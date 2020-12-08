Used 2009 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia

AWD**3RD ROW SEAT*** HEAD REST DVD ENTERTAINMENT--WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--RELIABLE. LUXURYSPORTY--WITH 3RD ROW SEAT GREAT CAR FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY--MULTIPLE TECH FEATURES--- MIDDLE SEAT CAPTAIN SEATS--BLACK exterior and BLACK interior .Features include: --Engine 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 MPFI--Seats heated driver and front passenger--Steering wheel Tilt-Wheel and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock--Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable--Theft-deterrent system vehicle PASS-Key III engine immobilizer--Audio system controls rear with 2 headphone jacks--Antenna Quad-Band for AM/FM stereo and OnStar----power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options Air bags front passenger air bag suppression (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your childs age and size. Even in vehicles equipped with air bags and the Passenger Sensing System children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat. Never place a rear-facing infant restraint in the front seat of any vehicle equipped with an active frontal air bag. See the vehicles Owners Manual and child safety seat instructions for more safety information.) Air bags frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Head curtain side air bags are designed to help reduce the risk of head and neck injuries to front and rear seat occupants on the near side of certain side-impact collisions. Always use safety belts and correct child restraints for your childs age and size. Even in vehicles equipped with air bags and the Passenger Sensing System children are safer when properly secured i All wheel drive Alternator 170 amps Axle 3.16 ratio Body manual rear liftgate Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc Console front center with 2 cup holders and storage Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed Cup holders 2 front on the floor console Cup holders 2 in the second row Daytime Running Lamps Defogger rear-window electric Door handles chrome (Black beltline molding.) Door locks rear child security Exhaust double dual with chrome tips Floor covering color-keyed carpeting Fog lamps front round halogen Headlamp control automatic on and off Headlamps dual halogen projector lamp Horn dual-note Insulation acoustical package Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming with 8-point compass display Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-color manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators Moldings body-color bodyside Seats heated driver and front passenger Spoiler rear StabiliTrak stability control system Steering power variable effort Suspension Ride and Handling Theft-deterrent system vehicle PASS-Key III engine immobilizer Tire pressure monitoring system Windows power with driver Express-Down Wiper rear intermittent with washer Wipers front intermittent with washers Engine 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 MPFI (275 hp [205.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 251 lb-ft of torque [338.9 N-m] @ 3200 rpm) GVWR 6460 lbs. (2930 kg) (TV14526 AWD models only.) Roof rails brushed aluminum longitudinal Glass Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger-side glass) Antenna Quad-Band for AM/FM stereo OnStar and XM Satellite Radio Audio system controls rear with 2 headphone jacks (headphones not included) and controls for volume station selection and media Floor mats color-keyed carpeted front second and third row removable Steering wheel Tilt-Wheel and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock Instrumentation 5-gauge with Enhanced Driver Information Center and outside temperature indicator Visors driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim color-keyed Cargo storage under rear floor

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 GMC Acadia SLE-1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKEV13D79J197630

Stock: C1EL45T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

