Used 2018 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

My transmission has been having issues when shifting from 2nd to 3rd. I took it to the dealership immediately after noticing. They say it’s not throwing codes so they have no idea what is wrong with it. The vehicle has been to the dealership six times so far and it will be going back again tomorrow. They can’t seem to fix the problem. They say they don’t know what is wrong with it. The last time they had it they said they replaced the transmission module and found a bad motor mount. They said the transmission fluid was dark so they realized they did have a problem, just as I have been saying for a month now. Well I got the car back yesterday and noticed it is doing the same exact thing but a little worse now. A lot worse. I called GMC and opened up a case with them a couple of weeks ago when the dealership was unable to fix my car. Well gmc will NOT return my calls. I have called then numerous times with no response. Clearly they don’t care either. And it’s pretty evident that the dealership shop doesn’t seem to care either. I’m not sure what else I’m supposed to do at this point. I thought that I was following the correct chain of commands, but I guess not. Oh and my car is not even paid off yet and the transmission is still under warranty. I still have 2 years left to pay on it and this is how I get treated. I may have to trade this piece of junk in and get a different car however I will not buy GMC this time. Not just because of what happened to my car but also How gmc treats their customers. It’s one thing for the dealership garage to not care but I called GMC and they are showing no interest in helping at all. So I will be reading reviews for other cars such as Ford or Toyota etc. based on my experience with the Acadia and GMC, I do not recommend this car or GMC at all. My car is a 2015 Acadia SLT 2, 6 cylinder

