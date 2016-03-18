Used 2010 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me
- 114,300 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,695$2,738 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLVMED5AJ252232
Stock: 252232A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,357 miles
$5,994$1,398 Below Market
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Venice is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLRMED0AJ117356
Stock: 5117356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 115,070 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,385$1,810 Below Market
Warren Midtown Motors - Warren / Pennsylvania
AS-IS VEHICLE THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT. THIS VEHICLE WILL NOT PASS PA INSPECTION ITEMS NEEDED:LEFT FRONT UPPER ARM & RIGHT FRONT UPPER ARM OF SUSPENSION COMPONENTS2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 Medium Brown Metallic 4D Sport Utility AWD 3.6L V6 SIDI 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Odometer is 23701 miles below market average!AWD, cashmere Leather, 10 Speakers, 20" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels, 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Gauge Instrumentation, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bose Advanced 10-Speaker Audio System, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Digital Compass Display, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Round Halogen Fog Lamps, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Liftgate Body, Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Up & -Down, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Ride & Handling Suspension, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Hitch, Trailering Equipment, Trip computer, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, USB Port-Receptacle, Variable Effort Power Steering, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Radio, AWD, cashmere Leather.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Here at Warren Midtown Motors Inc, we know that you can visit any number of dealerships when shopping for a car. That's why we always make sure go above and beyond for our loyal customers throughout Warren, Jamestown NY, Bradford and Kane. It's our world class customer service that helps us earn your business time and again while serving your driving needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLVNEDXAJ141343
Stock: P6311A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 136,075 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988$1,280 Below Market
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
Pre-owned Special!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLRLED4AJ175898
Stock: G201550A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 144,834 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,100$3,032 Below Market
Fitzgerald Certified Used Cars Germantown - Germantown / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLVMED6AJ259528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,699
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLVMED2AJ221956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,258 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,558$1,288 Below Market
Serra Chevrolet of Saginaw - Saginaw / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Prices for new Chevrolet vehicles are based GM Employee pricing eligibility. You can also request more information about a vehicle by calling or texting us at (989) 790-0800. Quicksilver Metallic 2010 GMC Acadia SLE 4D Sport Utility 3.6L V6 SIDI 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD Serra Saginaw Automotive in Saginaw, MI is where drivers from the Saginaw, Midland & Bay City areas go for their new and used vehicle. We offer nothing but the best to used car drivers in Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, and Birch Run, Flint, Lansing, Mt. Pleasant, West Branch, Caro & surrounding areas in MI. Tax, title, license and dealer documentation fee of $220 are additional. See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLRLEDXAJ113888
Stock: J113888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 183,708 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$1,189 Below Market
Universal Auto Sales - Spotsylvania / Virginia
2010 GMC ACADIA SLE 183K MILES POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS POWER STEERING AUTOMATIC 3.6 LITER V6 MOTOR 7 PASSENGER SEATING LOOKS RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~90 DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLVLED0AJ170290
Stock: Z170290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 186,089 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,977$1,616 Below Market
Kinsellas - Rochester / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLVNED1AJ247213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,527 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,537$1,026 Below Market
Metro Ford - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLRKED1AJ190630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,461 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,635$1,202 Below Market
Tom Wood Honda - Anderson / Indiana
2010 Quicksilver Metallic GMC Acadia SLT-1 Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 14898 miles below market average!At Tom Wood Honda we are driven by three principles honor, integrity, and loyalty. Come in today and let us earn your business. We make car buying easy and simple. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our customers the best competitive pricing and value. We do not mark them up to mark them Down! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Anderson, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Pendleton, & Muncie. Call 855 289 3104 to schedule a test drive or answer any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLVMED8AJ183147
Stock: PJ183147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 119,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000$2,690 Below Market
Cable Dahmer Cadillac of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! Cable Dahmer Cadillac of Kansas City offers a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty on nearly every vehicle on the lot! Call for a free test drive in this 2010 GMC Acadia. AWD 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 AWD, Black Leather, 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat, 5-Gauge Instrumentation, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System, Chrome Assist Steps, Cross Roof Rail Package, Cruise Control, Digital Compass Display, Front & Rear Molded Splash Guards, Front Round Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Hit The Road Package, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Rear Liftgate Body, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Up & -Down, Preferred Equipment Group 4SB, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear-View Camera System, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trailer Hitch, Trailering Equipment, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, USB Port-Receptacle, Variable Effort Power Steering, XM Radio. Contact us online or give us a call at (888) 202-4773 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLVNED0AJ212355
Stock: B12502A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 140,008 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,689$759 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland
Sunroof; Dual Skyscape 2-Panel Power With Tilt-Sliding Front And Fixed Rear White Diamond Tricoat Dual Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Ebony; Seat Trim; Leather-Appointed Seating On First And Second Rows Engine; 3.6L Sidi V6 Reclining Front Buckets Seating; 7-Passenger (2-2-3 Seating Configuration) Slt-2 Preferrd Equipment Group Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2010 GMC Acadia SLT2 and many others like it at Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley. This GMC includes: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The GMC Acadia SLT2 offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. More information about the 2010 GMC Acadia: The 2010 GMC Acadia is a full-size crossover that shares its basic design with the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave. It has a quiet, refined ride, a very car-like interior and a full array of luxury-oriented options. The Acadia can provide seating for up to eight, and the third-row seat is standard. The Acadia is capable of towing 4,500 pounds, and combined mileage (city and highway) is an average 19 mpg. Strengths of this model include plenty of interior room with ample cargo capacity, great for on-road and severe weather conditions, easy to drive, extensive standard features, Strong and attractive exterior, and family friendly All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLVNEDXAJ143500
Stock: AJ143500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 127,278 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,880$816 Below Market
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
Mudarri Motorsports Co has been dedicated to customer service and quality vehicles since our inception in 2014. The Mudarri family has sold thousands of cars and trucks locally and internationally since 1990. We stand behind are product and take pride in the highest quality customer experience. We at Mudarri Motorsports are pleased to offer this 2010 GMC Acadia. This GMC is powered by a 3.6L V6 engine paired with a Automatic 6-Speed. This AWD Suv has seating for 7 passangers. Loaded up with leather heated seating, entertainment system for kids and family, premium bose sound system, lots more, ? SE HABLA ESPANOL FINANCIAMOS PARA TODOS, trabajamos con ITIN, SSN !!!!! Give us a call to schedule a test drive today! We love trades and offer many finance options. (425) 202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLVMED6AJ136036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,133 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
Highland Volkswagen - Highland / Indiana
2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 Black in color. This vehicle is equipped with Rear Back Up Camera, 3rd. Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Winter Ready, Best Color & Interior Combo, Heated Front Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual SkyScape 2-Panel Power Sunroof.We have an impressive used inventory and every one of these vehicles has been carefully inspected to ensure that you always get a great vehicle from us. Our dealership is amazing, but it's our staff that really shines. They have enabled us to receive DealerRater Dealer of the Year awards and entry into the Customer First Club, which is awarded based on customer surveys. We are located south of I-80, just 25 minutes away from downtown Chicago..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLVNEDXAJ235495
Stock: V20330B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 160,206 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000$695 Below Market
Joe Bullard Cadillac - Mobile / Alabama
Quicksilver Metallic FWD 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 FWD, light titanium Leather, 115-Volt 3-Prong Household-Style Power Outlet, 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat, 5-Gauge Instrumentation, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Bose Advanced 10-Speaker Audio System, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System, Digital Compass Display, Front Round Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Power Rear Liftgate Body, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Up & -Down, Preferred Equipment Group 4SB, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Rear Seat Entertainment, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear-View Camera System, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trailer Hitch, Trailering Equipment, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, USB Port-Receptacle, Variable Effort Power Steering. 3.6L V6 SIDI THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: Preferred Equipment Group 4SB (2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat, 5-Gauge Instrumentation, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Digital Compass Display, Front Round Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Rear Liftgate Body, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Up & -Down, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear-View Camera System, Remote Vehicle Start, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, USB Port-Receptacle, and Variable Effort Power Steering), Trailering Equipment (Heavy-Duty Cooling System and Trailer Hitch), FWD, light titanium Leather, 115-Volt 3-Prong Household-Style Power Outlet, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Bose Advanced 10-Speaker Audio System, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Memory seat, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Rear Seat Entertainment, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 10 Speakers, 20' Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Ride & Handling Suspension, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescop
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLRNED1AJ163168
Stock: C63168T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 104,436 miles
$8,990$1,451 Below Market
Lavery Cadillac - Alliance / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLVMED3AJ172220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,176 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995$691 Below Market
Richard Chevrolet - Cheshire / Connecticut
*Local Trade-In*, *New brakes!*, *Free CARFAX History Report*. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 44067 miles below market average! Red Jewel Tintcoat 2010 GMC Acadia SLE 4D Sport Utility AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 SIDI Richard Chevrolet has been family owned and operated for over 44 years, and is one of the largest Chevrolet dealership in New England! All our vehicles are PRICED at or BELOW MARKET VALUE! Enjoy a HASSLE FREE...HAGGLE FREE purchase experience that can ONLY be found at Richard Chevrolet! Warranty included on all vehicles except 'wholesale'. Credit Problems are NO Problem! Accepting all trade-ins including boats, campers, classic cars, commercial vehicles and more! Contact Chris Swanson at 203-272-1000 for more information. Please visit http://richardchevy.com/UsedCars.com ASK ABOUT OUR Carmax trade Appraisal match policy *Does not apply to Wholesale vehicles. Price does not include tax, registration fees and conveyance fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKLVLED5AJ122414
Stock: 9953RA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
