Carbon Black Metallic exterior and Ebony interior, SLE trim. Third Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH AM/FM/SIRIU...KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. GMC SLE with Carbon Black Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 6300 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESAUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/HD RADIO WITH CD PLAYER 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display, USB port and auxiliary input jack (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD).EXPERTS ARE SAYING"In addition to its spacious interior, the GMC Acadia earns high marks for its comfortable ride, easy-going driving demeanor and 288-horsepower V6, which provides ample thrust for daily commutes and long interstate runs alike." -Edmunds.com.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLE-1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKKRNED9EJ222680

Stock: J222680A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020