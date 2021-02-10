What is the Acadia?

The GMC Acadia is a three-row midsize SUV that fills the gap between the smaller Terrain and the larger Yukon in the GMC lineup. The Acadia is offered in a variety of trim levels, from the affordable base SL to the luxurious Denali. Depending on which trim level you choose, there are three engines available: a base 193-horsepower four-cylinder, a 230-hp turbocharged version and a 310-hp V6 for the top two trims.

After a moderate refresh in 2020 and some minor updates last year, we don't expect a significant change for the 2022 GMC Acadia. So if you're in the market for an Acadia, check out our review of the 2021 Acadia.