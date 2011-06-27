Vehicle overview

In the past few years, sales of traditional SUVs and minivans have been dropping as consumers gravitate toward crossover SUVs. And it makes sense. Why buy a 6,000-pound truck-based SUV that can pull a tank and tackle the Baja 1,000 when all you really need is something to shuttle the kids around and deal with wintertime driving conditions? With the 2008 GMC Acadia crossover SUV, a more reasonable alternative is offered, and it just happens to be the best all-around family vehicle GMC sells.

The Acadia was introduced last year and is closely related to its corporate siblings, the Saturn Outlook and Buick Enclave. Like other popular crossovers, the Acadia has a unibody structure for better handling, interior packaging and crashworthiness. It also has a V6 engine and available all-wheel drive. Helping the Acadia stand out, however, is its size. We consider it to be a large crossover, and indeed, it's about the same size as a Yukon. As such, the Acadia can seat up to eight people and its third-row seat can accommodate adults with ease. Folding those seats down also provides a serious amount of cargo space.

Everything factored in, the 2008 GMC Acadia has a lot in its favor. It's even proven to be the best-selling model of the Acadia/Enclave/Outlook group thus far, thanks to its just-right approach to style and design. We give it a strong recommendation, especially for buyers with large families. But if you don't find it to your liking, there are other models to consider, including the recently introduced Mazda CX-9, redesigned Toyota Highlander and well-regarded Honda Pilot.