Used 2016 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

- 86,477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,610
Southwest Volkswagen - Weatherford / Texas
***BLUETOOTH***, ***REAR BACKUP CAMERA***, **ONE OWNER**, **LOCALLY TRADED**, 2 Years Maintenance Complimentary, Third Row Seat. **817-458-5400** At SouthWest Volkswagen we don't want to just sell you a car. We want to develop a long term relationship with you and your family. We understand that you vehicle is an important part of your life and we want to help you maintain it. That is why we offer our SouthWest Promise complimentary with your vehicle purchase. Which includes 2 years of No Charge Maintenance. 2 years of oil changes (Max 1 per year) and tire rotations (Max 3 per year), Multipoint Inspections and Exterior Drive Thru Car Washes on every service visit, No Charge Check Engine Light readings (Code Reading Only), and No Charge Certified Body Shop Estimates. (Some vehicles are excluded, see dealer for details.) CARFAX One-Owner. True Blue Pearlcoat 2016 Dodge Durango Limited RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG SouthWest Volkswagen has an extensive inventory of hundreds of vehicles for your next New, Used or Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle! We have been serving our customers automotive needs for 30 years. We offer a different car dealership experience. We believe in delivering exceptional customer service, incredible deals on our vehicles and an easy, relaxed environment. Our goal is to build a long-term relationship with our customers. That's why we have a state of the art Certified Volkswagen Service facility where our advisors work hard to assist you with maintaining your vehicle after purchase with competitive prices and a consultative approach to your vehicle needs that keeps your cost of ownership LOW!! We are also your Audi Specialist Service Center. Our team of Service Professionals can assist you with your Audi's maintenance and repair needs. At SouthWest VW we also have a large inventory of Genuine Volkswagen Parts and Aftermarket parts to fit your budget. We have an extensive selection for your next VW Golf, GTI, Jetta, Passat, Tiguan, Golf Sportwagen, Sportwagen Alltrack, and Touareg. We are the North Texas Passat Headquarters with a HUGE selection of Passats...and CRAZY DEALS on each one!!! We also are your Pre-Owned Audi Sales center with an incredible selection of low mile, quality and gently used Audis. We are the North Texas Used Truck and SUV Pre-Owned Supercenter as well! We have MONSTER DEALS and MONSTER COLLECTION to go with it!!! With Hundreds of Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles available. All Makes and Models, including Volkswagen, Audi, Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep, and many more. We serve Weatherford, Willow Park, Aledo, Hudson Oaks, Brock, Mineral Wells, Millsap, Springtown, Azle, Peaster, Granbury, Cresson, Godley, Annetta North, Annetta, Annetta South, Dennis, Lipan, Stephenville, Joshua, Burleson, Mansfield, Kennedale, Cleburne, Arlington.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDG5GC300823
Stock: VE0051A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 77,710 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$16,577$3,216 Below Market
Lokey Nissan - Clearwater / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Bright White Clearcoat 2016 Dodge Durango Limited RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/27 City/Highway MPG We want your trade in and we are willing to pay top dollar to get it!!!Home of the Lifetime Free Oil Changes! Family owned for over 63 years we are your volume dealer in Clearwater Florida. With over 450 new vehicles in stock, why shop anywhere else? Call now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing.Call now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing. Internet price includes all discounts and rebates, dealer must retain financing. Not all customers will qualify for all rebates, financing or incentives used to obtain the online price. Pricing does not include reconditioning or certification where applicable. Pricing is plus tag, tax, dealer doc fees and title fees. See dealer for details.Reviews:* The third-row seats are more spacious than those of competitors; Uconnect infotainment system is one of the best in the class; the V8 gives a performance equal to the Durango's aggressive style; towing capacity is stronger than most; real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDGXGC330643
Stock: NT330643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- certified
2016 Dodge Durango Limited57,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,500$4,823 Below Market
Gwinnett Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Stone Mountain / Georgia
Recent Arrival! ** BEST COLOR COMBINATION **, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, POWERSUNROOF / MOONROOF, POWER REAR LIFTGATE, ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE TRIBE, FRESH TRADE!!!!, WON'T LAST LONG!!!, 12V Auxiliary Power Outlet In Console, 2nd Row Console w/Armrest & Storage, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Automatic Headlamp Leveling System, Black Headlamp Bezels, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Body Color Shark Fin Antenna, Brass Monkey Appearance Package, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Quick Order Package 23E, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Safety/Security & Convenience Group, USB Charging Port in Console, Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Brass Monkey. Gwinnett Chrysler/Jeep/ Dodge/ Ram/ is proud to offer this Beautiful 2016 Dodge Durango. This Limited Durango is beautifully finished in Bright White Clearcoat and complimented by Light Frost Beige/Black w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats and this exceptional vehicle comes well equipped with all the features you would expect in a vehicle like this. It also gives you an amazing driving experience along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. 19/27 City/Highway MPG FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Vehicle History* 125 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $100Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Gwinnett Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, family owned and operated, has been driving Georgia home for over 35 years! Gwinnett CDJR proudly serves the greater Atlanta area and our entire, beautiful state! Gwinnett Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram offers a wide variety of used cars for you to choose from, all of which have gone through our detailed quality inspection. We offer financing services so you can get into the PERFECT vehicle that matches your needs, budget and tastes without all the back and forth hassles you find in the big city stores. YOU GOTTA GET TO GWINNETT!!!!!! In order to get internet price you must either bring in the printed page, or mention the special to dealership, and have same reference in your contract at time of purchase. All prices to include any and all factory or certificate issued rebates. All vehicles plus tax & title. Sale price includes dealer fee. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDG9GC467069
Stock: 992A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 92,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,867$3,352 Below Market
Moses Honda - Huntington / West Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner.Durango SXT, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, granite crystal metallic clearcoat, black Leather, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seats, Push Button Start, Heated Seats.Reviews:* The third-row seats are more spacious than those of competitors; Uconnect infotainment system is one of the best in the class; the V8 gives a performance equal to the Durango's aggressive style; towing capacity is stronger than most; real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing. Source: EdmundsMoses Auto Group utilizes "MARKET VALUE PRICING" on all the vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time market data to ensure that all our customers enjoy a hassle-free buying experience and the best value possible. That, along with the largest selection of over 3500 quality cars, trucks, and SUVs in the tristate WV, KY, and OH area (as well as the surrounding cities of Charleston, Huntington, and Morgantown), has our loyal client base coming back again and again. Come to Moses today and experience the car-buying process as it should be- Driven By You.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG8GC467978
Stock: H20447A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 77,267 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$15,791$4,041 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2016 Dodge Durango 4dr LIMITED 2WD features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bright White Clearcoat with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDG3GC476849
Stock: 995108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-09-2020
- 26,910 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,500$2,598 Below Market
University Mitsubishi - Davie / Florida
**HAGGLE FREE PRICING** Certified. Odometer is 27777 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PASSED 120 INSPECTION!!, 1- OWNER!, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as this vehicle is FULLY SERVICED and passed our vigorous 128 POINT INSPECTION!. Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2016 Dodge Durango SXT RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTFCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 125 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date19/27 City/Highway MPGWWW.UNIVERSITYMITSUBISHIDAVIE.COM Find Us at University Mitsubishi on University Drive between Griffin and Stirling Roads. Just 3 Miles South of I-595. BAD CREDIT / NO CREDIT? That's our Specialty! All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHAG2GC502328
Stock: TP5265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-15-2020
- 87,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,325$5,119 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Heated Seats , Front Heated Seats. This Dodge Durango also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Touch Screen, Rear Spoiler, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Onboard Hard Drive. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG0GC407978
Stock: GC407978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- certified
2016 Dodge Durango SXT44,942 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,490$3,101 Below Market
North Olmsted Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - North Olmsted / Ohio
Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat 2016 Dodge Durango SXT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT AWD.Reviews: * The third-row seats are more spacious than those of competitors; Uconnect infotainment system is one of the best in the class; the V8 gives a performance equal to the Durango's aggressive style; towing capacity is stronger than most; real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG5GC363111
Stock: P6764
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 76,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,990$2,697 Below Market
Doral Lincoln - Doral / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Bluetooth, GPS / Navigation, Carfax Certified, 1 Owner!, MUST SEE!, WON'T LAST!, NONSmoker, Towing Package, 3rd Row Seat / THIRD ROW / 7th Seat Option, AWD / 4WD, All books & keys, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, Remainder of Factory Warranty Included!, Service Records Available, Mutli Function Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Go / Push Button Start.2016 Dodge Durango Limited True Blue Pearlcoat**Let Doral Lincoln be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Doral Lincoln we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today at 786-845-0900 or come see us at 9000 NW 12 ST Doral, FL 33172. Located between 107th Ave and 87th Ave on NW 12 ST* Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG2GC322981
Stock: GC322981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-12-2018
- certified
2016 Dodge Durango Limited37,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,500$3,087 Below Market
Dodge of Burnsville - Burnsville / Minnesota
2016 DODGE DURANGO LIMITED!! FACTORY CERTIFIED, LEATHER, AWD AWD AWD AWD AWD, GPS NAVIGATION, 8.4 TOUCH SCREEN RADIO, BACKUP CAMERA, ONE OWNER CLEAN CAR FAX, DON'T MISS THIS ONE, ACCIDENT FREE, HEATED SEATS, UCONNECT, AWD, 506 Watt Amplifier, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Beats Premium Audio System, Black Headlamp Bezels, Blacktop Package, Body Color Front Fascia, Body Color Rear Fascia, Body Color Shark Fin Antenna, Body Color Sill Molding, Body Color Sill Molding w/Bright Insert, Body Color/Bright Front Fascia, Body Colored Wheel Lip Moldings, Bright/Body Color Rear Fascia, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Delete Roof Rack, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Durango Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, Gloss Black Grille, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Nav & Power Liftgate Group, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof, Premium Group, Quick Order Package 23E, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Trailer Tow Group IV, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Fully Polished Aluminum. Odometer is 37076 miles below market average!FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Transferable Warranty* 125 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $100
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG2GC460181
Stock: U5191
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 73,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,495$2,363 Below Market
Pollard Jeep - Boulder / Colorado
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Durango SXT 2016 Dodge Durango in Tan exterior and Tan/Black interior.19/27 City/Highway MPGPollard Jeep is more than just sales, service and customizations. We're a strong pillar of the Boulder community as well. We support local schools and organizations like Community Food Share. Pollard Jeep is proud to continue its family-owned tradition of excellence in customer service. Most of our employees aren't just Jeep owners, they're Jeep enthusiasts. We enjoy sharing our knowledge and expertise of these amazing vehicles with our customers. Thanking you for visiting our website and your future business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHAG3GC465807
Stock: 12375A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 50,516 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,944
Cuero Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Cuero / Texas
Scores 27 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Dodge Durango delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD), TIRES: P265/60R18 BSW AS LRR (STD).* This Dodge Durango Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23A -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE) , ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD), BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Painted Aluminum, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Cuero Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram located at 2212 US Hwy 183 North, Cuero, TX 77954 can get you a reliable Durango today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHAG3GC374326
Stock: 5707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 115,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$16,495$3,778 Below Market
Dan Welle Chevrolet Buick - Sauk Centre / Minnesota
2016 Dodge Durango Limited***All Wheel Drive***Seven Passenger SUV!!! Features Include: Leather, Heated/Power Front Bucket Seats, Driver Memory, Heated Second Row, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Uconnect 3C with 8.4 Touchscreen Display, Rear Camera, Steering Wheel Controls..............
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG5GC374699
Stock: 374699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 107,343 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,523$2,814 Below Market
Classic Chevrolet - Owasso / Oklahoma
Recent Arrival! **CLEAN AUTOCHECK**, **AUTOCHECK 1 OWNER**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **CERTIFIED CARFAX-ONE OWNER AND ACCIDENT FREE**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **APPLE CAR PLAY**, **SIRIUS XM RADIO**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE**, **FRONT USB CHARGING PORTS**, **REAR USB CHARGING PORTS**, **WE DELIVER ANYWHERE**.2016 Dodge Durango Limited RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat19/27 City/Highway MPGReviews:* The third-row seats are more spacious than those of competitors; Uconnect infotainment system is one of the best in the class; the V8 gives a performance equal to the Durango's aggressive style; towing capacity is stronger than most; real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDG4GC397674
Stock: U852620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 44,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,089$2,674 Below Market
South Dade Kia - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified, Local Trade, Recent Oil Change, Fully Detailed, Fully Inspected, SUMMER SAVINGS, 12V Auxiliary Power Outlet In Console, 2nd Row Console w/Armrest & Storage, 3rd Row Floor Mat & Full Console, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, Black Headlamp Bezels, Blacktop Package, Body Color Front Fascia, Body Color Rear Fascia, Body Color Shark Fin Antenna, Body Color Sill Molding, Delete Roof Rack, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Durango Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, Gloss Black Grille, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Illuminated Rear Cupholders, Nav & Power Liftgate Group, Power Liftgate, Quick Order Package 23E, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, USB Charging Port in Console, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Aluminum.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!granite crystal metallic clearcoat 2016 Dodge Durango Limited 3.6L V6 24V VVT 8-Speed Automatic RWDOdometer is 27695 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPGReviews:* The third-row seats are more spacious than those of competitors; Uconnect infotainment system is one of the best in the class; the V8 gives a performance equal to the Durango's aggressive style; towing capacity is stronger than most; real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDG4GC374282
Stock: 103795B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 139,208 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,000$2,326 Below Market
Billy Cain Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Commerce / Georgia
Banks Crossing CDJR has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Dodge Durango. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Dodge Durango gives you everything you need an automobile to be. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Dodge Durango Limited is the one! You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2016 Dodge Durango: With a starting price of around $30,000, the Dodge Durango is one of the best full-size SUV values available. With an 8-speed transmission available, standard remote keyless entry and 3-zone climate control as well as available 20-inch rims, the Durango is a hard package to beat at this price. The Durango also remains one of the safest SUV picks for a large family, as it's been a repeat IIHS Top Safety Pick; and it's one of the best picks on the market for those who need to carry a large family while also towing a trailer. Tow ratings for the Durango range up to 7,400 pounds with the V8 or 6,200 pounds with the V6. Interesting features of this model are Family-friendly layout, impressive towing capability, truck toughness, brawny powertrains, comfortable seating, upscale cabin appointments, and advanced tech and safety features
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDG3GC402914
Stock: 2443A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2020
- 70,691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,999$2,303 Below Market
FIAT of Glendale - Glendale / California
Glendale CDJR proudly offers this Dodge Durango to our customers with the following options; Home Delivery Service, Video Presentations, and Home Test Drives. Power Locks, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH WIRELESS/ HANDS FREE, AWD. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 4291 miles below market average!Today, we honor our history by bringing our Glendale customers excellent service and only the best vehicles. At Glendale Dodge Chrysler Jeep, we offer new Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, and RAM models in Glendale, as well as pre-owned vehicles from top manufacturers. Our sales staff look forward to helping you find that new or used car, truck, or SUV you have been searching for in the Los Angeles, Van Nuys, and Glendale areas!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG2GC449508
Stock: 505VT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 53,785 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$26,900$2,303 Below Market
Fredonia Chysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fredonia / New York
Drive this home today! Introducing the 2016 Dodge Durango! Settle in and experience the rush! Dodge infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, high intensity discharge headlights, and seat memory. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Come down to our dealership, you'll get a great vehicle at a great price, with the experience and dedication of our whole team behind you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango R/T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJCT0GC467856
Stock: F4431A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
