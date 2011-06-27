I've read the other reviews and don't share their opinions, so I wanted to add mine. The 2016 GMC Acadia Denali is my favorite vehicle I've ever owned. I've had infiniti, honda, acura, pontiac, jeep, toyota, and now the GMC. It's the most solid, luxurious vehicle I've owned. It isn't perfect and may not be what you are looking for, but for me, I traded my Toyota Sienna XLE minivan to go to this and got a luxury SUV while only losing a small amount of cargo space. My family and I love it. The heads up display is fantastic. I can remote start my car from my android app from anywhere on the planet and the car, based on outside temperatures, automatically turns on seat heaters and defrosters in the cold to warm it up. The towing rating is solid and the tow button works very well to control a heavy load. The seats are comfortable and I don't have back fat. I'm 6', 168 pounds and wear a size 38 sport coat. I have no idea why someone would think you need to be fat to be comfortable in these seats. It escapes me. Also, the headrests do stick forward slightly for safety, but they are adjustable front to back in addition to up and down. Perhaps the other reviewer may be more comfortable by adjusting the headrests backward. The engine is also more than adequate to get 6 people around town and up a WV mountain with no issues at all. Now, my 0-60 time is not competitive with my 370z, but that's why I bought the 370z - not the Acadia. In my opinion, the generous cargo space, high towing capacity, plenty of seating and the level of luxury makes this my favorite SUV at the moment and my favorite car of all time. Hope you try it out and determine whether it works for you.

