Used 2000 GMC Sierra 2500 Consumer Reviews

10/25/2015 HD SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB

I picked this up to replace a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 V10. I use my trucks for towing my toys and for getting to my hunting camp. I bought the GMC used with very low (50K) miles and I received the service records. The previous owner had a few problems with the worst being the door handle. I have had no major problems. Mine is the 3 door 2500 4x4. The interior is good with very comfortable seats. The seats have some play in the tracks and I have a kit to fix it, but never got around to doing it so I'd rate that minor. Gauges are great with tranny temp and steering is good. 4 wheel disk brakes are excellent. HVAC works well and has not had any problems. Ride is above average. Fuel economy is 15 -17 with the 3.73 gears. The 4L80E transmission (TH400 descendant) is excellent and is heavy duty. It has push-button 4x4 shifting. Auto, high, and low. You can from high to low on the fly, and to low below 5 MPH. Auto works well on wet roads. My 4x4 shifter has not malfunctioned. Mine has the rear locking differential and gets through sand very well compared with the Dodge. This truck has a nice off-road feel and feels very capable The 6.0L LQ4 engine does make the piston slapping sound at start-up, but goes away when warm as designed. Engine makes good power, but power is a bit too high in the RPM range for serious work with the 3.73 gears. This model uses the power steering pump to boost the brakes and my unit had a bit of a leak. Flushing the power steering unit with Prestone anti leak pwr steering fluid fixed it. The stock radio is below average and the speakers were blown when I got it. The body has not rusted, but the black paint is starting to fade on the hood. The 3 door is kind of a pain just having one door and when putting groceries in the back seat since you can't fit the cart in the opening. Other than that I like this truck very much. I've only performed maintenance. Oil every 3K, brake flush, transmission flush, and diff fluid changed.