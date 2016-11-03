  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(69)
2017 GMC Acadia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride quality makes it comfortable in any kind of driving situation
  • Excellent performance from the optional V6 engine
  • Simple cabin layout means everything is usable at a glance
  • Modern onboard technology keeps you connected
  • Even the priciest trim levels don't feel very luxurious
  • Third-row seats are now far less accommodating than in previous Acadia
List Price Range
$19,900 - $35,163
Used Acadia for Sale
Which Acadia does Edmunds recommend?

If you desire maximum passenger capacity and can do without some of the latest features offered on Acadia, the base SL trim has plenty of room and plenty of basic amenities. For a more full-featured vehicle, the SLE2 trim with the optional V6 engine and the Driver Alert package is a good place to start. Available options abound, but realize that when equipped, the price will quickly get into luxury SUV territory.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

The redesigned 2017 GMC Acadia is now the prototypical midsize crossover vehicle. Its slightly smaller size pits it against all the top five-passenger contenders in the segment, yet it's still a sizable vehicle that's capable of functioning as the sole family hauler thanks to three rows of seats.

Most Acadias you'll see on dealer lots will be equipped with a V6 engine. The V6 is now an option because the base engine is a four-cylinder that offers better mileage. Both engines come standard with an excellent six-speed automatic transmission and are available with either front- or all-wheel drive. Along with its standard electronic traction aids, the Acadia is a solid all-weather vehicle, but limited ground clearance keeps drivers from venturing too far off-road.

The interior design mimics that of GMC's truck lineup, with simple controls and comfortable seats. A low dashboard makes the Acadia feel more carlike from behind the wheel, although outward visibility isn't any better than in competitors. There's a very long list of features available, but even in top-of-the-line Denali trim the Acadia never feels like a true luxury vehicle.

2017 GMC Acadia models

The 2017 GMC Acadia is a midsize SUV with seating for five, six or seven passengers and is offered in SL, SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. The SL trim is a basic but still well-equipped base model. There are two levels of the midgrade SLE trim (SLE1, SLE2). The SLE1 is only a minor upgrade over the SL, while the SLE2 adds a more substantial level of upgrades. A well-equipped SLT trim is the next step up, and it, too, is split between SLT1 and SLT2 levels, both with long lists of upgrades. The Denali trim rounds out the lineup with several exclusive high-end features.

The seven-passenger base SL trim is only available with a middle bench seat and comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (193 horsepower, 188 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, a driver information display, tri-zone automatic climate control, a four-way manually adjustable driver seat (two-way-adjustable front passenger seat), a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration, a rearview camera, OnStar (includes 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot) and a six-speaker stereo with a USB-auxiliary audio input.

The SLE1 trim adds only LED running lights and satellite radio, but the SLE2 steps it up with 18-inch wheels, foglights, a power liftgate with programmable height stops, roof rails, remote ignition, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat and heated front seats. The SLE2 and above trims come standard with middle-row captain's chairs that reduce passenger capacity to six, but the second-row bench is available.

Opting for the SLT1 trim adds an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, an upgraded color driver information display, a 120-volt power outlet, a universal garage door opener, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar adjustments, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with a subwoofer. Also included is the Driver Alert I package that comes with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors.

The SLT2 trim adds 20-inch wheels, a 3.6-liter V6 engine (310 hp, 271 lb-ft of torque), a trailering package, driver-seat memory functions and heated outboard middle-row seats. Also included is the Driver Alert II package that has all of the supporting Driver Alert I features plus lane keeping assist, low-speed forward collision mitigation, automatic high beams, front parking sensors, and a safety-alert driver seat that buzzes when alerts are triggered.

The top-of-the-line Denali rounds out the lineup with polished wheels, xenon headlights, a unique grille, a hands-free power liftgate, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, a configurable virtual gauge display, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated and power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The Denali is also eligible for the optional Technology package that adds a surround-view camera system and adaptive cruise control with automatic collision preparation.

You can get all-wheel drive on all Acadias except the base SL. A two-panel sunroof is available on SLE2 trims and above. An All Terrain package is also available on SLE1 and SLT1 trims and adds distinct exterior treatments, rear air vents, a cargo management system, 20-inch wheels, hill descent control and a more advanced all-wheel-drive system. It also removes the third row of seats, reducing capacity to five passengers. Finally, a special suspension with adaptive dampers is optional for the SLT2 and Denali.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 GMC Acadia SLT1 (3.6L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD) and the 2017 GMC Acadia Denali (3.6L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

4.5
A strong all-around performer, the Acadia is well suited to its mission as a comfortable, easy-to-drive family hauler. There is never a lack of power with the V6 engine, and the ride quality is well controlled over most roads. Strong, easy-to-modulate brakes round out its impressive capabilities.

Acceleration

5.0
When equipped with the V6 engine, the Acadia is never at a loss for power. It takes off from a stop quickly and pulls up hills with ease. We measured a 0-to-60 mph time of 6.3 seconds, which is impressive for a vehicle of this size.

Braking

4.0
The Acadia has a well-tuned braking system that drivers of all types will find accommodating. An easy-to-modulate pedal and plenty of stopping power. Our testing showed that, even after multiple aggressive stops, there was no loss of stopping power.

Steering

4.0
Lightly weighted steering makes it easy to maneuver in parking lots and at speed on the highway. The drawback, however, is limited road feel when you're driving around turns.

Handling

4.0
It tends to want to push wide in turns, which is typical in a vehicle like this, but overall it handles its considerable weight quite well.

Drivability

5.0
Overall feel from the steering, the brakes, the pedal and suspension is excellent. It's very well tuned for this kind of vehicle. The V6 is strong at all speeds, and the transmission is responsive to your gas pedal inputs.

Off-road

2.5
The optional All Terrain package adds hill descent control and a more sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. Both items are helpful off-road, but with only 7.2 inches of ground clearance and 20-inch all-season tires, it's better suited to snow-covered roads, not rocky trails.

Comfort

4.5
The Acadia is a very comfortable vehicle for road trips or daily errands. The Acadia has soft, forgiving seats and a compliant suspension that smooths out most road imperfections. Road and wind noise is also kept well in check.

Seat comfort

3.5
The front seats don't have aggressive bolstering but are comfortable over several hours. The rear seats have short cushions but are well contoured. The third row is tighter than in the previous Acadia. There's enough room for carpool duty, but longer trips would be uncomfortable even for kids.

Ride comfort

5.0
The Acadia gets high marks. It soaks up rough roads very well and with very little cabin noise intrusion. It's not too soft and always feels in control. The All Terrain model is surprisingly supple for a vehicle with 20-inch wheels and tires.

Noise & vibration

5.0
Very quiet on the road. There's minimal wind or road noise when you're driving on the highway, and engine noise rarely intrudes. High marks.

Climate control

4.0
There's a dual automatic climate control up front along with additional controls for the rear. The layout is simple with minimal buttons. There are eight fan speeds, and the lowest speed is acceptably low. Dual seat heaters (back/cushion) and ventilation are available depending on trim.

Interior

3.0
The overall design of the interior is straightforward with easy-to-use controls. It feels more like a car from behind the wheel compared to some of its competitors, but outward visibility is about the same. Shorter drivers will appreciate its relatively low step-in height.

Ease of use

3.5
The Acadia uses the same overall layout as the GMC Sierra pickup, which is good. A minimal number of knobs and buttons makes it easy to figure things out. But it's not very luxurious looking.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
A low step-in height makes it very easy to get in and out. An average-size adult will fall slightly when getting in, so there's no climbing up into the Acadia. The doors are light, and they open wide. We're not fans of the door handle design, however, because the handles can pinch fingers easily.

Driving position

3.5
Feels more carlike than the Honda Pilot. The windshield angle is steep, but the base of the windshield sits low. You can rest your elbows easily on the door and the center console.

Roominess

3.0
With the seat all the way back, you can barely reach the pedals. And your head is nowhere near the ceiling. The high console makes it feel a little tight up front. The second row is about average, but the third row is very tight.

Visibility

3.0
The steep windshield angle reduces the overall view forward. The windshield pillars are average-size. The rearmost pillars are thick with smallish back windows. The mirrors are average size. The rearview camera has good coverage but not the clearest picture.

Quality

3.0
Inside, the parking button is off center. The quarter panels at the front roof pillar don't line up on the inside or outside. Other interior areas look and feel fine.

Utility

3.0
There's a decent amount of space with the second row folded, but the 2017 Acadia isn't outstanding in any other areas. There's not an abundance of storage space up front, and the limited area behind the third row means you need to pack light.

Small-item storage

2.5
The center console is deep but square, so it doesn't fit anything longer than a pen. There is a small bin in front of the shifter for things such as keys. The shallow door bins don't hold anything very sizable. There's an average-sized glovebox and a place for sunglasses in the overhead console.

Cargo space

4.0
Open the liftgate and you've got a wide, unobstructed cargo floor (with the third-row seat folded) to work with. Remote-release handles make it easy to fold the second row. Note, however, that with the optional third row in place, there's only enough space for a couple duffle bags.

Child safety seat accommodation

3.0
We like the easy-to-find LATCH attachment anchor points. The raised center seat on models with the second-row bench makes it more awkward to fit a child seat in the middle.

Towing

2.5
Towing capacity is 4,000 pounds, which is 1,000 pounds less than that of most competitors.

Technology

4.5
The touchscreen technology interface used in the Acadia is one of the easier systems to use at a glance. It favors the features you use most often, which is a plus. Bluetooth pairing is quick and easy.

Audio & navigation

4.0
The standard GM touchscreen interface is generally good thanks to simple menus and large, easy-to-read icons. There are knobs for tuning and volume, which are always a plus. The rest of the controls are kept to a minimum to reduce clutter.

Smartphone integration

5.0
Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available. Bluetooth pairing is simple and quick.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.5 / 5
Driving4.5
Comfort4.5
Interior3.0
Utility3.0
Technology4.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 GMC Acadia.

5(28%)
4(30%)
3(20%)
2(12%)
1(10%)
3.5
69 reviews
See all 69 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Moved from Honda and Toyota to GMC
Hilde,04/22/2017
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
We had owned a 201 Honda Pilot EX-L and we really thought it fit our needs well. We had several mechanical issues over the course of ownership, though, and some recent trouble with it - plus the 120k miles - and we were ready for a new vehicle. My wife and two young daughters test drove the new Pilot and Highlander and none of us liked them. Really, at all. Even though I wanted to like them, I just didn't. Then we test drove a 2017 Acadia Denali. We all liked this car much more than our 2010 Pilot - and WAAAYYYY more than the new Pilot and Highlander cars we test drove. We did a pile of research and decided to go forward with the purchase. It was easy to find one trimmed like we wanted. We were realistic - we were used to the space the 2010 Pilot had and this vehicle has less; that is just a fact. However, it rides better, gets better mileage, has a simpler dash and climate/infotainment interface/controls. A few drawbacks - the USB ports which are all over the place (in a good way) - are labeled as not to be used for charging devices. To me, that is really their sole purpose (beyond the option to plug in a USB drive with music in the front dash). I haven't tried using them for charging but I assume they will charge a device. Another mild drawback is the faux wood trim panels. It is pretty 'faux' - I'd rather have a satin metal look than this plastic wood - and this is in the "Denali" trim (which to me is the luxury level - "Professional Grade"). There is an occasional 'shudder' when driving it - like a transmission shift-point confusion or maybe the 2 cylinder shutdown process. It has only happened a few times and it isn't a big deal but you can 'feel' something odd for a few moments while driving. The climate controls are easy to use/understand - I struggle with some of the cars out today that have buttons/knobs with multiple icons on them and you need to take 10 minutes to figure out how to do what you want. The Acadia system is simple. Same with the touchscreen - it isn't full of visual noise. It's a few big icons/tiles. The seats are comfortable, road noise is minimal and the interior is just a wonderful place to be. I go sit in the car in the driveway :) The kids love the 'captains' chairs they get (and the heat option). The third row seats are comfortable, too and there is space for adults. If you use them, though, you are just about out of space - there isn't much if you flip those 3rd row seats up. We took an 8 hr trip recently with the car and it performed well - highway driving and long-term sitting/travelling was fine for all of us. The car accelerates strongly and handles well - much better than our 2010 Pilot. The various drive controls (2w/AW/sport/etc) are easy to use/switch and seem to give it a bit more oompf and 'sportier' handling. A drawback - there isn't a dash indication of what mode you're in. Another drawback - there aren't blinkers on the sideview mirrors - this is a good safety feature to me on the highway when changing lanes to indicate to drivers on your diagonal that you're moving over. The wheels are glorious and I favor Michelin tires and our model has them. The interior lighting is nice and the LED DRLs are great. Some reviews say it's hard to see at night w/ the headlights - I don't share that viewpoint at all - the HIDs light the road very well. The bright lights are maybe a bit dimmer than one might expect but I don't feel it's limiting in any way. As to 'active safety' there is a lot going on - there is low speed help w/ 360 degree camera 'bird's eye' coverage - helpful when parking/backing out of the garage, etc. The backup camera is nice; the guidelines curve as the steering wheel is turned. A helpful feature is the seat vibrates to let the driver know there is something to be aware of - if there is an 'object' on the left, the left side of the seat vibrates (same w/ the right). If it is in front/behind, the whole seat vibrates. You can change this to a beep if the seat vibrating freaks you out. I'd like to be able to have both - audible and vibration - but that isn't a choice; it's either/or. There is also low-speed and automatic braking if the car senses objects in front - I can't tell if this works or not. There is also the adaptive cruise control (related to the auto-braking) and this does work - it was nice on our recent trip - if I approached a vehicle in my lane, cruise would ease back and hold until I switched lanes (or the other car did) and then it would resume my set speed. It did this without gunning the throttle, either - I've been in those cars where 'resume' thinks it's a race back to the set speed. I can't say much about the reliability yet. Fuel economy is fine/as expected. The dash has several 'modes' that you can cycle through to see instant fuel economy/per trip/per last xx miles, etc. On our road trip, I think we were getting 26 mpg on the highway (there is a feature to turn off 2 of the 6 cyl).
Shifty Gmc.
Stormy,08/05/2018
SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
2107 Acadia. Shift to park problem that does not allow the car electronics to turn off. Must restart several times and wiggle the stick forward and backward to eventually correct. Gm knows the problem and does nothing to correct saying they working on what to do. No concern for the continuous problem the cust must be frustrated with on a daily basis. No effort to replace the shifting mechanisms. . So just wait and live with it. Unacceptable. Do not buy this car. Most all other cars stick shift mechanisms work properly.
Leasing 2017 Acadia Denali AWD
Pete Romano,09/07/2016
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Leasing a 2017 GMC Acadia Denali. Have had it for a month, and for me, l love the new size (Similar footprint to a Pilot, Highlander). GM really has infoitainment down. It is dead simple to use, the combination of touch screen and hard buttons is intuitive, and terrific to use. Also has both Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The safety features all work as promised. I looked at most of the competition (Pilot, Highlander, Explorer, XC90, MDX, Pathfinder), and the combination of near luxury feel, great in car technology and the new styling just for me put it ahead of the competition. I really liked the XC90, but was hesistant to get into a first year Volvo model, and the large touch screen I thought was not as intuitive as advertised. This is my first American car in 30+ years (Coming out of an 08 MDX), and have to say the Acadia Denali is a great alternative to the mass Asian/Koreans, and the near lux competitors. If you still need the larger size, GMC is selling the previous body style as the Acadia Limited, and you can still opt for the Traverse/Enclave. Areas of improvement would be more exterior colors, and the use of real wood versus the fake veneers. I also would have preferred more interior leather colors, but I guess GM needs to maintain separation between GMC and Cadillac.
Excellent value for the money
Mike C,08/11/2016
SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I looked at several vehicles before settling on the 2017 GMC Arcadia. I'm a very flashy guy and have been driving the 2013 Cadillac XTS. However after having two small kids and needing the hall things from time to time it was time to grow up and get something more family from friendly. however after having two small kids and needing the haul things from time to time it was time to grow up and get something more family friendly. I looked at for something stylish and full of tech features. And I found that and the Arcadia is not too big not too small it seems to be just right. I got the Captain chairs in the back my only complaint would be that my two year old can fiddle with the rear heat and air conditioner controls in the back. It seems like everything is too easily in his reach. But that's the nature of having the two year old. But for the money and my budget this truck does his purpose is not a MDX or Cadillac XT5 but is well worth the money.
See all 69 reviews of the 2017 GMC Acadia
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2017 GMC Acadia features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Acadia models:

Blind-Spot Monitor
Gives the driver a visual indicator when a car is in your blind spot. Also sounds an audio warning if you signal in that direction.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
This system sounds an alarm when there is traffic approaching from either side of the vehicle, such as when backing out of a parking spot.
Forward Collision Alert
Warns the driver of an impending frontal collision with both an audible and visual alarm.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 GMC Acadia

Used 2017 GMC Acadia Overview

The Used 2017 GMC Acadia is offered in the following submodels: Acadia SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 GMC Acadia?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 GMC Acadia trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 GMC Acadia Denali is priced between $23,999 and$35,163 with odometer readings between 13277 and62851 miles.
  • The Used 2017 GMC Acadia SLT-1 is priced between $23,500 and$32,719 with odometer readings between 14992 and80942 miles.
  • The Used 2017 GMC Acadia SLE-2 is priced between $20,450 and$28,583 with odometer readings between 15432 and59096 miles.
  • The Used 2017 GMC Acadia SLE-1 is priced between $19,900 and$23,097 with odometer readings between 19550 and65660 miles.
  • The Used 2017 GMC Acadia SLT-2 is priced between $29,998 and$31,995 with odometer readings between 27897 and36947 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 GMC Acadias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 GMC Acadia for sale near. There are currently 133 used and CPO 2017 Acadias listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,900 and mileage as low as 13277 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 GMC Acadia.

Can't find a used 2017 GMC Acadias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Acadia for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,214.

Find a used GMC for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,089.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Acadia for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,264.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,030.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 GMC Acadia?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

