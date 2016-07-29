Used 2016 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

Southwest Volkswagen - Weatherford / Texas

***BLUETOOTH***, ***REAR BACKUP CAMERA***, **ONE OWNER**, **LOCALLY TRADED**, Third Row Seat. CARFAX One-Owner. True Blue Pearlcoat 2016 Dodge Durango Limited RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4RDHDG5GC300823

Stock: VE0051A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020