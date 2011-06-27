Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,499
|$12,766
|$15,453
|Clean
|$6,709
|$11,422
|$13,860
|Average
|$5,130
|$8,733
|$10,674
|Rough
|$3,551
|$6,045
|$7,489
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,351
|$4,158
|$5,082
|Clean
|$2,104
|$3,720
|$4,558
|Average
|$1,609
|$2,844
|$3,510
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,969
|$2,463
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,985
|$8,486
|$10,272
|Clean
|$4,460
|$7,592
|$9,214
|Average
|$3,410
|$5,805
|$7,096
|Rough
|$2,361
|$4,018
|$4,978
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,887
|$6,947
|$9,046
|Clean
|$2,583
|$6,215
|$8,113
|Average
|$1,975
|$4,752
|$6,249
|Rough
|$1,367
|$3,289
|$4,384
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,879
|$8,307
|$10,055
|Clean
|$4,365
|$7,432
|$9,019
|Average
|$3,338
|$5,682
|$6,946
|Rough
|$2,311
|$3,933
|$4,873
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,524
|$6,149
|$8,023
|Clean
|$2,258
|$5,501
|$7,196
|Average
|$1,727
|$4,206
|$5,542
|Rough
|$1,195
|$2,911
|$3,888
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,562
|$6,062
|$7,339
|Clean
|$3,187
|$5,424
|$6,582
|Average
|$2,437
|$4,147
|$5,069
|Rough
|$1,687
|$2,870
|$3,557
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,685
|$9,679
|$11,716
|Clean
|$5,086
|$8,660
|$10,508
|Average
|$3,889
|$6,621
|$8,093
|Rough
|$2,692
|$4,583
|$5,678
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,350
|$9,109
|$11,026
|Clean
|$4,787
|$8,149
|$9,890
|Average
|$3,660
|$6,231
|$7,617
|Rough
|$2,534
|$4,313
|$5,344
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,808
|$6,772
|$8,823
|Clean
|$2,512
|$6,059
|$7,913
|Average
|$1,921
|$4,633
|$6,094
|Rough
|$1,330
|$3,207
|$4,276
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,705
|$8,010
|$9,696
|Clean
|$4,209
|$7,166
|$8,697
|Average
|$3,219
|$5,480
|$6,698
|Rough
|$2,228
|$3,793
|$4,699
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,924
|$8,383
|$10,148
|Clean
|$4,405
|$7,500
|$9,102
|Average
|$3,369
|$5,735
|$7,010
|Rough
|$2,332
|$3,969
|$4,918
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,131
|$3,627
|$4,391
|Clean
|$1,907
|$3,245
|$3,938
|Average
|$1,458
|$2,481
|$3,033
|Rough
|$1,009
|$1,717
|$2,128
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,482
|$7,631
|$9,237
|Clean
|$4,010
|$6,827
|$8,285
|Average
|$3,066
|$5,220
|$6,381
|Rough
|$2,123
|$3,613
|$4,477
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,972
|$8,464
|$10,246
|Clean
|$4,449
|$7,573
|$9,190
|Average
|$3,402
|$5,790
|$7,078
|Rough
|$2,355
|$4,008
|$4,965
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,638
|$9,599
|$11,619
|Clean
|$5,044
|$8,588
|$10,421
|Average
|$3,857
|$6,566
|$8,026
|Rough
|$2,670
|$4,545
|$5,631
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,146
|$3,654
|$4,424
|Clean
|$1,920
|$3,269
|$3,968
|Average
|$1,468
|$2,499
|$3,056
|Rough
|$1,016
|$1,730
|$2,144
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,837
|$6,837
|$8,906
|Clean
|$2,539
|$6,117
|$7,988
|Average
|$1,941
|$4,677
|$6,152
|Rough
|$1,344
|$3,237
|$4,316