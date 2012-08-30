Used 2008 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

Bradshaw Cadillac - Greer / South Carolina

Blue-Gold Crystal Metallic 2008 GMC Acadia SLT-1 **GREAT CARFAX SERVICE HISTORY**, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/MP3/6-Disc CD/XM Satellite, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Preferred Package, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio. **BRADSHAW BUY B4 AUCTION VEHICLE** These are a select offering of used cars, trucks, and SUVs that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps 'flawed' in some way. They are only offered for a limited time (14-21 days) before being sent to auction. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage. They are sold with our best price listed on the windshield with no negotiation necessary!! Contact dealer for more information. https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/l5txx

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKER237X8J195129

Stock: C65880A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020