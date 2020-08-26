Used 2018 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

5,696 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Acadia Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,696 listings
  • 2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2 in Silver
    used

    2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2

    14,701 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,800

    $2,849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Gray
    certified

    2018 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    10,656 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,995

    $3,027 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia Denali in Black
    certified

    2018 GMC Acadia Denali

    21,152 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,100

    $5,407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2 in Silver
    used

    2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2

    40,215 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,700

    $3,522 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia SLE-1 in Black
    used

    2018 GMC Acadia SLE-1

    19,174 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,899

    $2,878 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Dark Red
    used

    2018 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    36,509 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,798

    $4,724 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia SLE-1 in Dark Red
    used

    2018 GMC Acadia SLE-1

    33,265 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,478

    $2,144 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2 in White
    used

    2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2

    15,325 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,225

    $2,469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Gray
    used

    2018 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    30,548 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,951

    $2,904 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Dark Red
    used

    2018 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    8,208 miles

    $28,822

    $3,681 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2 in Dark Red
    used

    2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2

    44,897 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,890

    $2,877 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia Denali in Dark Red
    used

    2018 GMC Acadia Denali

    19,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,085

    $3,154 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2 in Silver
    used

    2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2

    25,406 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,778

    $2,885 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2 in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2

    43,509 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,996

    $3,918 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia SLE-1 in White
    used

    2018 GMC Acadia SLE-1

    29,447 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,999

    $2,316 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia Denali in Gray
    used

    2018 GMC Acadia Denali

    37,717 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,995

    $3,903 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia Denali in Black
    certified

    2018 GMC Acadia Denali

    32,490 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,790

    $3,298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2 in Silver
    used

    2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2

    29,166 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $24,490

    $2,869 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Acadia searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,696 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Acadia
  4. Used 2018 GMC Acadia

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Acadia

Read recent reviews for the GMC Acadia
Overall Consumer Rating
3.536 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (22%)
  • 1
    (11%)
Transmission!! same as everyone else
McKenzie,12/15/2018
SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
My transmission has been having issues when shifting from 2nd to 3rd. I took it to the dealership immediately after noticing. They say it’s not throwing codes so they have no idea what is wrong with it. The vehicle has been to the dealership six times so far and it will be going back again tomorrow. They can’t seem to fix the problem. They say they don’t know what is wrong with it. The last time they had it they said they replaced the transmission module and found a bad motor mount. They said the transmission fluid was dark so they realized they did have a problem, just as I have been saying for a month now. Well I got the car back yesterday and noticed it is doing the same exact thing but a little worse now. A lot worse. I called GMC and opened up a case with them a couple of weeks ago when the dealership was unable to fix my car. Well gmc will NOT return my calls. I have called then numerous times with no response. Clearly they don’t care either. And it’s pretty evident that the dealership shop doesn’t seem to care either. I’m not sure what else I’m supposed to do at this point. I thought that I was following the correct chain of commands, but I guess not. Oh and my car is not even paid off yet and the transmission is still under warranty. I still have 2 years left to pay on it and this is how I get treated. I may have to trade this piece of junk in and get a different car however I will not buy GMC this time. Not just because of what happened to my car but also How gmc treats their customers. It’s one thing for the dealership garage to not care but I called GMC and they are showing no interest in helping at all. So I will be reading reviews for other cars such as Ford or Toyota etc. based on my experience with the Acadia and GMC, I do not recommend this car or GMC at all. My car is a 2015 Acadia SLT 2, 6 cylinder
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Acadia
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Acadia info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings