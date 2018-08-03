2019 GMC Acadia
What’s new
- No major changes for 2019
- Part of the second Acadia generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Refined ride quality makes it comfortable in any driving situation
- Quick acceleration from the optional V6 engine
- Simple cabin layout means everything is usable at a glance
- Modern onboard technology keeps you connected
- Cabin isn't particularly luxurious, even in the priciest trim levels
- Some rival crossovers have more cargo and third-row space
- Not many places to store small items
Which Acadia does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
Each new car model tends to be bigger and better than the old version. So it was a surprise when GMC came out with its smaller Acadia two years ago. As a result, third-row legroom and cargo space aren't as roomy as in the previous model. But depending on your needs, the 2019 GMC Acadia could still be a good choice if you're in the market for a midsize crossover SUV.
The Acadia's size reduction pays dividends in other ways. The lighter GMC can get away with offering a base four-cylinder engine that has decent power and better fuel economy than a V6. A V6 engine is still available, though, and it delivers more power for a relatively small penalty at the pump. Overall, we like the way the Acadia drives.
Deciding on the Acadia mainly comes down to how often you need a roomy third-row seat or cargo area. If it's only occasionally, the Acadia makes a lot of sense. For frequent use, though, check out the Chevrolet Traverse. This corporate cousin to the Acadia is bigger and more family-friendly.
2019 GMC Acadia models
The 2019 GMC Acadia is a midsize SUV offered in SL, SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. The SL model seems like a great deal until you realize that it's a custom-order model and you'll have to wait for it to be built. There are two levels of the midgrade SLE trim: The SLE-1 is only a minor upgrade over the SL (but you'll actually find it at a dealership), while the SLE-2 adds a more substantial level of upgrades. A well-equipped SLT trim is the next step up, and it, too, is split between SLT-1 and SLT-2 levels. The Denali trim rounds out the lineup with several exclusive high-end features.
Depending on trim, the midsize Acadia is offered in a two-row, five-passenger configuration or a three-row configuration with seating for six (with second-row captain's chairs) or seven (with a second-row bench). A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (193 horsepower, 188 pound-feet of torque) is standard on SL, SLE and SLT-1 models. A 3.6-liter V6 (310 hp, 271 lb-ft) is standard on SLT-2 and Denali models and optional on SLE-1 (with all-wheel drive), SLE-2 and SLT-1 trims. Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic.
Technically, GMC sells an Acadia in the SL trim, with a seven-passenger seating configuration and front-wheel drive. White and silver exterior paint are the only options on this trim. Its features include 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, GMC's Teen Driver system, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration, a rearview camera, OnStar with 4G LTE and a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port and auxiliary input.
It's a built-to-order trim, however, so you're most likely going to see the next-level SLE-1 on dealer lots. The SLE-1 trim adds only LED running lights, satellite radio and rear floor mats, while the SLE-2 steps it up with 18-inch wheels, foglights, a power liftgate with programmable height stops, roof rails, remote engine start, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat and heated front seats. The SLE-2 and above trims come standard with middle-row captain's chairs that reduce passenger capacity to six, but the second-row bench is available.
The SLE-2's available Driver Alert I package adds blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors.
Opting for the SLT-1 trim adds the Driver Alert I package, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, an upgraded driver information display, a household-style power outlet, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar adjustment, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with a subwoofer.
The SLT-2 trim adds 20-inch wheels, the V6 engine, a trailering package (detailed below), driver-seat memory functions and heated outboard middle-row seats. Also included is the Driver Alert II package that has all of the supporting Driver Alert I features, plus lane departure warning and mitigation, forward collision warning (with pedestrian detection and automatic braking at low speeds), automatic high beams, front parking sensors, and a safety-alert driver's seat that buzzes when alerts are triggered.
An 8-inch touchscreen is available on SLE-2, SLT-1 and SLT-2 models. It is paired with the Bose audio system and upgraded driver info display on the SLE-2, and it can be equipped with navigation on the SLT trims.
The top-of-the-line Denali rounds out the lineup with polished wheels, xenon headlights, a unique grille, chrome roof rails, a hands-free liftgate, the 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, a configurable virtual gauge display, ventilated front seats, and a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel. The Denali is also eligible for the optional Technology package that adds a 360-degree parking camera and adaptive cruise control.
You can get all-wheel drive on all Acadias except the base SL. A two-panel sunroof is available on SLE-2 trims and above. An All Terrain package is also available on SLE-2 and SLT-1 trims and adds the V6 engine, distinct exterior treatments, hill descent control, a more advanced all-wheel-drive system and a cargo management system (SLT-1 only). If five-passenger seating is specified, tri-zone climate control is replaced by dual-zone control with rear air vents. A trailering package is standard on SLT-2 and Denali trims and optional on SLE-2 and SLT-1 trims with the V6 engine. It includes a trailer hitch, a seven-pin wiring harness, a heavy-duty alternator and cooling system, and a dotted line in the rearview camera to show the hitch location. Finally, a special suspension with adaptive dampers is optional for AWD SLT-2 and Denali trims.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the GMC Acadia (3.6L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Acadia has received some revisions, including minor changes to feature availability.Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Acadia, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.0
Steering8.0
Handling8.0
Drivability9.0
Off-road6.0
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort9.0
Noise & vibration9.0
Climate control8.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position7.5
Roominess7.0
Visibility7.0
Quality6.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Towing6.0
Hauling8.0
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration9.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
I truly love my 2019 GMC Acadia SLT-1. I had researched cars for a long time and nothing grabbed me. Then I saw the Acadia. I immediately was drawn to the styling. I drove it and loved it. I researched the option packages and chose the SLT1. The dealer was easy to work with and I’m very happy with my Quartz Red Acadia. The ride is very comfortable and so far no complaints whatsoever.
I love my Acadia Denali. The size is absolutely perfect. Plenty of space and a third row without being massive. It’s good looking inside and out, and the interior is plush and high quality. Lots of great safety and convenience features. Plus, the Acadia with the V6 is one of the best riding family SUVs out there. It has plenty of power, and it is smooth and quiet. Couldn’t be happier.
I started driving GMC trucks & SUVs in 1972. I have had them all from pickups with 3 on the tree to Yukon Xl. Jimmies, Envoys & Envoy Xl. Crew cabs regular cabs 2 wheel drive & 4x4s. I have had Terrains. This is my first Acadia & I love it. It is the perfect size for my wife & I. Easy to handle & drive. I have a 2017 GMC crewcab SLT 2 & the controls and lay out are the best. So when we looked at the 2019 Acadia the layout and all controls are the same. They are very user friendly . The seats are very comfortable & plenty of power. My wife picked it out. The color Pepperdust with the ash leather seats is beautiful.
I bought a brand new 2019 Acadia. Three days later, after an hour drive on a hot weather, I tried getting out of the passenger door and the rocker panel bent. From the vehicle running for an hour and being in the sun it caused the metal to expand which caused the door to catch the rocker panel and bend/damage it. GMC did not leave enough room between the door and the rocker panel. I brought my vehicle to the body shop and the body shop was told by GMC to repair the panel. It is a GMC defected and they refused to replace the rocker panel. GMC brought a rep out to look at the repair and he said "it looks good". I do not care what it looks like. I paid for a brand new vehicle. I want a new rocker panel put on, since it is a GMC defect. After a month of battling with GMC, I told them I will contact the BBB and post review like this and they told me go ahead. I will never buy another GM product. I will take my business somewhere where it is appreciated.
Features & Specs
|SLT-1 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$38,000
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|193 hp @ 6300 rpm
|SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$41,100
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Denali 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$47,500
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6600 rpm
|SLE-1 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$32,800
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|193 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Acadia safety features:
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Gives the driver a visual indicator when a car is in your blind spot. Also sounds a warning if you signal in that direction.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver of an impending front collision with both an audible and visual alarm.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Sounds an alarm when there is traffic approaching from either side of the vehicle while in reverse.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
GMC Acadia vs. the competition
GMC Acadia vs. GMC Terrain
GMC's Acadia is a midsize SUV with seating for up to seven. The GMC Terrain is its smaller sibling, with a maximum capacity of five. As expected, the Terrain is much less expensive than the Acadia, and its three turbocharged engines range from powerful (the 2.0-liter's 252 horsepower) to fuel-efficient (the diesel's 39 mpg highway estimate). Deciding which one is better largely depends on your passenger needs.
GMC Acadia vs. Chevrolet Traverse
The Traverse is Chevrolet's version of the GMC Acadia as the two large crossovers share a common platform. But the Traverse is larger, giving it extra third-row legroom and more cargo space. Although GMC is positioned as a more premium offering than Chevrolet, the Acadia's smaller size means it's less expensive than a comparable Traverse.
GMC Acadia vs. Ford Explorer
The three-row Ford Explorer has been on sale for quite a while, but continuous updates keep the large crossover from feeling stale. We're impressed by the excellent Sync 3 infotainment system, spacious cargo area, and range of powertrain options. In contrast, the Acadia feels newer and more agile around corners than most versions of the Explorer.
FAQ
Is the GMC Acadia a good car?
What's new in the 2019 GMC Acadia?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 GMC Acadia:
- No major changes for 2019
- Part of the second Acadia generation introduced for 2017
Is the GMC Acadia reliable?
Is the 2019 GMC Acadia a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 GMC Acadia?
The least-expensive 2019 GMC Acadia is the 2019 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,000.
Other versions include:
- SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $38,000
- SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,100
- Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $47,500
- SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $32,800
- Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $45,500
- SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $35,200
- SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $37,200
- SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $34,800
- SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,900
- SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $43,900
- SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,000
What are the different models of GMC Acadia?
