Used 2010 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

5,696 listings
Acadia Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,696 listings
  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in White
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    114,300 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,695

    $2,738 Below Market
  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Light Brown
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    173,357 miles

    $5,994

    $1,398 Below Market
  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2

    115,070 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,385

    $1,810 Below Market
  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLE in Red
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLE

    136,075 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    $1,280 Below Market
  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Black
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    144,834 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,100

    $3,032 Below Market
  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Light Brown
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    124,846 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,699

  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLE in Light Green
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLE

    176,258 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,558

    $1,288 Below Market
  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLE in Red
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLE

    183,708 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $1,189 Below Market
  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 in Black
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2

    186,089 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,977

    $1,616 Below Market
  • 2010 GMC Acadia SL in Silver
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SL

    137,527 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,537

    $1,026 Below Market
  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Silver
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    125,461 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,635

    $1,202 Below Market
  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 in Red
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2

    119,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,000

    $2,690 Below Market
  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 in White
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2

    140,008 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,689

    $759 Below Market
  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Red
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    127,278 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,880

    $816 Below Market
  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 in Black
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2

    87,133 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 in Silver
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2

    160,206 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    $695 Below Market
  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 in Red
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    104,436 miles

    $8,990

    $1,451 Below Market
  • 2010 GMC Acadia SLE in Red
    used

    2010 GMC Acadia SLE

    81,176 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    $691 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Acadia

Read recent reviews for the GMC Acadia
Overall Consumer Rating
3.476 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 76 reviews
  • 5
    (38%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (21%)
Terrible engine
Margaret DeSiena,03/18/2016
SL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Timing chain stretched. Leaks all over the place. Steering needs to be fixed. Back window won't go down . Air conditioner problems among many other problems. I would never buy GMC again!! Not under warranty any longer only 80000 miles in the car and the repairs will cost me 7000-8000$. I do not recommend !!
