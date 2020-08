Used 2018 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas

The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With CARFAX one owner report you can be sure that this GMC Acadia was only gently owned. This GMC Acadia Denali is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the GMC Acadia. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD GMC Acadia Denali equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Clean interior? How about flawless. This GMC Acadia looks like has never been used. You'd swear you were at a live concert every time you fire up the premium entertainment package in this vehicle. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last. But just in case it doesn't, you can take comfort knowing it comes with a manufacturer's warranty. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the GMC Acadia Denali. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this GMC Acadia, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKKNXLS9JZ125161

Stock: 125161

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes