Used 2010 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

Sunroof; Dual Skyscape 2-Panel Power With Tilt-Sliding Front And Fixed Rear White Diamond Tricoat Dual Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Ebony; Seat Trim; Leather-Appointed Seating On First And Second Rows Engine; 3.6L SIDI V6 Reclining Front Buckets Seating; 7-Passenger (2-2-3 Seating Configuration) Slt-2 Preferrd Equipment Group Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel The GMC Acadia SLT2 offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. More information about the 2010 GMC Acadia: The 2010 GMC Acadia is a full-size crossover that shares its basic design with the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave. It has a quiet, refined ride, a very car-like interior and a full array of luxury-oriented options. The Acadia can provide seating for up to eight, and the third-row seat is standard. The Acadia is capable of towing 4,500 pounds, and combined mileage (city and highway) is an average 19 mpg. Strengths of this model include plenty of interior room with ample cargo capacity, great for on-road and severe weather conditions, easy to drive, extensive standard features, Strong and attractive exterior, and family friendly

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKLVNEDXAJ143500

Stock: AJ143500

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-18-2020