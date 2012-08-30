Used 2008 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me
- 144,696 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990$1,833 Below Market
- 152,233 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999$2,002 Below Market
- 221,557 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$1,586 Below Market
- 148,840 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,495$1,365 Below Market
- 152,404 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,979$1,311 Below Market
- 155,648 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,993$1,405 Below Market
- 158,000 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$5,995$904 Below Market
- 186,050 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,179$597 Below Market
- 133,514 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$7,880$391 Below Market
- 163,873 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,910$970 Below Market
- 124,352 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,250$842 Below Market
- 181,150 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,010 Below Market
- 193,977 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495$697 Below Market
- 142,600 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,500
- 210,383 miles
$4,900$653 Below Market
- 119,174 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950
- 95,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900$1,128 Below Market
- 187,053 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,499$289 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Acadia searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Acadia
Read recent reviews for the GMC Acadia
See all 263 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4263 Reviews
Report abuse
dfoster22,08/30/2012
I want to love my Acadia but have grown extremely frustrated with it. The overall comfort in driving my Acadia has been great but I have run into several maintenance issues which just show a lack of quality in the vehicle. These issues include: water leaks (have caused issues with the front blower motor and various sensors), blown rear strut, power steering pump and gear, tailgate motor and supports, two bad batteries, master cylinder (breaks), blown headlamps, and rear window spray hose. There have been three recalls: heated windshield washer, passenger airbag sensor, and headlamps. Many of these issues occurred within first two years of ownership. Has been a maintenance headache.
