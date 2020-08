Used 2010 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

Warren Midtown Motors - Warren / Pennsylvania

AS-IS VEHICLE THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT. THIS VEHICLE WILL NOT PASS PA INSPECTION ITEMS NEEDED:LEFT FRONT UPPER ARM & RIGHT FRONT UPPER ARM OF SUSPENSION COMPONENTS2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 Medium Brown Metallic 4D Sport Utility AWD 3.6L V6 SIDI 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Odometer is 23701 miles below market average!AWD, cashmere Leather, 10 Speakers, 20" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels, 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Gauge Instrumentation, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bose Advanced 10-Speaker Audio System, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Digital Compass Display, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Round Halogen Fog Lamps, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Liftgate Body, Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Up & -Down, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Ride & Handling Suspension, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Hitch, Trailering Equipment, Trip computer, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, USB Port-Receptacle, Variable Effort Power Steering, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Radio, AWD, cashmere Leather.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 1GKLVNEDXAJ141343

Stock: P6311A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-26-2020