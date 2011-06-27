Vehicle overview

In the wake of rising fuel prices and buyers' more realistic assessments of their needs, a traditional truck-based SUV isn't the popular family vehicle it once was. While most of the shoppers who used to flock to these large, thirsty beasts would likely be well served by minivans, many are instead opting for another choice that's just as suitable: large crossovers like the 2011 GMC Acadia.

The Acadia is one of GM's "Lambda" platform triplets (the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse are the others). Like its cousins, the Acadia uses carlike unibody architecture that makes it lighter and more space-efficient than heavier, body-on-frame truck-based SUVs. As such, the Acadia offers more passenger and cargo space while also providing better handling, a more pleasant driving experience, superior crashworthiness and higher fuel economy.

Available with either front- or all-wheel drive, the Acadia is powered by a strong V6 engine. Families that take road trips will appreciate the Acadia's smooth, quiet ride. Those in the habit of transporting very large items will be grateful for the crossover's generous amount of cargo room, because maximum cargo space stands at 117 cubic feet. The Acadia's resume is rounded out by its top safety scores and ability to seat up to eight passengers.

This spacious and handsome cabin has a few weak points, however. Some of the materials are subpar and the third row, though fairly accommodating, isn't as comfortable as that in the Ford Flex. Outward visibility (admittedly a weak point in most large crossovers) falls short relative to that of other models in this segment. Lastly, driving enthusiasts might find the Acadia's handling a bit ponderous compared to lighter, more nimble rivals such as the Mazda CX-9.

Even so, these are but minor quibbles when viewed against the 2011 GMC Acadia's many strengths. The crossover faces some worthy rivals like the aforementioned 2011 Ford Flex and 2011 Mazda CX-9, as well as the new and technology-packed 2011 Ford Explorer and the more luxurious 2011 Hyundai Veracruz. We'd suggest trying them all out to see which best suits your needs. In the end, though, we suspect that the Acadia will be the best pick for many shoppers, on the strength of its impressive combination of comfort, features, cargo space and performance.