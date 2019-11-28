  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
2020 GMC Acadia

What’s new

  • New turbocharged four-cylinder engine option
  • Nine-speed transmission replaces former six-speed unit
  • Upgraded navigation and entertainment system
  • New outdoor-oriented AT4 trim level
  • Part of the second Acadia generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride quality makes it comfortable in any driving situation
  • Quick acceleration from the optional V6 engine
  • Simple cabin layout means everything is usable at a glance
  • Modern onboard technology keeps you connected
  • Cabin isn't particularly luxurious, even in the priciest trim levels
  • Some rival crossovers have more cargo and third-row space
  • Lackluster base engine
MSRP Starting at
$29,800
Save as much as $7,224
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $3,775 with Edmunds

2020 GMC Acadia pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Acadia
SL, SLE, SLT, AT4 and Denali

msrp 

$33,800
starting price
See All Trims
Build & price

2020 GMC Acadia Review

GMC has updated its Acadia SUV for 2020. Visually, the Acadia stands out more than it did before thanks to a tougher face that better matches GMC's truck-oriented marketing. The Acadia's outdated six-speed automatic is also gone, replaced with a new nine-speed unit that promises better acceleration and improved fuel efficiency. GMC has added a new optional turbocharged four-cylinder engine that should provide similar benefits compared to the base four-cylinder engine. The 3.6-liter V6 engine is still around.

For 2020, you get the latest generation of GMC's infotainment in the cabin, along with fast-charging USB-C ports. Finally, there's a new AT4 trim level that has more rugged styling and a few mild enhancements to aid in off-road situations.

All of these changes help make the Acadia a more distinctive choice. Previously, it failed to offer a significant enough experience compared with its roomier corporate sibling, the Chevy Traverse. But know that there are more choices than ever if you're shopping for a three-row crossover SUV. The Honda Pilot, for example, offers impressive all-around capability, while the slightly smaller CX-9 provides superior handling and a luxury-level interior. You should also consider the all-new Kia Telluride, which is one of our top-rated SUVs.

Which Acadia does Edmunds recommend?

Because of the 2020 changes, there's not much sense in opting for anything less than the SLT. That gets you the turbocharged engine, more comfortable second-row captain's chairs and leather upholstery (among other upgrades). The SLT also has access to more options, such as a better stereo to a full suite of driver safety aids. If you want to tow, you'll have to upgrade to the V6. It's rated for 4,000 pounds. The other engines can only manage a 1,000-pound trailer.

2020 GMC Acadia models

The 2020 GMC Acadia is available in five trim levels — SL, SLE, SLT, AT4 and Denali — and with three engine variants. The base SL is relatively well-equipped, though it lacks some common active safety features. Standard infotainment features for the SL include an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and OnStar with onboard Wi-Fi. The front seats are manually adjustable, and cloth upholstery is standard.

The SL is limited in terms of what can be added to it. You can only get it with the base 2.5-liter engine (193 horsepower, 188 lb-ft of torque) and front-wheel drive. Seating for seven is standard, with no option for second-row bucket seats.

The SLE comes with a few upgrades, notably satellite radio and selectable traction control modes for inclement weather or different driving situations. And the SLE opens access to more upgrades, such as the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (230 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque) or the V6 (310 hp, 271 lb-ft).

The SLT offers more luxury and practicality through leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a power liftgate, remote start, and second-row captain's chairs in place of a bench. You can opt to switch back to the bench for an extra seat. It also comes standard with a more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Beyond that, quite a few of the range-topping Denali's features are available as parts of option packages for the SLT.

The new AT4 rides on all-terrain tires and comes with some extra off-road aids such as hill descent control and automatic hill hold. It has a few distinguishing exterior design cues to help it look even tougher as well. Inside, you'll find only two rows of seating standard, reducing weight and increasing storage for off-road adventures. Seating for six or seven passengers can be added as an option. The AT4 comes standard with a V6 engine and all-wheel drive.

The range-topping Denali trim comes with the V6 engine and front-wheel drive as standard (AWD is available). It's loaded with almost all the options GMC offers, including active safety features such as forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking as well as lane keeping assist. It also gets navigation, a Bose stereo system, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated second-row seats. A unique grille and upgraded interior materials further set the Denali apart.

It's worth noting that adaptive cruise and a surround-view camera aren't standard, even on the Denali. They are part of the Technology package that is only available on the Denali.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 GMC Acadia.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 20%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 20%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 10 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • interior
  • infotainment system
  • brakes
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • dashboard
  • technology
  • sound system
  • road noise
  • steering wheel
  • driving experience
  • acceleration
  • value
  • maintenance & parts
  • appearance

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Exactly the right size - great car!
JD,
Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

Pretty pricey... but it is the right size, not too big and not too small. Traded in a 2019 Tahoe - it was also a great car, but too big and "trucky." The Acadia handles more like a car - much more responsive and quicker. Wife is primary driver and she loves it!

5 out of 5 stars, Smooth Ride
Kevin,
Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

I have tested just about all of the midsize suv vehicles and this car by far has the best ride quality. The new transmission makes a major difference. Plus, I like that the suv isn't as large and bulky as some of the other vehicles in its class.

5 out of 5 stars, serious accident
Valarie Stewart,
SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I only had my Acadia 2020 for about a month and some ran a stop sign in front of me going 60 mph! I had my dash cam on. It was awful!! Every airbags deployed. The other lady involved had to be taken to the ER while I walked away with just a black eye. Everyone who watched the video says THAT Acadia saved your life!!!

1 out of 5 stars, Stay away for a while
Former Acadia Fan,
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

As much as I wanted to love my Acadia Denali I just can't. I purchased it in September 2019 and it has been at the dealer since mid November for various issues ( Navigation, Radio, Touchscreen, Emergency Parking Brake, Noise in the rear, defective Headliner, Defective weather seal). It is really a beautiful vehicle, but the early production ones definitely have a quality issue. My hope is that it will get better in due time, but right now I just can't recommend it. I had a 2017 Acadia Denali prior to the 2020 and loved it thus the reason I got it again. Unfortunately, at this time I just can't recommend this car.

Write a review

See all 10 reviews

Features & Specs

SLE 4dr SUV features & specs
SLE 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 9A
MSRP$33,800
MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower193 hp @ 6300 rpm
Denali 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Denali 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$48,300
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower310 hp @ 6600 rpm
SLT 4dr SUV features & specs
SLT 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$38,800
MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower230 hp @ 5000 rpm
SLE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SLE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$36,200
MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower230 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all 2020 GMC Acadia features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Acadia safety features:

Side Blind-Zone Alert
Gives the driver a visual indicator when a car is in your blind spot. Also sounds a warning if you signal in that direction.
Forward Collision Alert
Warns the driver of an impending front collision with both an audible and visual alarm.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Sounds an alarm when there is traffic approaching from either side of the vehicle while in reverse.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

GMC Acadia vs. the competition

GMC Acadia vs. Chevrolet Traverse

The Traverse is the Acadia's corporate sibling. The Traverse is bigger and roomier. It also comes standard with a V6 engine. If you're frequently hauling people and cargo, you'll want the Traverse. But the Acadia is roomy enough for most uses and provides a more stylish attitude.

Compare GMC Acadia & Chevrolet Traverse features

GMC Acadia vs. Honda Pilot

Honda excels at making practical, solidly built vehicles that are strong contenders by almost any metric. The Pilot also comes standard with a V6 engine and plenty of advanced driver safety aids. Smart packaging means the Pilot has lots of passenger and cargo space without seeming like it's cumbersome to drive.

Compare GMC Acadia & Honda Pilot features

GMC Acadia vs. Toyota Highlander

The Highlander is an aging contender in the class, making do with refreshes that have added active safety features as standard equipment. Still, its infotainment system lags significantly behind GMC's latest unit. The Highlander does offer a hybrid powertrain for more fuel-conscious shoppers who don't plan to do much towing.

Compare GMC Acadia & Toyota Highlander features

2020 GMC Acadia First Look

The Acadia Is Finally the SUV It Should Have Been at Launch

Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorFebruary 17th, 2019

When GMC redesigned the Acadia a few years ago, it made a host of improvements to quality, comfort and technology. Unfortunately, the new Acadia retained the old six-speed automatic transmission, which hurt acceleration and fuel economy, and it came standard with a somewhat overmatched four-cylinder engine. The Acadia's fraternal twin, the Chevrolet Traverse, launched with a nine-speed automatic and the GMC's optional V6 as the standard powertrain. Coupled with the fact that it's larger and it offers more interior space, the Traverse seemed like the default choice for a midsize three-row SUV from General Motors.

In the years since, the GMC folks have come up with a few solutions that debut on the refreshed 2020 GMC Acadia. With a new look, better powertrain options, technology upgrades, and even an off-road-themed trim, the Acadia finally has an identity all its own.

Playing Catch-Up

The outgoing six-speed automatic got the job done, but we like the new nine-speed unit for 2020, and there's no denying that it offers an advantage in terms of fuel economy. Although the non-turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder (193 horsepower, 188 pound-feet of torque) remains the entry-level Acadia engine, higher trims now come standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (230 hp, 258 lb-ft) that's much more capable. Notably, the stout V6 engine (310 hp, 271 lb-ft) is still an option for buyers so inclined.

At a glance, it looks like GMC is simply bringing the Acadia in line with the Traverse, but take a closer look and you'll see that what it has actually done is differentiate it even more.

Identity Crisis No More

The Traverse only offers its turbo motor in the "sporty" RS trim, where the engine is tuned to make more torque than the V6. GMC has opted for a different application of the engine, slotting it into a logical place in the Acadia lineup and making for a logical trim-level breakdown. For 2020, the SLT and Denali trims will both come standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 230 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. This lineup offers a sensible progression and adds value for shoppers at every trim level. It also distinguishes the Acadia's value proposition from the Traverse, making it feel more like a unique product offering.

The more aggressive exterior design only helps on that front. The squared-off headlights and big grille are welcome changes for 2020, making the Acadia look more like a GMC truck. We're fans of the tougher appearance, and we're glad to see GMC separating itself and establishing a strong identity.

AT4 Ever

Speaking of tough, GMC has added an AT4 trim to the 2020 Acadia. With some added cladding and dark accents on the outside, the Acadia AT4 certainly looks the part. While AT4 is meant to be GMC's "off-road" sub-brand, the Acadia AT4 doesn't get any unique trail-busting features. However, it does come standard with AWD and the V6 engine, and it will slot in between the SLT and top-tier Denali trim.

That should mean you'll get more power and AWD for less money than the Denali, provided you're willing to forgo some of the Denali's additional luxuries. Add in the styling elements and we think the AT4 makes for an attractive package.

Upgrades and Updates

Beyond the exterior refresh and powertrain improvements, the 2020 Acadia gets some new technology. The 8-inch touchscreen receives a software update, granting the ability to save drivers' preferences into unique profiles. There are also upgrades to the satellite nav and the inclusion of two USB-C ports.

Wireless charging is now available, and the high-definition camera that's standard on higher trims has been updated for better image quality. GMC also reports a redesigned center console that allows for more storage space and some suspension fiddling to improve ride quality.

Pricing and Release Date

GMC has been smart with the 2020 Acadia, and we think shoppers will take note, especially with regard to the improved value proposition from the SLT trim on up. The official MSRP range hasn't been released, but we don't expect it to deviate much from the existing pricing structure. The 2020 GMC Acadia should hit dealerships this fall.

FAQ

Is the GMC Acadia a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Acadia both on the road and at the track. You probably care about GMC Acadia fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Acadia gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 24 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Acadia ranges from 12.8 to 41.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Acadia. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 GMC Acadia?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 GMC Acadia:

Is the GMC Acadia reliable?

To determine whether the GMC Acadia is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Acadia. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Acadia's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 GMC Acadia a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 GMC Acadia is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Acadia is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 GMC Acadia?

The least-expensive 2020 GMC Acadia is the 2020 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,800.

Other versions include:

  • SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $33,800
  • Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $48,300
  • SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $38,800
  • SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $36,200
  • AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $41,300
  • SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $40,800
  • Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $46,300
  • SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $29,800
What are the different models of GMC Acadia?

If you're interested in the GMC Acadia, the next question is, which Acadia model is right for you? Acadia variants include SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A), Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Acadia models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,430. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $7,224 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $7,224 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,206.

The average savings for the 2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 14% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 27 2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 GMC Acadia AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,700. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,598 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,598 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,102.

The average savings for the 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 15.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 10 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,430. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $6,602 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,602 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,828.

The average savings for the 2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 14.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 23 2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A)

The 2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,035. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) is trending $5,821 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,821 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,214.

The average savings for the 2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) is 16.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 9 2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,930. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $6,213 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,213 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,717.

The average savings for the 2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 16.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 7 2020 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,935. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,645 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,645 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,290.

The average savings for the 2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 13.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2020 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,925. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $6,492 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,492 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,433.

The average savings for the 2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 15.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2020 GMC Acadia SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 GMC Acadias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 GMC Acadia for sale near. There are currently 338 new 2020 Acadias listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,995 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 GMC Acadia. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,373 on a used or CPO 2020 Acadia available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 GMC Acadias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new GMC Acadia for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $15,537.

Find a new GMC for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,202.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 GMC Acadia?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

