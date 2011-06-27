Used 2014 GMC Acadia for Sale

  • $12,000Great Deal

    2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    104,216 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas

    This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKRRKD5EJ184182
    Stock: T06570
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $14,750Great Deal | $3,181 below market

    2014 GMC Acadia Denali

    94,563 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Too Hot Motors - Tucson / Arizona

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia Denali with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKRTKD8EJ113698
    Stock: 2060
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $12,698Great Deal | $1,644 below market

    2014 GMC Acadia SLE-1

    91,333 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia

    Carbon Black Metallic exterior and Ebony interior, SLE trim. Third Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH AM/FM/SIRIU...KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. GMC SLE with Carbon Black Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 6300 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESAUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/HD RADIO WITH CD PLAYER 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display, USB port and auxiliary input jack (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD).EXPERTS ARE SAYING"In addition to its spacious interior, the GMC Acadia earns high marks for its comfortable ride, easy-going driving demeanor and 288-horsepower V6, which provides ample thrust for daily commutes and long interstate runs alike." -Edmunds.com.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLE-1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKRNED9EJ222680
    Stock: J222680A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2020

  • $14,990Great Deal | $1,918 below market

    2014 GMC Acadia SLE-1

    76,051 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hillsboro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hillsboro / New Hampshire

    This 2014 GMC Acadia includes features such as: Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6, Aluminum Wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH AM/FM/SIRIU. OPTION PACKAGES COLOR TOUCH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/HD RADIO WITH CD PLAYER 6.5' diagonal touch-screen display, USB port and auxiliary input jack (STD), 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), 3.6L SIDI V6 (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD). WHY BUY FROM US Hillsboro Ford and Hillsboro Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep are family owned and operated serving the Hillsboro area and throughout the US for over a decade. Find out for yourself why we have earned the reputation of 'What a Dealership Should Be!' EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com explains 'In addition to its spacious interior, the GMC Acadia earns high marks for its comfortable ride, easy-going driving demeanor and 288-horsepower V6, which provides ample thrust for daily commutes and long interstate runs alike.'. Pricing analysis performed on 7/28/2020.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLE-1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKVNED8EJ369049
    Stock: J2068A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-26-2020

  • $14,995Great Deal | $2,126 below market

    2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    79,419 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Baker Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Princeton / New Jersey

    Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2014 GMC Acadia! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! The following features are included: front and rear reading lights, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and power seats. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKRRKD3EJ114129
    Stock: 114129
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-11-2020

  • $9,997Great Deal

    2014 GMC Acadia SLT-2

    146,281 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Peltier Subaru - Tyler / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLT-2 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKRSKD5EJ171410
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,886Great Deal | $2,586 below market

    2014 GMC Acadia SLT-2

    102,535 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Rockland Genesis - Nanuet / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLT-2 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKVSKD7EJ221803
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $14,999Great Deal | $1,702 below market

    2014 GMC Acadia SLT-2

    83,911 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts

    2014 GMC ACADIA SLT 7-PASSENGER AWD SUV!ONLY 83K MILESFEATURES:-NAVIGATION SYSTEM-REAR DROP DOWN DVD PLAYER-POWER TAILGATE-BACK UP CAMERA-BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM AM,FM,CD,AUX,BT,SAT & USB-PREMIUM DARK BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR-HEATED/COOLED SEATS-2ND ROW CAPTIAN CHAIRS-19' PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS-L.E.D. DRIVING LIGHTS-REAR AIR & AUDIO-BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY-WOOD TRIM INTERIOR-POWER EVERYTHING-QUICK YET EFFICIENT V6 ENGINE-SILKY SMOOTH SELECT SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION-DUAL FRONT,SIDE AND SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS-ELECTRONIC STABILITY ASSIST/TRACTION CONTROLPLUS MUCH MUCH MORE! COME FAST-WONT LAST! CALL NO0W 774-447-4442FINANCING AND EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLENEW ARRIVAL! BEAUTIFUL SUV! Please call for details 774-855-6369CALL NOW 774-855-6369ALLY MOTORS934 Temple stWhitman MA 02382Thanks for visiting www.AllyMotors.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-855-6369Monday-Saturday 10am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information.Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price.Every vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLT-2 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKVSKD9EJ362517
    Stock: 21-2772
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $16,499Great Deal | $2,737 below market

    2014 GMC Acadia SLE-2

    30,210 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wallace Genesis - Stuart / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKVPKD5EJ213647
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,990Great Deal | $1,736 below market

    2014 GMC Acadia SLT-2

    67,231 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kelley Buick GMC of Bartow - Bartow / Florida

    This white 2014 GMC Acadia SLT has FWD, 3.6L V6 gas engine, 6 speed Automatic Transmission and brown leather seats. This SLT package also features ABS, traction control, low tire pressure warning, On Star, key-less entry, remote start, power mirrors, power seats, power hatch, heated and cooled seats, dual climate controls, Bluetooth, Preferred Equipment package, 3rd row seating, touch screen radio with back up camera and a Navigation System. According to AutoCheck, this Acadia has a clean title. All prices are plus tax, title, license, dealer fee, Other restrictions may apply, Floor mats, second keys, and owner manuals may not be available on pre-owned vehicles. The above internet sales price is dependent on the customer qualifying for the $1,000 Kelley Automotive Group Trade Incentive and the $1,000 Kelley Automotive Group Finance Incentive. To qualify for the Trade Incentive, customer must trade in a vehicle worth $5,000 or more at any Kelley Automotive Group location. To qualify for the Finance Incentive, customer must finance $20,000 or more through the Kelley Automotive Group finance office for a minimum of six months. ' Must finance with dealership to qualify for internet price. '

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLT-2 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKRSKD2EJ280407
    Stock: P20054
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-10-2020

  • $12,995Great Deal | $1,620 below market

    2014 GMC Acadia Denali

    148,515 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    United Auto Sales & Leasing - Old Hickory / Tennessee

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia Denali with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKRTKD7EJ104975
    Stock: 104975
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,200Great Deal

    2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    95,254 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    BBC Motorsports - Dallas / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKVRKD5EJ232131
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $19,999Great Deal | $2,101 below market

    2014 GMC Acadia Denali

    61,664 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Faulkner Buick GMC - West Chester / Pennsylvania

    ONLY 61,535 Miles! Denali trim. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Trailer Hitch, Alloy Wheels, Captains Chairs. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Dual Moonroof. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release.EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains 'In addition to its spacious interior, the GMC Acadia earns high marks for its comfortable ride, easy-going driving demeanor and 288-horsepower V6, which provides ample thrust for daily commutes and long interstate runs alike.'.OUR OFFERINGSUnlike nearby Philadelphia GMC and Buick dealers, we always put the customer first! We do our best to fit you with the right car, truck, or SUV, and there is never any pressure to buy. Philadelphia GMC and Buick shoppers come to us because we offer the perfect combination of service and selection. We keep an extensive stock of all the Buick and GMC vehicles you have come to know and love, as well as an assortment of popular pre- owned vehicles and comercial GMC vehicles.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKVTKD9EJ219976
    Stock: 35505A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $13,995Great Deal | $1,857 below market

    2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    111,251 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Synergy Motor Car Company - Maplewood / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKVRKD4EJ182872
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,998Great Deal | $1,294 below market

    2014 GMC Acadia SLE-2

    100,891 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    JT Automart - Sanford / North Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKVPKD0EJ325238
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,495Great Deal | $1,794 below market

    2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    134,441 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Commonwealth Motors - Richmond / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKRRKD6EJ143091
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,000Great Deal | $1,624 below market

    2014 GMC Acadia SLE-1

    81,655 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Premier Chevrolet Buick GMC - Morgantown / West Virginia

    The used 2014 GMC Acadia in MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA has aged like fine wine. Even with a few plus years on it, this SUV looks like new. It's a 6 cylinder Atlantis Blue Metallic SUV that can tackle many different terrains. With 81,655 miles and priced at $15,000.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at PREMIER CHEVROLET BUICK GMC.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLE-1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKVNED6EJ241182
    Stock: A3382A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-07-2020

  • $15,990Great Deal | $2,293 below market

    2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    74,763 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wakefield Auto Gallery - Wakefield / Massachusetts

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKKVRKD8EJ227974
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Acadia Reviews & Specs