Used 2007 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

Bloomington Subaru - Bloomington / Minnesota

Extra Clean. SLE trim. Third Row Seat, DVD Entertainment System, AWD, Aluminum Wheels, Onboard Hands-Free Communications System, Captains Chairs, PREFERRED PACKAGE, Edmunds Consumers' Most Significant Vehicle of the Year READ MORE! VALUE STATEMENT BEST DEAL IN TOWN! Our vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage. DON'T WAIT. Call us TODAY at 952-881-6200. *Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $31,300*. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Third Row Seat, AWD, Quad Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Onboard Hands-Free Communications System Brake Fluid Change, New Front Brakes, New Rear Brakes GMC SLE with Summit White exterior and Light Titanium interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 275 HP at 6600 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds Consumers' Most Significant Vehicle of the Year. 'With ample room for up to eight passengers, a comfortable ride, respectable performance and decent fuel economy, the GMC Acadia ranks as one of the best family-oriented crossovers available.' -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. OUR OFFERINGS Bloomington Acura offers competitive pricing on our New and Pre-owned vehicles. Our service and parts departments are open early, late and even on Saturdays. We also carry 40 service loaners for your convenience. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 GMC Acadia SLE-1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKEV13767J175139

Stock: 14305B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020