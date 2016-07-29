Used 2016 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

4,453 listings
Durango Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Dodge Durango Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Dodge Durango Limited

    86,477 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,610

  • 2016 Dodge Durango Limited in White
    used

    2016 Dodge Durango Limited

    77,710 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,577

    $3,216 Below Market
  • 2016 Dodge Durango Limited in White
    certified

    2016 Dodge Durango Limited

    57,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,500

    $4,823 Below Market
  • 2016 Dodge Durango SXT in Gray
    used

    2016 Dodge Durango SXT

    92,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,867

    $3,352 Below Market
  • 2016 Dodge Durango Limited in White
    used

    2016 Dodge Durango Limited

    77,267 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $15,791

    $4,041 Below Market
  • 2016 Dodge Durango SXT in Black
    used

    2016 Dodge Durango SXT

    26,910 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,500

    $2,598 Below Market
  • 2016 Dodge Durango Limited in Silver
    used

    2016 Dodge Durango Limited

    87,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,325

    $5,119 Below Market
  • 2016 Dodge Durango SXT in Gray
    certified

    2016 Dodge Durango SXT

    44,942 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,490

    $3,101 Below Market
  • 2016 Dodge Durango Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Dodge Durango Limited

    76,979 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,990

    $2,697 Below Market
  • 2016 Dodge Durango Limited in Dark Red
    certified

    2016 Dodge Durango Limited

    37,234 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,500

    $3,087 Below Market
  • 2016 Dodge Durango SXT in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Dodge Durango SXT

    73,422 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,495

    $2,363 Below Market
  • 2016 Dodge Durango SXT in White
    used

    2016 Dodge Durango SXT

    50,516 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,944

  • 2016 Dodge Durango Limited in Gray
    used

    2016 Dodge Durango Limited

    115,110 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,495

    $3,778 Below Market
  • 2016 Dodge Durango Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Dodge Durango Limited

    107,343 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,523

    $2,814 Below Market
  • 2016 Dodge Durango Limited in Gray
    used

    2016 Dodge Durango Limited

    44,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,089

    $2,674 Below Market
  • 2016 Dodge Durango Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Dodge Durango Limited

    139,208 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $13,000

    $2,326 Below Market
  • 2016 Dodge Durango SXT in Silver
    used

    2016 Dodge Durango SXT

    70,691 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,999

    $2,303 Below Market
  • 2016 Dodge Durango R/T in Black
    used

    2016 Dodge Durango R/T

    53,785 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $26,900

    $2,303 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Durango

Overall Consumer Rating
4.536 Reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Surprisingly Pleased!
Michael Kuppe,07/29/2016
Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2016 Durango Citadel is a well-made, well designed full size SUV. The interior and exterior are well appointed and well designed, with great comfort and convenience items that are pleasing (vented driver and passenger seats) and start-stop technology. Two issue I've had so far: 1) is the fact that the 8 speed VVT transmission shifts roughly and even over revs when fast accelerating; 2) The cooling aspect in the HVAC seems to be having problems cooling effectively during some very hot days here in the Midwest. Hopefully a quick trip to the dealer can fix this. Other than these issues, the vehicle is great, so far.
