  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Acadia
  4. Used 2014 GMC Acadia
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(33)
Appraise this car

2014 GMC Acadia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Compliant ride
  • massive cargo area
  • seating for up to eight passengers
  • top crash test scores.
  • Occasionally finicky touchscreen interface.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
GMC Acadia for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$12,698 - $22,232
Used Acadia for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Like its large crossover cousins from Buick and Chevy, the three-row 2014 GMC Acadia offers an effective combination of comfort, features and cargo space.

Vehicle overview

A vehicular jack-of-all-trades, the 2014 GMC Acadia can handle it all. GMC's family hauler is ideal for transporting your big brood to the lake or hauling a full load of provisions away from your local big box store. Large crossovers are good like that, combining much of the passenger- and cargo-hauling abilities of a minivan with the rugged good looks and (when equipped with all-wheel drive) the foul-weather capability of a traditional SUV. In this highly competitive segment, the Acadia stands as one of the best picks.

In addition to its spacious interior, the GMC Acadia earns high marks for its comfortable ride, easy-going driving demeanor and 288-horsepower V6, which provides ample thrust for daily commutes and long interstate runs alike. Of course, the Acadia is not exactly unique, as Buick's Enclave and Chevy's Traverse (http://www.edmunds.com/chevrolet/traverse/) share the same basic platform, engine and seating layout, and differ mainly in their styling and equipment details. The Chevy has the lowest starting price, while the luxury-themed Buick packs the most standard features. The Acadia offers an agreeable middle ground, along with ruggedly handsome styling that reflects the brand's truck heritage. Choosing one of the three will likely come down to your styling preference, pricing and your experience at the dealership.

Although the GMC Acadia and its cousins are tough to beat if you need lots of space (and don't really want a minivan), we'd also suggest considering the highly regarded Ford Flex and the more athletic handling and nearly as spacious Mazda CX-9. The Dodge Durango, Hyundai Santa Fe and Nissan Pathfinder are also solid picks in this price range, though they don't offer quite as much interior room as the aforementioned models. With so many choices out there for a three-row crossover, narrowing down your list of candidates can be tough. For families who need eight-passenger seating above all else, though, it's hard to go wrong with the 2014 GMC Acadia.

2014 GMC Acadia models

The 2014 GMC Acadia is a large crossover SUV offered in three basic trims: SLE, SLT and Denali. The SLE is further subdivided into SLE-1 and SLE-2, while the SLT is subdivided into SLT-1 and SLT-2 trims.

An eight-passenger seating configuration with a second-row bench seat is standard on the base SLE-1 and optional on the rest, which have a standard seven-passenger configuration with second-row captain's chairs.

The SLE-1 comes standard with 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, rear privacy glass, keyless entry, cruise control, rear manual air-conditioning control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, OnStar telematics, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. There are also dual USB charge-only ports on the rear of the center console.

The SLE-2 adds remote vehicle start, a power liftgate, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way lumbar), a two-way power passenger seat (manual recline), an auto-dimming rearview mirror and the Intellilink electronics interface that includes voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity and smartphone app integration.

The SLT-1 adds 19-inch wheels, foglamps, variable-effort steering, heated mirrors, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery in the first and second rows (third row vinyl), heated front seats, an enhanced trip computer, rear-seat audio controls and a 10-speaker Bose sound system.

The SLT-2 includes power-folding mirrors, driver memory functions, an eight-way power passenger seat and access to additional options. These add-ons include ventilated front seats and the Technology package, which adds xenon headlights, a head-up display and cargo area audio controls.

The Denali includes all of the SLT-2's optional items, plus unique styling flourishes inside and out, 20-inch chrome-clad wheels, a panoramic sunroof, forward collision alert system, lane departure warning system, increased sound insulation and a wood-trimmed steering wheel.

That sunroof is optional on all other Acadia trims except the SLE-1. The same goes for the rear-seat entertainment system, which includes a Bose surround-sound audio system and a 110-volt power outlet. The SLT trims and the Denali can also be equipped with a navigation system.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the GMC Acadia sees just a few changes. All Acadias gain an additional pair of charge-only USB ports, while the Denali trim picks up standard forward collision alert and lane departure warning systems.

Performance & mpg

Every 2014 GMC Acadia is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 288 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard, but all-wheel drive is optional.

In Edmunds performance testing of the related Buick Enclave (with all-wheel drive), we measured a 0-60 mph time of 8.6 seconds, which is on par with other large crossovers with a base V6.

The EPA estimates a front-wheel-drive Acadia will return 19 mpg combined (17 mpg city/24 mpg highway). All-wheel-drive models drop to 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city/23 mpg highway).

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors are standard on every Acadia. All but the SLE-1 also have a front-center airbag that inflates between the driver and right front passenger for additional protection in a side-impact collision.

The standard OnStar system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, stolen vehicle locator and active intervention, and remote door unlock.

The SLT-2 and Denali also feature standard side blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert. The Denali comes standard with forward collision alert and lane departure warning systems, which are optional on the SLTs.

In government crash tests, the Acadia earned a top five-star rating for overall performance, with five out of five stars earned for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Acadia also fared well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, where it got the highest rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

Driving

Like the other large crossovers from General Motors, the 2014 GMC Acadia delivers a nice balance between secure handling and a comfortable ride. Even so, you're always aware that this is a large, heavy vehicle (the Acadia weighs nearly 5,000 pounds with all-wheel drive), and it feels a little more cumbersome in the parking lot than other large crossovers.

The V6 engine provides adequate performance but lacks punch during authoritative passing maneuvers. It can also sound harsh and unrefined under hard acceleration. In addition, the automatic transmission can be slow to react when a quick downshift is needed, though its gearchanges are at least smooth. Most owners will get used to these characteristics, but if you want more in the way of performance, a CX-9 or Flex is probably more your speed.

Interior

The 2014 GMC Acadia features an attractive interior, as most of the surfaces you're likely to touch or lean an elbow on are padded and of solid quality. Typical for a three-row vehicle, the Acadia's rearward visibility is almost nonexistent when you have a full crew on board, so the standard rearview camera is a huge help.

In most models, entertainment, phone and navigation functions are controlled by a touchscreen interface in the dash called Intellilink. It provides smartphone radio app integration and features a clean layout and intuitive menu structure. Intellilink is sometimes slow to process touch inputs (and in a few instances, wholly unresponsive), however, which can make it frustrating to use.

Front occupants will enjoy abundant head- and legroom, as will second-row occupants, but the middle row seat cushions are mounted low, reducing comfort for adults. Sliding those seats all the way back alleviates this issue, but effectively kills third-row legroom. The slide release is also difficult to access. The narrow, flat-cushioned third-row seats are easily deployed and stowed, but are best suited to kids and smaller adults.

The Acadia scores points for generous cargo capacity. Even with the third-row seats in place, it can carry up to 24 cubic feet of luggage. That figure jumps to 70 cubes with the third-row seats folded flat and a cavernous 116 cubes with the second row stowed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 GMC Acadia.

5(43%)
4(21%)
3(21%)
2(6%)
1(9%)
3.8
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great vehicle with a few minor shortcomings
kentbob,05/05/2014
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Overall a very nice vehicle which meets my needs. Great interior space, and comfortable ride. I prefer a truck-based 4-wheel drive SUV, but couldn't find one that provided as much versatility and space in the mid-sized category, so I opted for the Acadia.
Dealer has had our car longer than we have
mmww328,01/12/2015
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
We bought our car and we decided to take ownership even though the ground effects were installed wrong and the blind spot and FCA system were not working. Big mistake - the car is still not working right. Also I would have expected a bit more giddy up and go.... it's kind of a dog when it comes to off the line performance.
Acadia, Durango, or just go with the Sienna?
meandmy3boyd,01/30/2014
With our 3rd boy on the way we had to move on from our 2 row Endeavor. Having studied Consumer Reports extensively and done some somewhat recreational test drives of numerous other vehicles I narrowed our search to the Durango, Acadia, and Sienna. Our priorities that ruled out others such as the Highlander, CX-9, and Explorer were: we had to have captain chairs in the back, good reliability, regular fuel, enough space in the back for kid stuff, MPG better than 18, power lift gate, black/dark intirrior, and good safety features.
Nice but buggy
soutex,07/29/2014
First off I like everything about this car. Ok, well not everything. I have owned it for 10 days and on day 3 it was back to the dealer to get a massive oil leak fixed. Cheap Chinese oil filter housing cracked and allowed oil to leak past the filter seal. The remote start works maybe 50% of the time. The gas gauge wanders from 1/8 tank to just under 1/2 full which causes the distance to empty to wander from 50 to 120 miles. The driver's seat moves back for easy exit even though I turned that feature off. Now, my main gripe is I am only getting 13.8 mpg in town. I have been driving this car like an old lady and I can not improve on that number after two tanks of gas.
See all 33 reviews of the 2014 GMC Acadia
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2014 GMC Acadia features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 GMC Acadia

Used 2014 GMC Acadia Overview

The Used 2014 GMC Acadia is offered in the following submodels: Acadia SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 GMC Acadia?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 GMC Acadia trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLT-1 is priced between $15,995 and$21,000 with odometer readings between 63734 and98959 miles.
  • The Used 2014 GMC Acadia Denali is priced between $18,331 and$22,232 with odometer readings between 74599 and101354 miles.
  • The Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLE-2 is priced between $17,299 and$18,700 with odometer readings between 13073 and61835 miles.
  • The Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLE-1 is priced between $12,698 and$12,698 with odometer readings between 91333 and91333 miles.
  • The Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLT-2 is priced between $19,999 and$19,999 with odometer readings between 84343 and84343 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 GMC Acadias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 GMC Acadia for sale near. There are currently 15 used and CPO 2014 Acadias listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,698 and mileage as low as 13073 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 GMC Acadia.

Can't find a used 2014 GMC Acadias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Acadia for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,946.

Find a used GMC for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,666.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Acadia for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,935.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,408.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 GMC Acadia?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Acadia lease specials

Related Used 2014 GMC Acadia info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles