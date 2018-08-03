  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Acadia
  4. 2019 GMC Acadia
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(35)
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the GMC Acadia
View Offers
GMC.com

2019 GMC Acadia

What’s new

  • No major changes for 2019
  • Part of the second Acadia generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride quality makes it comfortable in any driving situation
  • Quick acceleration from the optional V6 engine
  • Simple cabin layout means everything is usable at a glance
  • Modern onboard technology keeps you connected
  • Cabin isn't particularly luxurious, even in the priciest trim levels
  • Some rival crossovers have more cargo and third-row space
  • Not many places to store small items
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
GMC Acadia for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
MSRP Starting at
$29,000
Save as much as $5,800
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $5,800 with Edmunds

2019 GMC Acadia pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Acadia
SL, SLE, SLT, AT4 and Denali

msrp 

$33,800
starting price
See All Trims
GMC.com
Build & price

Which Acadia does Edmunds recommend?

The base SL offers a ton of features for a very reasonable price, but it's only available in two colors — white or silver — and there are no additional extras. More to the point, it's a special-order vehicle and you'll have to wait for it to be built. The SLE-1 adds thousands to the price tag but not many features to the car itself. We'd go with the SLE-2, which not only adds luxuries such as heated front seats and a power liftgate but also allows the V6/front-wheel-drive powertrain combination. We also recommend the SLE-2's Driver Alert I package, which includes blind-spot monitoring and rear parking sensors.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

Each new car model tends to be bigger and better than the old version. So it was a surprise when GMC came out with its smaller Acadia two years ago. As a result, third-row legroom and cargo space aren't as roomy as in the previous model. But depending on your needs, the 2019 GMC Acadia could still be a good choice if you're in the market for a midsize crossover SUV.

The Acadia's size reduction pays dividends in other ways. The lighter GMC can get away with offering a base four-cylinder engine that has decent power and better fuel economy than a V6. A V6 engine is still available, though, and it delivers more power for a relatively small penalty at the pump. Overall, we like the way the Acadia drives.

Deciding on the Acadia mainly comes down to how often you need a roomy third-row seat or cargo area. If it's only occasionally, the Acadia makes a lot of sense. For frequent use, though, check out the Chevrolet Traverse. This corporate cousin to the Acadia is bigger and more family-friendly.

2019 GMC Acadia models

The 2019 GMC Acadia is a midsize SUV offered in SL, SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. The SL model seems like a great deal until you realize that it's a custom-order model and you'll have to wait for it to be built. There are two levels of the midgrade SLE trim: The SLE-1 is only a minor upgrade over the SL (but you'll actually find it at a dealership), while the SLE-2 adds a more substantial level of upgrades. A well-equipped SLT trim is the next step up, and it, too, is split between SLT-1 and SLT-2 levels. The Denali trim rounds out the lineup with several exclusive high-end features.

Depending on trim, the midsize Acadia is offered in a two-row, five-passenger configuration or a three-row configuration with seating for six (with second-row captain's chairs) or seven (with a second-row bench). A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (193 horsepower, 188 pound-feet of torque) is standard on SL, SLE and SLT-1 models. A 3.6-liter V6 (310 hp, 271 lb-ft) is standard on SLT-2 and Denali models and optional on SLE-1 (with all-wheel drive), SLE-2 and SLT-1 trims. Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic.

Technically, GMC sells an Acadia in the SL trim, with a seven-passenger seating configuration and front-wheel drive. White and silver exterior paint are the only options on this trim. Its features include 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, GMC's Teen Driver system, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration, a rearview camera, OnStar with 4G LTE and a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port and auxiliary input.

It's a built-to-order trim, however, so you're most likely going to see the next-level SLE-1 on dealer lots. The SLE-1 trim adds only LED running lights, satellite radio and rear floor mats, while the SLE-2 steps it up with 18-inch wheels, foglights, a power liftgate with programmable height stops, roof rails, remote engine start, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat and heated front seats. The SLE-2 and above trims come standard with middle-row captain's chairs that reduce passenger capacity to six, but the second-row bench is available.

The SLE-2's available Driver Alert I package adds blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors.

Opting for the SLT-1 trim adds the Driver Alert I package, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, an upgraded driver information display, a household-style power outlet, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar adjustment, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with a subwoofer.

The SLT-2 trim adds 20-inch wheels, the V6 engine, a trailering package (detailed below), driver-seat memory functions and heated outboard middle-row seats. Also included is the Driver Alert II package that has all of the supporting Driver Alert I features, plus lane departure warning and mitigation, forward collision warning (with pedestrian detection and automatic braking at low speeds), automatic high beams, front parking sensors, and a safety-alert driver's seat that buzzes when alerts are triggered.

An 8-inch touchscreen is available on SLE-2, SLT-1 and SLT-2 models. It is paired with the Bose audio system and upgraded driver info display on the SLE-2, and it can be equipped with navigation on the SLT trims.

The top-of-the-line Denali rounds out the lineup with polished wheels, xenon headlights, a unique grille, chrome roof rails, a hands-free liftgate, the 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, a configurable virtual gauge display, ventilated front seats, and a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel. The Denali is also eligible for the optional Technology package that adds a 360-degree parking camera and adaptive cruise control.

You can get all-wheel drive on all Acadias except the base SL. A two-panel sunroof is available on SLE-2 trims and above. An All Terrain package is also available on SLE-2 and SLT-1 trims and adds the V6 engine, distinct exterior treatments, hill descent control, a more advanced all-wheel-drive system and a cargo management system (SLT-1 only). If five-passenger seating is specified, tri-zone climate control is replaced by dual-zone control with rear air vents. A trailering package is standard on SLT-2 and Denali trims and optional on SLE-2 and SLT-1 trims with the V6 engine. It includes a trailer hitch, a seven-pin wiring harness, a heavy-duty alternator and cooling system, and a dotted line in the rearview camera to show the hitch location. Finally, a special suspension with adaptive dampers is optional for AWD SLT-2 and Denali trims.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the GMC Acadia (3.6L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Acadia has received some revisions, including minor changes to feature availability.Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Acadia, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.5
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.5

Driving

8.0
A strong all-around performer, the Acadia is well-suited to its mission as a comfortable, easy-to-drive family hauler. There is never a lack of power with the V6 engine, and the ride quality is well-controlled over most roads. Strong, easy-to-modulate brakes round out its impressive capabilities.

Acceleration

9.0
When equipped with the V6 engine, the Acadia is never at a loss for power. It takes off from a stop quickly and pulls up hills with ease. We measured a 0-60 mph time of 6.3 seconds, which is impressive for a vehicle of this size.

Braking

8.0
Drivers of all types will find the braking system accommodating thanks to its easy-to-modulate pedal and ample stopping power. Our testing showed no loss of stopping power even after multiple aggressive stops.

Steering

8.0
The lightly weighted steering makes it easy to maneuver in parking lots and at speed on the highway. The drawback, however, is limited road feel when you're driving around turns.

Handling

8.0
The Acadia tends to want to push wide in turns, which is typical in a vehicle like this, but overall it handles its considerable weight quite well.

Drivability

9.0
The overall feel from the steering, the brakes, the pedal, and the suspension is excellent. It's very well-tuned for this kind of vehicle. The V6 is strong at all speeds, and the transmission is responsive to your gas pedal inputs.

Off-road

6.0
The optional All Terrain package adds hill descent control and a more sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. Both items are helpful off-road, but with only 7.2 inches of ground clearance and 20-inch all-season tires, the Acadia is better suited to snow-covered roads, not rocky trails.

Comfort

8.5
The Acadia is a very comfortable vehicle for road trips or daily errands. It possesses soft, forgiving seats and a compliant suspension that smooths out most road imperfections. Road noise and wind noise are also kept well in check.

Seat comfort

7.5
The front seats don't have aggressive bolstering but are comfortable over several hours. The rear seats have short cushions but are well-contoured. The third row is tighter than in the previous Acadia. There's enough room for carpool duty, but longer trips would be uncomfortable even for kids.

Ride comfort

9.0
The Acadia gets high marks. It soaks up rough roads very well with minimal noise intruding into the cabin. It's not too soft and always feels in control. The All Terrain model is surprisingly supple for a vehicle with 20-inch wheels and tires.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The Acadia garners high marks for being very quiet on the road. There's minimal wind or road noise when you're driving on the highway, and engine noise rarely intrudes.

Climate control

8.0
There's a dual automatic climate control up front along with additional controls for the rear. The layout is simple with minimal buttons. There are eight fan speeds, and the lowest speed is acceptably low. Dual seat heaters (back and cushion) and ventilation are available depending on trim.

Interior

7.0
The overall design of the interior is straightforward with easy-to-use controls. It feels more like a car from behind the wheel compared to some of its competitors, but outward visibility is about the same. Shorter drivers will appreciate its relatively low step-in height.

Ease of use

7.5
The Acadia uses the same overall layout as the GMC Sierra pickup, which is good. The minimal number of knobs and buttons makes it easy to figure things out. But it's not very luxurious-looking.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
A low step-in height makes it easy to get in and out. An average-size adult will drop down slightly when getting in, so there's no climbing up into the Acadia. The doors are light, and they open wide. But we're not fans of the door-handle design because the handles can pinch fingers easily.

Driving position

7.5
It feels more like a car than the Honda Pilot. The windshield angle is steep, but the base of the windshield sits low. You can rest your elbows comfortably on the door and the center console.

Roominess

7.0
With the seat all the way back, you can barely reach the pedals. And your head is nowhere near the ceiling. The high console makes it feel a little tight up front. The second row offers moderate room, but the third row is very tight.

Visibility

7.0
The steep windshield angle reduces the overall view forward. The windshield pillars are standard-size. The rearmost pillars are thick with smallish back windows. The mirrors are a typical size. The rearview camera has good coverage but not the clearest picture.

Quality

6.5
Inside, the parking button is off-center. The quarter panels at the front roof pillar don't line up on the inside or outside. Other interior areas look and feel fine.

Utility

7.0
There's a decent amount of space with the second row folded, but the Acadia isn't outstanding in any other areas. There's not an abundance of storage space up front, and the limited area behind the third row means you need to pack light.

Small-item storage

6.0
The center console is deep but square, so it doesn't fit anything longer than a pen. A small bin in front of the shifter can be used for things like keys, and the overhead console can accommodate sunglasses. The shallow door bins don't hold anything sizable, and there is a standard-size glovebox.

Cargo space

8.0
Open the liftgate, and with the third-row seat folded, you've got a wide, unobstructed cargo floor to work with. Remote-release handles make it easy to fold the second row. Note, however, that with the optional third row in place, there's only enough space for a couple of duffle bags.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
We like the easy-to-find LATCH attachment anchor points. The raised center seat on models with the second-row bench makes it more awkward to fit a child seat in the middle.

Towing

6.0
Towing capacity is 4,000 pounds, which is 1,000 pounds less than most competitors can handle.

Hauling

8.0
In the two-row Acadia configuration, the All Terrain package includes adjustable tie-down rails, additional attachment hooks and a usable underfloor storage system. The cargo area itself is wide and flat, making it well-suited to accommodating cargo.

Technology

8.5
The touchscreen technology interface in the Acadia is one of the easier systems to use at a glance. It favors the features you use most often, which is a plus. Bluetooth pairing is quick and easy.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available. Bluetooth pairing is straightforward and quick.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 GMC Acadia.

5 star reviews: 43%
4 star reviews: 6%
3 star reviews: 20%
2 star reviews: 8%
1 star reviews: 23%
Average user rating: 3.4 stars based on 35 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • handling & steering
  • safety
  • ride quality
  • towing
  • off-roading
  • driving experience
  • wheels & tires
  • steering wheel
  • interior
  • maintenance & parts
  • seats
  • comfort
  • value
  • doors
  • engine
  • fuel efficiency
  • transmission
  • visibility
  • spaciousness
  • road noise
  • lights
  • cup holders
  • technology
  • infotainment system
  • sound system
  • oil
  • warranty
  • climate control
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • dashboard

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, I’m very happy with my purchase
David T,
SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

I truly love my 2019 GMC Acadia SLT-1. I had researched cars for a long time and nothing grabbed me. Then I saw the Acadia. I immediately was drawn to the styling. I drove it and loved it. I researched the option packages and chose the SLT1. The dealer was easy to work with and I’m very happy with my Quartz Red Acadia. The ride is very comfortable and so far no complaints whatsoever.

5 out of 5 stars, Great Family Vehicle
David,
Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

I love my Acadia Denali. The size is absolutely perfect. Plenty of space and a third row without being massive. It’s good looking inside and out, and the interior is plush and high quality. Lots of great safety and convenience features. Plus, the Acadia with the V6 is one of the best riding family SUVs out there. It has plenty of power, and it is smooth and quiet. Couldn’t be happier.

5 out of 5 stars, Perfect Size
Mark,
SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

I started driving GMC trucks & SUVs in 1972. I have had them all from pickups with 3 on the tree to Yukon Xl. Jimmies, Envoys & Envoy Xl. Crew cabs regular cabs 2 wheel drive & 4x4s. I have had Terrains. This is my first Acadia & I love it. It is the perfect size for my wife & I. Easy to handle & drive. I have a 2017 GMC crewcab SLT 2 & the controls and lay out are the best. So when we looked at the 2019 Acadia the layout and all controls are the same. They are very user friendly . The seats are very comfortable & plenty of power. My wife picked it out. The color Pepperdust with the ash leather seats is beautiful.

1 out of 5 stars, Damaged Rocker Panel
IJ,
SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

I bought a brand new 2019 Acadia. Three days later, after an hour drive on a hot weather, I tried getting out of the passenger door and the rocker panel bent. From the vehicle running for an hour and being in the sun it caused the metal to expand which caused the door to catch the rocker panel and bend/damage it. GMC did not leave enough room between the door and the rocker panel. I brought my vehicle to the body shop and the body shop was told by GMC to repair the panel. It is a GMC defected and they refused to replace the rocker panel. GMC brought a rep out to look at the repair and he said "it looks good". I do not care what it looks like. I paid for a brand new vehicle. I want a new rocker panel put on, since it is a GMC defect. After a month of battling with GMC, I told them I will contact the BBB and post review like this and they told me go ahead. I will never buy another GM product. I will take my business somewhere where it is appreciated.

Write a review

See all 35 reviews

Ad
Build Your Acadia
Build & PriceGMC.com

Features & Specs

SLT-1 4dr SUV features & specs
SLT-1 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$38,000
MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower193 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all for sale
SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$41,100
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower310 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all for sale
Denali 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Denali 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$47,500
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower310 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all for sale
SLE-1 4dr SUV features & specs
SLE-1 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$32,800
MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower193 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 GMC Acadia features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Acadia safety features:

Side Blind Zone Alert
Gives the driver a visual indicator when a car is in your blind spot. Also sounds a warning if you signal in that direction.
Forward Collision Alert
Warns the driver of an impending front collision with both an audible and visual alarm.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Sounds an alarm when there is traffic approaching from either side of the vehicle while in reverse.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

GMC Acadia vs. the competition

GMC Acadia vs. GMC Terrain

GMC's Acadia is a midsize SUV with seating for up to seven. The GMC Terrain is its smaller sibling, with a maximum capacity of five. As expected, the Terrain is much less expensive than the Acadia, and its three turbocharged engines range from powerful (the 2.0-liter's 252 horsepower) to fuel-efficient (the diesel's 39 mpg highway estimate). Deciding which one is better largely depends on your passenger needs.

Compare GMC Acadia & GMC Terrain features

GMC Acadia vs. Chevrolet Traverse

The Traverse is Chevrolet's version of the GMC Acadia as the two large crossovers share a common platform. But the Traverse is larger, giving it extra third-row legroom and more cargo space. Although GMC is positioned as a more premium offering than Chevrolet, the Acadia's smaller size means it's less expensive than a comparable Traverse.

Compare GMC Acadia & Chevrolet Traverse features

GMC Acadia vs. Ford Explorer

The three-row Ford Explorer has been on sale for quite a while, but continuous updates keep the large crossover from feeling stale. We're impressed by the excellent Sync 3 infotainment system, spacious cargo area, and range of powertrain options. In contrast, the Acadia feels newer and more agile around corners than most versions of the Explorer.

Compare GMC Acadia & Ford Explorer features

FAQ

Is the GMC Acadia a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Acadia both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about GMC Acadia fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Acadia gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Acadia has 12.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Acadia. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 GMC Acadia?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 GMC Acadia:

  • No major changes for 2019
  • Part of the second Acadia generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the GMC Acadia reliable?

To determine whether the GMC Acadia is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Acadia. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Acadia's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 GMC Acadia a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 GMC Acadia is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Acadia and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Acadia is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 GMC Acadia?

The least-expensive 2019 GMC Acadia is the 2019 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,000.

Other versions include:

  • SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $38,000
  • SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,100
  • Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $47,500
  • SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $32,800
  • Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $45,500
  • SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $35,200
  • SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $37,200
  • SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $34,800
  • SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,900
  • SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $43,900
  • SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,000
Learn more

What are the different models of GMC Acadia?

If you're interested in the GMC Acadia, the next question is, which Acadia model is right for you? Acadia variants include SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of Acadia models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 GMC Acadia

The 2019 GMC Acadia represents something of an anomaly in the automotive world. Usually when a vehicle is redesigned, it becomes bigger and heavier than it was before. Yet after being produced for nearly a decade, the previous generation of the Acadia gave way to a lighter and trimmer version in 2017. Measuring 7.2 inches shorter in length, 6.6 inches shorter in height and 3.5 inches narrower in width, the latest Acadia loses some passenger and cargo space but makes notable gains in overall maneuverability and parking ease. Dropping a whopping 700 pounds in curb weight also benefits the midsize crossover SUV, improving both fuel economy and handling.

Although the cabin may not be as voluminous as before, there is still plenty of room in the first- and second-row seats. The third row, however, is best left for the little ones. Depending on trim level, the 2019 GMC Acadia can seat anywhere from five to seven people. Those trim levels range from the base SL to the plush Denali, with the SLE and the SLT (with two trims each) filling in between them. The Acadia's interior, which is fitted with quality materials, has both a pleasing design and sound ergonomics. The infotainment system is easy to use thanks to its large virtual buttons and simple graphics.

Even the entry-level SL comes standard with plenty of family-friendly features, including built-in Wi-Fi, triple-zone climate control and a rearview camera. It seems like a great deal, considering the ultra-competitive price, until you realize it's a special-order trim that dealers won't carry. The SLE-1 costs a lot more and barely adds anything, so you'll have to upgrade to the SLE-2 before you get any upgrades of substance. Its additions include a power liftgate and heated front seats.

Pay a little more for the SLT-1 and you'll further equip the Acadia with leather upholstery, blind-spot monitoring and an upgraded stereo system. The SLT-2 bolsters the equipment list with larger wheels, the V6 and additional safety features. Perks of the high-end Denali include xenon headlights, a hands-free liftgate and heated-ventilated front seats. An All Terrain package, which features hill descent control and a more advanced all-wheel-drive system, is available on certain trims. Despite that moniker, however, an Acadia so equipped is still limited to lighter-duty off-road work.

A four-cylinder engine with 194 horsepower serves as the base powerplant, which, along with that significant weight loss, optimizes fuel economy. Performance is adequate, though under hard acceleration, such as when merging or passing, it can sound and feel strained. Those who plan on regularly filling the seats, carrying heavy loads or towing anything should consider upgrading to the 310-horsepower V6. Front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive are both available.

Given how much the Acadia improved this year, it may factor into your short list of midsize crossover SUV choices. If so, Edmunds is ready to help you find the 2019 GMC Acadia that's just right for you and your family.

2019 GMC Acadia Overview

The 2019 GMC Acadia is offered in the following submodels: Acadia SUV. Available styles include SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 GMC Acadia?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 GMC Acadia and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Acadia 3.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Acadia.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 GMC Acadia and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Acadia featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 GMC Acadia?

2019 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,630. The average price paid for a new 2019 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $5,800 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,800 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,830.

The average savings for the 2019 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 15.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2019 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 GMC Acadias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 GMC Acadia for sale near. There are currently 14 new 2019 Acadias listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,790 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 GMC Acadia. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,919 on a used or CPO 2019 Acadia available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 GMC Acadias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new GMC Acadia for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,793.

Find a new GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,331.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 GMC Acadia?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials

Related 2019 GMC Acadia info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles