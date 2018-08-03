More about the 2019 GMC Acadia

The 2019 GMC Acadia represents something of an anomaly in the automotive world. Usually when a vehicle is redesigned, it becomes bigger and heavier than it was before. Yet after being produced for nearly a decade, the previous generation of the Acadia gave way to a lighter and trimmer version in 2017. Measuring 7.2 inches shorter in length, 6.6 inches shorter in height and 3.5 inches narrower in width, the latest Acadia loses some passenger and cargo space but makes notable gains in overall maneuverability and parking ease. Dropping a whopping 700 pounds in curb weight also benefits the midsize crossover SUV, improving both fuel economy and handling. Although the cabin may not be as voluminous as before, there is still plenty of room in the first- and second-row seats. The third row, however, is best left for the little ones. Depending on trim level, the 2019 GMC Acadia can seat anywhere from five to seven people. Those trim levels range from the base SL to the plush Denali, with the SLE and the SLT (with two trims each) filling in between them. The Acadia's interior, which is fitted with quality materials, has both a pleasing design and sound ergonomics. The infotainment system is easy to use thanks to its large virtual buttons and simple graphics. Even the entry-level SL comes standard with plenty of family-friendly features, including built-in Wi-Fi, triple-zone climate control and a rearview camera. It seems like a great deal, considering the ultra-competitive price, until you realize it's a special-order trim that dealers won't carry. The SLE-1 costs a lot more and barely adds anything, so you'll have to upgrade to the SLE-2 before you get any upgrades of substance. Its additions include a power liftgate and heated front seats. Pay a little more for the SLT-1 and you'll further equip the Acadia with leather upholstery, blind-spot monitoring and an upgraded stereo system. The SLT-2 bolsters the equipment list with larger wheels, the V6 and additional safety features. Perks of the high-end Denali include xenon headlights, a hands-free liftgate and heated-ventilated front seats. An All Terrain package, which features hill descent control and a more advanced all-wheel-drive system, is available on certain trims. Despite that moniker, however, an Acadia so equipped is still limited to lighter-duty off-road work. A four-cylinder engine with 194 horsepower serves as the base powerplant, which, along with that significant weight loss, optimizes fuel economy. Performance is adequate, though under hard acceleration, such as when merging or passing, it can sound and feel strained. Those who plan on regularly filling the seats, carrying heavy loads or towing anything should consider upgrading to the 310-horsepower V6. Front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive are both available. Given how much the Acadia improved this year, it may factor into your short list of midsize crossover SUV choices. If so, Edmunds is ready to help you find the 2019 GMC Acadia that's just right for you and your family.

2019 GMC Acadia Overview

The 2019 GMC Acadia is offered in the following submodels: Acadia SUV. Available styles include SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

