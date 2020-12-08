Used 2009 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me
- 155,813 miles
$5,999$1,365 Below Market
- 157,895 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,994$1,022 Below Market
- 163,918 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,813$1,426 Below Market
- 155,203 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991$1,028 Below Market
- 184,262 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 102,783 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$1,195 Below Market
- 69,334 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500$642 Below Market
- 134,017 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000$954 Below Market
- 150,020 milesTheft history, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,500
- 139,439 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,074$348 Below Market
- 174,616 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988$217 Below Market
- 163,900 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,786$377 Below Market
- 139,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,988
- 170,893 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,662$269 Below Market
- 93,564 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$455 Below Market
- 80,287 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
- 111,927 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,700
- 160,117 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,221
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Acadia
Read recent reviews for the GMC Acadia
See all 90 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.790 Reviews
Report abuse
Tiffany,01/14/2016
SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
In 2014 we bought a 2009 with 60,000 miles. One owner - low miles. Nearing a year later and not even putting 10,000 miles on it we have had to have continuous repairs done. Luckily we purchased the extended warranty offered thru the bank. The navigation went out. The front day running light burned out. The lift gate stopped working. Replaced the entire exhaust system. Replaced the Rack and Pinion, tie rods, steering hose. 2017 - the transmission went out and the rear heat did not work and was blowing cold air. Had to get that all fixed and was covered the warranty thru our bank. 2018 - still driving the same vehicle. Just recently had to install a new engine flex pipe. Warranty didn't cover this $1,000 repair. I keep wondering "What's Next"? 2019 - still driving the same vehicle. Alternator went out cost $1,500. Catalytic converter went out along with needing new spark plugs $1,200. Buyer Beware!
