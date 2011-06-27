Used 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD Consumer Reviews
Amazing Truck
This is my 3rd Duramax and they never cease to amaze me. They get better every generation. Im a farmer drive around 1,500 to 2,000 miles a week on probabaly 75% gravel roads and my previous ford and dodges couldent handel the roads or the mud i travel in. My Duramaxs have had the smoothest ride most comfertable to drive and in my opinion the best for pulling because of the allison transmission. Farmers are probabaly the hardest on veicles and the 2010 GMC 2500HD with the Duramax and Allison can definatly stand up to the chalanges i put it up to and my lead foot probably doesent help either.
Duramax
I think it is a very good truck. But I can tell you I think a tin can has more thickness than the sheet metal used on this truck from past years. It is so thin I am amazed it is holding. I also noticed a lot of the quality is gone everything is cheaply built and poorly attached. Other than that the duramax and allison combination is by far better than Ford and Dodge.
Well-built truck
I recently purchased a 2010 2500hd 6l gas truck with 6 speed tranny, i am very pleased with the towing and ride quality of the truck, it pulls the 7000 pound trailer with ease, i would recommend this truck for anyone looking for a cheaper alternative rather than diesel.it has 200 km but i am sure fueld milage will improve, currently said 14 mpg highway towing 10 mpg, but not broke in yet.
2010 GMC 2500 HD
We bought the truck new and special ordered it. It has 140,000 miles. It has been a great truck without any problems at all.
