Used 2017 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me
5,696 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 29,574 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,699$3,902 Below Market
- 31,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,995$6,517 Below Market
- certified
2017 GMC Acadia Denali21,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,990$4,920 Below Market
- 38,254 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,999$4,857 Below Market
- 14,890 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,741$3,321 Below Market
- 8,912 miles
$26,987$4,575 Below Market
- 61,083 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,977$4,693 Below Market
- 37,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,785$3,091 Below Market
- 59,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,999$4,427 Below Market
- 19,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,992$3,052 Below Market
- 17,568 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,999$2,409 Below Market
- 13,564 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,853$2,589 Below Market
- certified
2017 GMC Acadia SLT-142,955 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,999$4,635 Below Market
- certified
2017 GMC Acadia SLE-121,133 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,500$1,924 Below Market
- 11,858 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,988
- 28,554 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,000$4,571 Below Market
- 24,574 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,995$2,630 Below Market
- certified
2017 GMC Acadia SLT-115,181 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,796$3,679 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Acadia searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Acadia
Read recent reviews for the GMC Acadia
Write a reviewSee all 69 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.569 Reviews
Report abuse
Hilde,04/22/2017
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
We had owned a 201 Honda Pilot EX-L and we really thought it fit our needs well. We had several mechanical issues over the course of ownership, though, and some recent trouble with it - plus the 120k miles - and we were ready for a new vehicle. My wife and two young daughters test drove the new Pilot and Highlander and none of us liked them. Really, at all. Even though I wanted to like them, I just didn't. Then we test drove a 2017 Acadia Denali. We all liked this car much more than our 2010 Pilot - and WAAAYYYY more than the new Pilot and Highlander cars we test drove. We did a pile of research and decided to go forward with the purchase. It was easy to find one trimmed like we wanted. We were realistic - we were used to the space the 2010 Pilot had and this vehicle has less; that is just a fact. However, it rides better, gets better mileage, has a simpler dash and climate/infotainment interface/controls. A few drawbacks - the USB ports which are all over the place (in a good way) - are labeled as not to be used for charging devices. To me, that is really their sole purpose (beyond the option to plug in a USB drive with music in the front dash). I haven't tried using them for charging but I assume they will charge a device. Another mild drawback is the faux wood trim panels. It is pretty 'faux' - I'd rather have a satin metal look than this plastic wood - and this is in the "Denali" trim (which to me is the luxury level - "Professional Grade"). There is an occasional 'shudder' when driving it - like a transmission shift-point confusion or maybe the 2 cylinder shutdown process. It has only happened a few times and it isn't a big deal but you can 'feel' something odd for a few moments while driving. The climate controls are easy to use/understand - I struggle with some of the cars out today that have buttons/knobs with multiple icons on them and you need to take 10 minutes to figure out how to do what you want. The Acadia system is simple. Same with the touchscreen - it isn't full of visual noise. It's a few big icons/tiles. The seats are comfortable, road noise is minimal and the interior is just a wonderful place to be. I go sit in the car in the driveway :) The kids love the 'captains' chairs they get (and the heat option). The third row seats are comfortable, too and there is space for adults. If you use them, though, you are just about out of space - there isn't much if you flip those 3rd row seats up. We took an 8 hr trip recently with the car and it performed well - highway driving and long-term sitting/travelling was fine for all of us. The car accelerates strongly and handles well - much better than our 2010 Pilot. The various drive controls (2w/AW/sport/etc) are easy to use/switch and seem to give it a bit more oompf and 'sportier' handling. A drawback - there isn't a dash indication of what mode you're in. Another drawback - there aren't blinkers on the sideview mirrors - this is a good safety feature to me on the highway when changing lanes to indicate to drivers on your diagonal that you're moving over. The wheels are glorious and I favor Michelin tires and our model has them. The interior lighting is nice and the LED DRLs are great. Some reviews say it's hard to see at night w/ the headlights - I don't share that viewpoint at all - the HIDs light the road very well. The bright lights are maybe a bit dimmer than one might expect but I don't feel it's limiting in any way. As to 'active safety' there is a lot going on - there is low speed help w/ 360 degree camera 'bird's eye' coverage - helpful when parking/backing out of the garage, etc. The backup camera is nice; the guidelines curve as the steering wheel is turned. A helpful feature is the seat vibrates to let the driver know there is something to be aware of - if there is an 'object' on the left, the left side of the seat vibrates (same w/ the right). If it is in front/behind, the whole seat vibrates. You can change this to a beep if the seat vibrating freaks you out. I'd like to be able to have both - audible and vibration - but that isn't a choice; it's either/or. There is also low-speed and automatic braking if the car senses objects in front - I can't tell if this works or not. There is also the adaptive cruise control (related to the auto-braking) and this does work - it was nice on our recent trip - if I approached a vehicle in my lane, cruise would ease back and hold until I switched lanes (or the other car did) and then it would resume my set speed. It did this without gunning the throttle, either - I've been in those cars where 'resume' thinks it's a race back to the set speed. I can't say much about the reliability yet. Fuel economy is fine/as expected. The dash has several 'modes' that you can cycle through to see instant fuel economy/per trip/per last xx miles, etc. On our road trip, I think we were getting 26 mpg on the highway (there is a feature to turn off 2 of the 6 cyl).
Related GMC Acadia info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2018
- Used Nissan Xterra 2011
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2018
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014
- Used Audi S8 2015
- Used Jaguar XK 2012
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2012
- Used Jaguar XJ 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2011
- Used Lexus GX 460 2011
- Used BMW 1 Series 2011
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Eugene OR
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Irving TX
- Used GMC Terrain Newport News VA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Stone Mountain GA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Akron OH
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid Naperville IL
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Sarasota FL
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Phoenix AZ
- Used GMC Envoy Salt Lake City UT
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Missoula MT
Shop used model years by city
- Used GMC Yukon 2016 Springfield MA
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2014 Las Vegas NV
- Used GMC Acadia 2012 El Paso TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volvo XC90 News
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2020 Countryman
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Taycan News
- 2019 X4
- 2019 XC40
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019