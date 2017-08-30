2nd Update- I now have about 13000 miles on the vehicle & owned it for ~15 months. The big news is the transmission shifter on the console broke. The service guy said GM was having some issues with these. The broken shifter set a code but did not set a light on the IP. It took about 3 weeks to get a shifter. After installing the new shifter, the Acadia was almost transformed. The transmission was much better & the performance was improved. I know this makes no sense as the code was a low level code that should not have affected driveability in any way. Prior to retiring from GM, I evaluated vehicles at the proving grounds, on ride trips & as a PEP car driver. So I know how to assess a vehicle & this transformation is a real & a mystery to me. Overall, it is now a joy to drive. I am quite happy with the vehicle. One area I am having trouble with are the lower black panels that cover the vehicle all the way around just below the beltline. They are very difficult to clean. I still hand wash my car. In fact it was 34 degrees here today & I washed my car in my driveway. I try to keep it clean & looking nice. But so far, I am defeated by these black panels. I have scrubbed them, treated them with various products to no avail. They look dirty even after a good washing. I think these plastic panels will always be a problem and add extra work to those wanting their vehicle to look nice. GM needs to change the texture/material to make them easier to clean. PEP car drivers take note & complain about this on your evaluations. I recently changed out the 2 bulbs that illuminate the license plate in the back. I installed LED's in place of the incandescent. I was disappointed to find some corrosion on the bulb leads & in the lamp socket. GM needs to add some Noalox or similar compound to the socket & bulb to help prevent this. With only 13,000 miles, those sockets & bulbs should be pristine. I have no issues with the rest of the vehicle and have started to really like it. Initial review.... My 3.6L/6T70 SLT2 FWD Acadia handles better than I expected. I just came out of a 2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP which handled pretty good for a non sports car. I wanted to buy another Pontiac, but we all know that is not possible. So I ended up buying the Acadia. I have only driven GM vehicles for 40 years and considered the new Volvo XC60 & the BMW X3. The worst thing about the 2018 GMC Acadia is the 6T70 transmission. After 1500 miles, it still doesn't know how to shift consistently. My 2008 GXP was very good, so how did GM screw up a 10 year old design? Some 2-3 shifts have a triple feel to them (Initial feel, sag & an end bump). Terrible. Then there is a " bad shift in a turn" phenomenon. The 2-3 is really saggy. GMC Should fix this. I also found the seats to be narrower in the Acadia as compared to the buckets in the Pontiac which had a narrower chassis. I was shocked to learn that the Acadia had few & less small places to put things than my smaller Pontiac Torrent. Where is the technical memory for these kinds of things? And that damn chime is so loud with the Bose entertainment system. I have the chime volume turned all the way down & it still assaults my deaf old man ears. Give me the option to use a different sound like the tinkle used for the "check back seat" warning and to turn it down some more. It had 2 body fit issues. First, the tailgate fit very badly. Down at the driver side bottom edge, it stood very proud of the tail light. I don't know how it got out of the factory that way & wonder why it was delivered to me that way. I loosened the 2 bolts on the roof hinge & was able to correct it. The hood also fit badly. I played with the rubber snubbers on both sides to get it to look more symmetrical. Inside, the drawer that pulls open from the rear of the armrest wouldn't open because it runs into the raised lip of the optional GMC floormats I ordered. Doesn't any GM engineer check this stuff? I removed the drawer & took a hacksaw to the bottom lip on the drawer. Since it is at the bottom, no one can see what I did. It now clears the floormat. Lastly, I have to mention the GMC dealer in Western Ann Arbor on Jackson Rd. They were terrible. They forgot my deposit, screwed up the registration and failed to give me the proof of insurance after talking to my insurance company. Then they charged $210 for paper work! And no one would call me back after leaving messages. I guess they figured they had my money. I even called their Corporate Experience Mngr., and she promised to call me back that day & never did. 4 days later, I emailed her only to get more promises but no action. I'll never go to that dealer again. Being a "GM" guy that worked at the company for 34 years, this was a difficult review to write.

