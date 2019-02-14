Used 2015 BMW X6 for Sale Near Me

Ambar Motors - Miami / Florida

2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Service Records Available, Free Carfax, Great Economy, NEW BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE WIRELESS, POWER SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, NON SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, X6 xDrive35i, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Jet Black, Canberra Beige Leather.Odometer is 22084 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Powerful engines; comfortable ride; top-quality, quiet interior with comfortable front seats and ample storage. Source: Edmunds* The BMW X6 is an off-road sports car built for anyone who likes the appearance of driving a BMW to work, but still needs four doors for weekend activities. This mixture of coupe and SUV is churned out in what BMW refers to as a Sports Activity Coupe, and it is not only structurally beautiful but its bold, crisp color options stand out in high class. You can choose from the choice of a 3.0L 300hp TwinTurbo inline 6-Cylinder or a 4.4L 445hp TwinTurbo V8 with available AWD. An 8-Speed STEPTRONIC sport automatic transmission features short shift times for a more responsive performance. Inside, five people can fit quite comfortably. The three-seater rear bench is variable and allows for even greater luggage space when folded down (Up to 53.9 cubic feet). BMW offers free range and a wide variety when choosing upholstery, color, and interior trim. The leather wheel and ergonomic design of the front seat is highly driver-focused for maximum comfort and ease of use. Rear passengers are spoiled by an optional eight-inch monitor with DVD player and optional headphones. Up front you can utilize such features as, iDrive controller, a BMW Navigation system with 10.2-inch screen, BMW Online with MyInfo and BMW Apps, an AUX-in connection, and BMW heads-up display which can keep you focused on the road while still enjoying the ambience. Safety is a key in this luxury vehicle as it is fully equipped with airbags, active cruise control, and ABS. BMW also throws in Dynamic Stability Control and a lane departure warning system to keep a driver focused. Adaptive brake lights round out the safety features and continue to put minds at ease while enjoying the drive, off-road or on. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

VIN: 5UXKU2C52F0N76440

Stock: 14502

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020