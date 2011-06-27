  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Acadia
  4. Used 2007 GMC Acadia
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(242)
Appraise this car

2007 GMC Acadia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride quality, easy access to third-row seat, outstanding cargo capacity.
  • No practical off-road capability, minor interior trim deficiencies.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
GMC Acadia for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$7,491 - $9,995
Used Acadia for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With lots of space and comfort for up to eight passengers, all-wheel-drive traction and a wide range of luxury options, the 2007 Acadia is GMC's best SUV for everyday, modern urban use.

Vehicle overview

The new 2007 Acadia is GMC's first front-wheel-drive unibody vehicle, one of a new family of full-size crossover utility vehicles -- or CUVs -- cruising around on GM's dedicated Lambda platform. By using a carlike body structure design instead of a more traditional truck-based frame, the Acadia is able to seat up to eight passengers with more sedanlike room and comfort than they'll find in GM's full-size SUVs. And because the architecture is hundreds of pounds lighter, drivers will find the Acadia more fuel-efficient, with road manners that are much more carlike, too.

Powering both SLE and SLT versions of the 2007 GMC Acadia is a 275-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 that's hooked up to GM's brand new six-speed automatic transmission -- a combination we think most SUV drivers will find vastly superior to existing V6 or V8/four-speed automatic powertrain combos. The Acadia's modern performance is aided by its stylish, more aerodynamic and swept-back profile that helps reduce wind noise and enhances fuel economy at cruising speeds.

The Acadia's stance is also long and wide, with a wheelbase of nearly 119 inches. With a fully independent, coil-spring suspension, it's a combination that lowers the center of gravity and contributes to a smoother, more stable ride and sharper reflexes than you'll find in a traditionally framed SUV. The rear suspension is fitted in a compact, isolated "H" design that reduces noise and vibration in the passenger compartment as well as intrusion into the floor pan -- a key feature that helps the Acadia offer generous passenger and cargo space in the second and third rows.

It looks as if the General is getting its large-SUV act together and finally looking forward instead of back -- the new 2007 GMC Acadia CUV is well-thought-out and a giant leap in the right direction for many sport-utility drivers who simply require lots of passenger and cargo room but not the truckish excess. As long as you don't need heavy-duty, full-frame towing capability or the off-road prowess of a more focused four-wheel-drive vehicle, we'd put the inviting new GMC Acadia at the top of your shopping list without reservation.

2007 GMC Acadia models

The 2007 GMC Acadia is a well-equipped seven- or eight-passenger full-size crossover SUV available in three trim levels -- base SLE and uplevel SLT1 and SLT2. Regardless of trim level, you have your choice of standard seven-passenger or available eight-passenger seating. Standard SLE features include 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear air-conditioning, remote keyless entry, powered accessories, cruise control and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo system.

Stepping up to the basic SLT1 package adds machine-polished wheels, heated/colored outside mirrors with turn signals, leather seating with heated/power front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control and a premium Bose 10-speaker audio system with subwoofer, steering-wheel audio controls and an in-dash six-disc CD changer. Those who want it all can opt for the top-of-the-line SLT2 trim that piles it on with remote vehicle starting, rear park assist, a power rear liftgate, rear-seat entertainment system and satellite radio. Many of these features are available on lesser models, too; SLTs may also offer optional premium extras like a power two-panel sunroof, 19-inch wheels, head-up windshield instrument display for would-be Corvette pilots, a navigation system, Dolby 5.1 surround sound and cargo area audio controls.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 GMC Acadia is an all-new large crossover SUV for 2007 that can seat up to eight passengers.

Performance & mpg

The all-new GMC Acadia is a front-wheel-drive crossover utility vehicle with available all-wheel-drive traction. Power is supplied by GM's new 3.6-liter V6 that produces 275 hp and 251 pound-feet of torque over a broad rpm range. The engine is mated to a new, more fuel-efficient and responsive six-speed automatic transmission with tap-up/tap-down shifting and a low 1st-gear ratio -- a combination that provides the large-but-lighter Acadia with smooth, brisk acceleration and solid cruising and passing power.

Not surprisingly, the Acadia returns decent fuel economy, too: EPA estimates are 17-18 mpg/city and 24-26 mpg/highway, depending on drivetrain -- a significant 10-20 percent improvement over its thirstier, V8-powered truck brethren. For those folks with a boat or good-sized load to haul, a medium-duty trailering package is available and towing capacity is respectable for a unibody at 4,500 pounds.

The Acadia's available "active" AWD system maximizes traction in slippery conditions, always supplying a small amount of stability-enhancing power to the rear wheels and automatically adjusting the torque split from 90/10 to 35/65, front-to-rear, as needed. While venturing far off the beaten path and boonie-bashing is not advised due to its long wheelbase and unibody construction, it can certainly handle wet or snowy roads, slick boat ramps and gentle dirt/muddy trails just fine -- all without any driver involvement whatsoever. Note, however, that you'll pay that small penalty of 1-2 mpg of fuel economy for the privilege of driving all four wheels all the time.

Safety

The Acadia features a full complement of modern safety equipment, including antilock disc brakes, stability control and a tire-pressure monitor. Rollover sensing technology preemptively activates the side-impact airbags if sensors determine a rollover is imminent -- and if one occurs, the airbags stay inflated longer to provide increased occupant containment.

Additional standard safety features include full side-curtain head airbags for all three rows of seating, three-point seatbelts with load limiters, tire-pressure monitoring and the OnStar Generation 7 communications system with advanced Automatic Crash Notification and downloadable, turn-by-turn navigation capabilities.

Driving

Around town and on the open highway, the full-size 2007 GMC Acadia strikes a friendlier, more desirable balance between performance, capability and efficiency, and seems to be much closer to what most SUV drivers truly need. The optional 19-inch wheels increase the crossover's bling factor, but they also transform the Acadia's otherwise comfortable ride quality into a somewhat jarring experience that many target buyers won't enjoy. For those in a hurry or towing a trailer, we found that the SLT and its upgraded variable-effort power steering made quick work of obstacles fast or slow. Our only other complaint regards the programming of the six-speed automatic, as downshifts can be a bit lethargic unless prodded by a sharp throttle boot.

Interior

The 2007 Acadia is the most sedan-like and comfortable GMC sport-utility ever built, with a spacious, functional cabin providing contemporary sophistication and refinement. GM's dedicated new Lambda platform offers lots of room to stretch out -- with seating accommodations in all positions ranking among the best in its segment. All models are equipped with a folding third-row seat; seven-passenger versions include second-row captain's chairs for a 2-2-3 layout, and eight-passenger models include a 60/40 split-folding second-row bench seat for a 2-3-3 configuration. Although it can certainly seat seven or eight comfortably enough, we think six in a 2-2-2 arrangement will likely enjoy one of the best-equipped and spacious three-couple passenger expresses in the business.

Another benefit of the Acadia's integrated body-frame structure is a lower, more convenient step-in height for passengers compared with body-on-frame SUVs. Access to the third-row seat is made even easier by wider rear doors than most, coupled with GM's Smart Slide second-row seat adjuster. Overall, our editors found the seating in the first and second rows to be superb, with a "low and away" dash and much more "laid back" space than you'll find in GM's current trucks. Although the front two rows will easily seat the starting four or five from your local prep basketball team, any more-snugly held teammates in the third row might wish for higher seating and increased thigh support. Still, the accommodations way out back are a vast improvement over GM's truck-based SUVs -- while offering almost 117 cubic feet of total cargo volume and more than 19 cubic feet behind the third-row seat, slightly more than the trunk of a Cadillac DTS sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 GMC Acadia.

5(62%)
4(19%)
3(13%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.4
242 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 242 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The GMC Acadia is Awesome!
Jeff,01/07/2007
We just picked up our loaded GMC Acadia Friday night and are extremely happy. The vehicle is well built inside and out and is a pleasure to drive. Lots of bells and whistles to keep you occupied in your spare time. I'm 6'2" and I have more than enough room. This vehicle drives so smoothly, it feels like your driving 55 when you're really going 85(oops!). Handling is superior to other vehicles we've owned. It's a real head turner when your driving down the road. I saw numerous Envoy owners trying to catch up with us to get a peak. The Acadia will be a real winner for GMC. The motor has more than enough power to get up and go. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone. Watch out Soccer Moms!
Full sized family of 6 fits comfortably
Grown up family of 6,01/12/2007
Just bought. You should go look at car if you have a growing family.The car has standard bucket seats(credit if you want bench) The third seat is removable and the middle row moves foward and back. Adults comfortable in 3rd row. The pricing is like shopping for a Honda. You do not have to pay for all those extra options.They have FD and AWD. It is decieving from the outside and roomy inside. I love it. I also know it is first year out but it has everything I want in a luxury car without the price. Great Job GMC on your crossover. So far good gas mileage . Have not truly broken in yet. Still under the 500 mark.
Best Vehicle Ever
John,01/16/2007
GMC Has finally got a product that has it all. Comfort, power, body style, and economy! Have owend less than a month, and have been asked about the Acadia almost daily. First vehicle I've ever had that I can say is perfect!
8 Year 170K mile review
clearwatereq,05/23/2015
SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
And I can honestly say I'd buy another. My red jewel SLT2 has every option available for 2007. It's been a reliable vehicle overall, not 100% problem free though. I replaced the transmission at 60K, steering rack at 50k, water pump at 67k, struts at 80K, and other regular wear and tear items that are normal (ie-brakes) It's been amazingly trouble free for nearly the last 100K. It still looks and drives much like a new vehicle.
See all 242 reviews of the 2007 GMC Acadia
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2007 GMC Acadia features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 GMC Acadia
More About This Model

We learned a few facts that surprised us while driving the all-new 2007 GMC Acadia. First, GMC is The General's second best-selling division behind Chevrolet. In fact, GMC's sales are up more than 80 percent since 1991, and it's had record sales in 11 of the last 13 years. The division has also found great success in its "Denali" branding, with those premium versions making up nearly half of all sales for every model line that offers them. GM representatives expect similar success from the upcoming Sierra Denali line.

So why would a division with this much success at selling pure "trucks" want to dip its tow ratings in the crossover pool? Because CUVs (crossover-utility vehicles) represent the fastest-growing segment in the automotive market, with crossover sales officially passing SUV sales this year. GM's new Lambda unibody platform, which underpins not only the GMC Acadia but also the new Saturn Outlook and the upcoming Buick Enclave, is meant to capture buyers seeking refuge from minivans, station wagons and truck-based SUVs. And while it has crossover brethren riding on the same platform, GMC wants the Acadia to uphold the brand's "truck" image.

Capable engine — confused transmission
That image starts with a torquey, variable-valve 3.6-liter V6 engine that's standard across its two Acadia trim levels — SLE and SLT. Power is a healthy 275 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque, with that torque peak occurring at a readily accessible 3,200 rpm. It doesn't exactly make the 4,900-pound vehicle feel sprightly, and high-rpm refinement isn't quite class-leading, but this engine does motivate the Acadia with authority — assuming the transmission cooperates.

Unfortunately, as with the Saturn Outlook we drove recently, the Acadia's 6T70 six-speed automatic can be slow to downshift. This is the same automatic used in Ford's Edge (as part of a Ford-GM joint development project), and in each of these applications we wanted more responsive downshifts, as well as more gear lever positions to choose from. (You only get "D" and "L.") The conservative programming of the transmission likely bumps fuel mileage on the EPA's test loop, and the Acadia's rather impressive 17/24 mileage rating in all-wheel-drive form (18/26 in front-wheel drive) suggests the tranny's programming is effective for that purpose.

We tried using the "L" shift-lever position, in conjunction with the "+/-" button on the side of the shift lever, to improve drivetrain performance. Under these circumstances the Acadia felt capable and willing, but reaching down to the shift lever shouldn't be required for each gear swap. Steering-wheel-mounted buttons or paddles would go a long way here.

GMC goes "carlike"
The Acadia's transmission issues are relatively minor, as most buyers will likely set it in "D" and forget it. Ride and handling characteristics are another matter entirely, with the promise of "carlike" driving dynamics being a crucial component in the SUV-to-crossover trend. The Acadia answers with a four-wheel independent suspension and rack-and-pinion steering system. You'd probably think it's impossible to hide this vehicle's nearly 5,000-pound curb weight — but GM has come remarkably close.

Maneuvering the Acadia, whether through tight traffic or over twisting mountain passes, was far easier than expected for an eight-passenger vehicle. Credit the Acadia's wide 67-inch wheel track and long 118.9-inch wheelbase, measurements that easily beat competitors like the Acura MDX and Mazda CX-9, contributing to both stability and interior space.

Ride quality, however, was stiffer than in the Outlook, and frankly too "professional grade" for this car's target audience. We chalk most of this up to our test vehicle's optional $1,300 19-inch wheels (18s are standard), and suggest potential buyers be wary of opting for maximum bling in their Acadia if they'd rather not be on a first-name basis with road imperfections.

Features and functionality
Skipping the 19s also means more money for the Acadia's truly functional options, including intelligent all-wheel drive ($2,000), rear-seat DVD entertainment and upgraded Bose audio system ($1,795), GPS navigation ($2,145) and dual sunroofs ($1,300). Even more money can be saved by specifying a second-row 60/40-split bench seat versus the standard-equipment captain's chairs.

Saving $500 while simultaneously increasing the Acadia's passenger capacity may sound like a recipe for clumsy entry/exit procedures and cramped passenger legs. It's not. The second-row seats slide 4 inches fore and aft, and they completely flip up and out of the way for easy third-row access. A bit more thigh support in the second- and third-row seats wouldn't hurt, but leg-, head- and hip room are bountiful, giving the Acadia real-world functionality for growing, or even fully grown, families.

The functionality theme continues on the cargo-hauling side, with 19.7 cubic feet of luggage space available behind the third-row seats. This compares to 15 cubic feet in the MDX and 17.2 in the CX-9. GMC reps also proudly noted the Acadia's flat and low load floor when compared to the Acura and Dodge Durango. And, in keeping with GMC's heritage, the Acadia can tow up to 4,500 pounds with the optional trailer package ($425).

Kid-safe and competitive
Safety is another area of concern for many crossover customers, and GMC obviously understood this when it equipped the Acadia with stability control, six airbags (including head airbags for all three rows), four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), plus a tire-pressure monitoring system — all standard equipment. No official crash tests have been performed as of this writing, but GM representatives expect the Acadia to receive a five-star rating in front- and side-impact testing.

The Acadia's list of advantages when placed alongside the competition is nearly as impressive as its interior space. As noted, the GMC provides more interior space than the new-for-2007 Acura MDX and Mazda CX-9. It also offers more horsepower, better fuel mileage and greater seating capacity (with every seat being fully functional). The MDX beats it slightly on horsepower, but costs thousands more. The CX-9 is similarly priced, but it's smaller, down on power and missing a few of the Acadia's premium options, such as the dual sunroofs and head-up display.

Pricing for the Acadia starts right at $30,000 for a base SLE with front-wheel drive. Load up an SLT2 AWD model and you can easily cross $45,000. In the ever-exploding world of crossover sales, the 2007 GMC Acadia represents a compelling combination of functionality, luxury and value. If GMC is trying to ensure a continued run of sales records, the Acadia is a move in the right direction.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2007 GMC Acadia Overview

The Used 2007 GMC Acadia is offered in the following submodels: Acadia SUV. Available styles include SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 GMC Acadia?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 GMC Acadia trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 GMC Acadia SLT-1 is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 98310 and98310 miles.
  • The Used 2007 GMC Acadia SLT-2 is priced between $7,491 and$7,491 with odometer readings between 175976 and175976 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 GMC Acadias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 GMC Acadia for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 Acadias listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,491 and mileage as low as 98310 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 GMC Acadia.

Can't find a used 2007 GMC Acadias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Acadia for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,811.

Find a used GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,198.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Acadia for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,194.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,895.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 GMC Acadia?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Acadia lease specials

Related Used 2007 GMC Acadia info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles