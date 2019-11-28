2020 GMC Acadia
What’s new
- New turbocharged four-cylinder engine option
- Nine-speed transmission replaces former six-speed unit
- Upgraded navigation and entertainment system
- New outdoor-oriented AT4 trim level
- Part of the second Acadia generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Refined ride quality makes it comfortable in any driving situation
- Quick acceleration from the optional V6 engine
- Simple cabin layout means everything is usable at a glance
- Modern onboard technology keeps you connected
- Cabin isn't particularly luxurious, even in the priciest trim levels
- Some rival crossovers have more cargo and third-row space
- Lackluster base engine
2020 GMC Acadia Review
GMC has updated its Acadia SUV for 2020. Visually, the Acadia stands out more than it did before thanks to a tougher face that better matches GMC's truck-oriented marketing. The Acadia's outdated six-speed automatic is also gone, replaced with a new nine-speed unit that promises better acceleration and improved fuel efficiency. GMC has added a new optional turbocharged four-cylinder engine that should provide similar benefits compared to the base four-cylinder engine. The 3.6-liter V6 engine is still around.
For 2020, you get the latest generation of GMC's infotainment in the cabin, along with fast-charging USB-C ports. Finally, there's a new AT4 trim level that has more rugged styling and a few mild enhancements to aid in off-road situations.
All of these changes help make the Acadia a more distinctive choice. Previously, it failed to offer a significant enough experience compared with its roomier corporate sibling, the Chevy Traverse. But know that there are more choices than ever if you're shopping for a three-row crossover SUV. The Honda Pilot, for example, offers impressive all-around capability, while the slightly smaller CX-9 provides superior handling and a luxury-level interior. You should also consider the all-new Kia Telluride, which is one of our top-rated SUVs.
Which Acadia does Edmunds recommend?
2020 GMC Acadia models
The 2020 GMC Acadia is available in five trim levels — SL, SLE, SLT, AT4 and Denali — and with three engine variants. The base SL is relatively well-equipped, though it lacks some common active safety features. Standard infotainment features for the SL include an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and OnStar with onboard Wi-Fi. The front seats are manually adjustable, and cloth upholstery is standard.
The SL is limited in terms of what can be added to it. You can only get it with the base 2.5-liter engine (193 horsepower, 188 lb-ft of torque) and front-wheel drive. Seating for seven is standard, with no option for second-row bucket seats.
The SLE comes with a few upgrades, notably satellite radio and selectable traction control modes for inclement weather or different driving situations. And the SLE opens access to more upgrades, such as the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (230 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque) or the V6 (310 hp, 271 lb-ft).
The SLT offers more luxury and practicality through leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a power liftgate, remote start, and second-row captain's chairs in place of a bench. You can opt to switch back to the bench for an extra seat. It also comes standard with a more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Beyond that, quite a few of the range-topping Denali's features are available as parts of option packages for the SLT.
The new AT4 rides on all-terrain tires and comes with some extra off-road aids such as hill descent control and automatic hill hold. It has a few distinguishing exterior design cues to help it look even tougher as well. Inside, you'll find only two rows of seating standard, reducing weight and increasing storage for off-road adventures. Seating for six or seven passengers can be added as an option. The AT4 comes standard with a V6 engine and all-wheel drive.
The range-topping Denali trim comes with the V6 engine and front-wheel drive as standard (AWD is available). It's loaded with almost all the options GMC offers, including active safety features such as forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking as well as lane keeping assist. It also gets navigation, a Bose stereo system, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated second-row seats. A unique grille and upgraded interior materials further set the Denali apart.
It's worth noting that adaptive cruise and a surround-view camera aren't standard, even on the Denali. They are part of the Technology package that is only available on the Denali.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 GMC Acadia.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- interior
- infotainment system
- brakes
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- dashboard
- technology
- sound system
- road noise
- steering wheel
- driving experience
- acceleration
- value
- maintenance & parts
- appearance
Most helpful consumer reviews
Pretty pricey... but it is the right size, not too big and not too small. Traded in a 2019 Tahoe - it was also a great car, but too big and "trucky." The Acadia handles more like a car - much more responsive and quicker. Wife is primary driver and she loves it!
I have tested just about all of the midsize suv vehicles and this car by far has the best ride quality. The new transmission makes a major difference. Plus, I like that the suv isn't as large and bulky as some of the other vehicles in its class.
I only had my Acadia 2020 for about a month and some ran a stop sign in front of me going 60 mph! I had my dash cam on. It was awful!! Every airbags deployed. The other lady involved had to be taken to the ER while I walked away with just a black eye. Everyone who watched the video says THAT Acadia saved your life!!!
As much as I wanted to love my Acadia Denali I just can't. I purchased it in September 2019 and it has been at the dealer since mid November for various issues ( Navigation, Radio, Touchscreen, Emergency Parking Brake, Noise in the rear, defective Headliner, Defective weather seal). It is really a beautiful vehicle, but the early production ones definitely have a quality issue. My hope is that it will get better in due time, but right now I just can't recommend it. I had a 2017 Acadia Denali prior to the 2020 and loved it thus the reason I got it again. Unfortunately, at this time I just can't recommend this car.
Features & Specs
|SLE 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$33,800
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|193 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Denali 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$48,300
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$38,800
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|230 hp @ 5000 rpm
|SLE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$36,200
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|230 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Acadia safety features:
- Side Blind-Zone Alert
- Gives the driver a visual indicator when a car is in your blind spot. Also sounds a warning if you signal in that direction.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver of an impending front collision with both an audible and visual alarm.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Sounds an alarm when there is traffic approaching from either side of the vehicle while in reverse.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
GMC Acadia vs. the competition
GMC Acadia vs. Chevrolet Traverse
The Traverse is the Acadia's corporate sibling. The Traverse is bigger and roomier. It also comes standard with a V6 engine. If you're frequently hauling people and cargo, you'll want the Traverse. But the Acadia is roomy enough for most uses and provides a more stylish attitude.
GMC Acadia vs. Honda Pilot
Honda excels at making practical, solidly built vehicles that are strong contenders by almost any metric. The Pilot also comes standard with a V6 engine and plenty of advanced driver safety aids. Smart packaging means the Pilot has lots of passenger and cargo space without seeming like it's cumbersome to drive.
GMC Acadia vs. Toyota Highlander
The Highlander is an aging contender in the class, making do with refreshes that have added active safety features as standard equipment. Still, its infotainment system lags significantly behind GMC's latest unit. The Highlander does offer a hybrid powertrain for more fuel-conscious shoppers who don't plan to do much towing.
FAQ
Is the GMC Acadia a good car?
What's new in the 2020 GMC Acadia?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 GMC Acadia:
- New turbocharged four-cylinder engine option
- Nine-speed transmission replaces former six-speed unit
- Upgraded navigation and entertainment system
- New outdoor-oriented AT4 trim level
- Part of the second Acadia generation introduced for 2017
Is the GMC Acadia reliable?
Is the 2020 GMC Acadia a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 GMC Acadia?
The least-expensive 2020 GMC Acadia is the 2020 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,800.
Other versions include:
- SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $33,800
- Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $48,300
- SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $38,800
- SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $36,200
- AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $41,300
- SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $40,800
- Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $46,300
- SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $29,800
What are the different models of GMC Acadia?
More about the 2020 GMC Acadia
2020 GMC Acadia Overview
The 2020 GMC Acadia is offered in the following submodels: Acadia SUV. Available styles include SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A), Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 GMC Acadia?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 GMC Acadia and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Acadia 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Acadia.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 GMC Acadia and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Acadia featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 GMC Acadia?
2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,430. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $7,224 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,224 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,206.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 14% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 27 2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Acadia AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,700. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,598 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,598 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,102.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 15.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,430. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $6,602 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,602 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,828.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 14.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 23 2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,035. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) is trending $5,821 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,821 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,214.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) is 16.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,930. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $6,213 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,213 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,717.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 16.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,935. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,645 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,645 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,290.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 13.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,925. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $6,492 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,492 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,433.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 15.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 GMC Acadias are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 GMC Acadia for sale near. There are currently 338 new 2020 Acadias listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,995 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 GMC Acadia. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,373 on a used or CPO 2020 Acadia available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 GMC Acadias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Acadia for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $15,537.
Find a new GMC for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,202.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 GMC Acadia?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
