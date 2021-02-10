  1. Home
2022 GMC Acadia

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: $32,000-$56,000 (estimated)
2022 GMC Acadia
  • No official information for 2022, but no major changes are expected
  • Part of the second Acadia generation introduced for 2022
2022 GMC Acadia Review
by the Edmunds Experts
02/10/2021
What is the Acadia?

The GMC Acadia is a three-row midsize SUV that fills the gap between the smaller Terrain and the larger Yukon in the GMC lineup. The Acadia is offered in a variety of trim levels, from the affordable base SL to the luxurious Denali. Depending on which trim level you choose, there are three engines available: a base 193-horsepower four-cylinder, a 230-hp turbocharged version and a 310-hp V6 for the top two trims.

After a moderate refresh in 2020 and some minor updates last year, we don't expect a significant change for the 2022 GMC Acadia. So if you're in the market for an Acadia, check out our review of the 2021 Acadia.

EdmundsEdmunds says

We like the Acadia for its comfortable ride, powerful V6 engine and easy-to-use technology features. Sadly, these advantages are kept in check by its disappointing interior quality, weak base engines, and limited third-row and cargo space. As a result, the Acadia ranks below competitors such as the Hyundai Telluride, Hyundai Palisade and Honda Pilot.

