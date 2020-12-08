Used 2009 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

5,696 listings
Acadia Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLE-1
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLE-1

    155,813 miles

    $5,999

    $1,365 Below Market
  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLE-1
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLE-1

    157,895 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,994

    $1,022 Below Market
  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    163,918 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,813

    $1,426 Below Market
  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLE-1
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLE-1

    155,203 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,991

    $1,028 Below Market
  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLE-1
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLE-1

    184,262 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    102,783 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    $1,195 Below Market
  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLT-2
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLT-2

    69,334 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,500

    $642 Below Market
  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    134,017 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    $954 Below Market
  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLE-1
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLE-1

    150,020 miles
    Theft history, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,500

  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    139,439 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,074

    $348 Below Market
  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLT-2
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLT-2

    174,616 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,988

    $217 Below Market
  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    163,900 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,786

    $377 Below Market
  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    139,845 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,988

  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    170,893 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,662

    $269 Below Market
  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    93,564 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $455 Below Market
  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    80,287 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1

    111,927 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,700

  • 2009 GMC Acadia SLE-1
    used

    2009 GMC Acadia SLE-1

    160,117 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,221

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Acadia

Overall Consumer Rating
3.7 90 Reviews
Like a Toddler - This car needs constant attention
Tiffany,01/14/2016
SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
In 2014 we bought a 2009 with 60,000 miles. One owner - low miles. Nearing a year later and not even putting 10,000 miles on it we have had to have continuous repairs done. Luckily we purchased the extended warranty offered thru the bank. The navigation went out. The front day running light burned out. The lift gate stopped working. Replaced the entire exhaust system. Replaced the Rack and Pinion, tie rods, steering hose. 2017 - the transmission went out and the rear heat did not work and was blowing cold air. Had to get that all fixed and was covered the warranty thru our bank. 2018 - still driving the same vehicle. Just recently had to install a new engine flex pipe. Warranty didn't cover this $1,000 repair. I keep wondering "What's Next"? 2019 - still driving the same vehicle. Alternator went out cost $1,500. Catalytic converter went out along with needing new spark plugs $1,200. Buyer Beware!
