Estimated values
2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,650$21,294$23,954
Clean$18,135$20,695$23,267
Average$17,106$19,498$21,892
Rough$16,077$18,301$20,517
Estimated values
2016 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,100$16,402$18,718
Clean$13,711$15,941$18,180
Average$12,933$15,019$17,106
Rough$12,155$14,097$16,032
Estimated values
2016 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,342$25,141$27,955
Clean$21,726$24,434$27,153
Average$20,493$23,021$25,548
Rough$19,259$21,607$23,944
Estimated values
2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,303$18,722$21,155
Clean$15,853$18,196$20,548
Average$14,954$17,144$19,334
Rough$14,054$16,091$18,119
Estimated values
2016 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,388$22,214$25,056
Clean$18,853$21,590$24,337
Average$17,783$20,341$22,899
Rough$16,713$19,092$21,461
Estimated values
2016 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,285$19,727$22,183
Clean$16,808$19,173$21,546
Average$15,854$18,064$20,273
Rough$14,900$16,955$19,000
Estimated values
2016 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,065$22,761$25,472
Clean$19,511$22,121$24,741
Average$18,404$20,841$23,279
Rough$17,296$19,562$21,817
Estimated values
2016 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,381$18,892$21,418
Clean$15,929$18,361$20,803
Average$15,025$17,299$19,574
Rough$14,120$16,237$18,344
Estimated values
2016 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,201$26,027$28,869
Clean$22,561$25,295$28,041
Average$21,280$23,832$26,384
Rough$20,000$22,369$24,727
Estimated values
2016 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,588$17,968$20,363
Clean$15,157$17,463$19,778
Average$14,297$16,453$18,609
Rough$13,437$15,443$17,440
Estimated values
2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,502$22,101$24,716
Clean$18,964$21,480$24,007
Average$17,887$20,238$22,588
Rough$16,811$18,995$21,169
Sell my 2016 GMC Acadia with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Acadia near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 GMC Acadia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,711 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,941 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Acadia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,711 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,941 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 GMC Acadia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,711 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,941 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 GMC Acadia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 GMC Acadia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 GMC Acadia ranges from $12,155 to $18,718, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 GMC Acadia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.