of driving a BMW to work, but still needs four doors for weekend activities. This mixture of coupe and SUV is churned out in what BMW refers to as a Sports Activity Coupe, and it is not only structurally beautiful but its bold, crisp color options stand out in high class. You can choose from the choice of a 3.0L 300hp TwinTurbo inline 6-Cylinder or a 4.4L 445hp TwinTurbo V8 with available AWD. An 8-Speed STEPTRONIC sport automatic transmission features short shift times for a more responsive performance. Inside, five people can fit quite comfortably. The three-seater rear bench is variable and allows for even greater luggage space when folded down (Up to 53.9 cubic feet). BMW offers free range and a wide variety when choosing upholstery, color, and interior trim. The leather wheel and ergonomic design of the front seat is highly driver-focused for maximum comfort and ease of use. Rear passengers are spoiled by an optional eight-inch monitor with DVD player and optional headphones. Up front you can utilize such features as, iDrive controller, a BMW Navigation system with 10.2-inch screen, BMW Online with MyInfo and BMW Apps, an AUX-in connection, and BMW heads-up display which can keep you focused on the road while still enjoying the ambience. Safety is a key in this luxury vehicle as it is fully equipped with airbags, active cruise control, and ABS. BMW also throws in Dynamic Stability Control and a lane departure warning system to keep a driver focused. Adaptive brake lights round out the safety features and continue to put minds at ease while enjoying the drive, off-road or on. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C58F0N75924
Stock: 20226A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 48,962 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive50i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU6C59F0F94038
Stock: 7360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,325 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995
Jaguar West Houston - Katy / Texas
Dark Graphite Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Cognac/Black; Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C5XF0N77349
Stock: F0N77349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 23,911 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$39,995
Rockland Motors - West Nyack / New York
DISCLAIMER: We make every effort to present information that is accurate. However it is based on data provided by the vehicle manufacturer and other sources therefore exact configuration color certification and accessories should be used as a guide and are not guaranteed under any circumstances for any inaccuracies claims of losses of any nature nevertheless inventory is subject to prior sales and prices are subject to change with out notice combined with any other offer(s) during your search for a vehicle beware of undisclosed fees which effect the total selling price of your vehicle. Rockland Motors adheres to a strict full disclosure policy of your purchase and financing. Rockland Motors guarantees all of our internet prices. To ensure your complete satisfaction verify with our sales team representatives prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C56F0N76358
Stock: U4745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,806 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,994
Sunrise Chevrolet Of Forest Hills - Forest Hills / New York
Everyone's a winner at Sunrise Chevrolet! White 2015 BMW X6 sDrive35i RWD 6-Speed Automatic Sport 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged Leather. 19/27 City/Highway MPG Over 300 used vehicles available for immediate delivery!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU0C55F0F92087
Stock: 427551S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 33,191 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,665
Dennis Dillon Kia - Boise / Idaho
Clean CARFAX. Glacier Silver Metallic 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged Alloy Wheels, Audio Package, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heat Package, Leather Seats, Luxury Package, Navigation System, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Safety Package, Security Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, XDRIVE, X6 xDrive35i, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery.Recent Arrival! 18/27 City/Highway MPG3 MONTH/3000 MILE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY* comes with a limited power train warranty for 3 months or 3000 miles, whichever comes first, that covers the engine, transmission, transfer case and drive axle assembly**Reviews:* Powerful engines; comfortable ride; top-quality, quiet interior with comfortable front seats and ample storage. Source: Edmunds* The BMW X6 is an off-road sports car built for anyone who likes the appearance of driving a BMW to work, but still needs four doors for weekend activities. This mixture of coupe and SUV is churned out in what BMW refers to as a Sports Activity Coupe, and it is not only structurally beautiful but its bold, crisp color options stand out in high class. You can choose from the choice of a 3.0L 300hp TwinTurbo inline 6-Cylinder or a 4.4L 445hp TwinTurbo V8 with available AWD. An 8-Speed STEPTRONIC sport automatic transmission features short shift times for a more responsive performance. Inside, five people can fit quite comfortably. The three-seater rear bench is variable and allows for even greater luggage space when folded down (Up to 53.9 cubic feet). BMW offers free range and a wide variety when choosing upholstery, color, and interior trim. The leather wheel and ergonomic design of the front seat is highly driver-focused for maximum comfort and ease of use. Rear passengers are spoiled by an optional eight-inch monitor with DVD player and optional headphones. Up front you can utilize such features as, iDrive controller, a BMW Navigation system with 10.2-inch screen, BMW Online with MyInfo and BMW Apps, an AUX-in connection, and BMW heads-up display which can keep you focused on the road while still enjoying the ambience. Safety is a key in this luxury vehicle as it is fully equipped with airbags, active cruise control, and ABS. BMW also throws in Dynamic Stability Control and a lane departure warning system to keep a driver focused. Adaptive brake lights round out the safety features and continue to put minds at ease while enjoying the drive, off-road or on. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* Scintillating V8 power; brilliantly tuned suspension; lavishly trimmed and equipped; ultra-exclusive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C55F0N76609
Stock: K2J381A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2019
- 64,770 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,387
Champagne Motorcar Company - Willimantic / Connecticut
Looking for a nice X6 but don't want to pay $70,000? Then take a peek at a gorgeous extra clean top of the line 2015 BMW X6 xDrive 35i M SPORT edition with all the right options! This beautiful M sport had an original factory MSRP of $69195 new (we have the original sticker!), ordered from the factory in Black Sapphire Metallic on Black Dakota Leather, and comes optioned up with the M sport package, M aerodynamic body kit, 19 inch M alloy wheels, M steering wheel with shift paddles, aluminum trim, sport seats, anthracite headliner, cold weather package, heated power seats with memory, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera with park distance control, navigation system with touchpad, premium package, comfort access keyless entry, 4 zone climate control, satellite radio, power moonroof, BMW apps, LED fog lights, lumbar support, remote services, driving dynamics control, dynamic stability control, xenon adaptive headlights, power tailgate, HD Radio, bluetooth, x-drive all wheel drive system with traction control and so much more. Will be sold fully serviced with both factory keys, and comes Carfax Certified for your protection!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C5XF0N77822
Stock: U3953A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,503 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,798
BMW of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, COLD WEATHER PKG, PREMIUM PKG, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Aluminum Running Boards, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Plus, Fineline Striped Wood Trim, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Luxury Seating Package, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, Satellite Radio with 1 Year Subscription, Speed Limit Information, Surround View.Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 3742 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKU2C59F0N78072
Stock: WW78072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
