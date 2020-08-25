Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

3,561 listings
Santa Fe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,561 listings
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    47,326 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,495

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    45,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,000

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    65,183 miles
    Great Deal

    $18,208

    $2,522 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    52,481 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,880

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Red
    certified

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    59,227 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,000

    $2,049 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    44,376 miles
    Great Deal

    $17,999

    $1,953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    71,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $13,900

    $1,738 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    70,468 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,291

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    45,524 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,777

    $2,471 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    37,956 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,498

    $1,207 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    42,380 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,300

    $822 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    93,480 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,643

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    81,820 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,724

    $704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    51,313 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,175

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    83,317 miles
    Good Deal

    $12,665

    $883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

    90,269 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $14,850

    $715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    62,390 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,950

    $899 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    79,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,993

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,561 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe

Overall Consumer Rating
4.218 Reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (11%)
My 2015 vs. My 2016 Limited Ultimate Santa Fe
R Bramel,04/08/2016
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
My 2015 saved us during a massive accident. An 85 year old man had his second accident of the day by pulling across out multilane divided highway at just the wrong time. We hit him at something less than the 60 mph limit and both my wife and I walked away from out totaled Santa Fe. The airbags worked so well that I didn't even have bruise marks from my glasses. The only downside is that Hyundai, and everybody else, I suppose, puts the horn button on top of the steering wheel airbag. I wonder how many other people suffer my injury: my hand-on-the-horn got blown back into my chest. It took almost two months for the pain to fully subside, and another month for my hand to regain most of its strength. Tow rating was important to me. If you buy the PIO (port installed option) trailer hitch package, the Santa Fe Limited (and SE) have a 5000 lb tow rating. According to the owner's manual, even with an aftermarket hitch it is only rated for 2000 lbs. After the accident, even though the force of our connected travel trailer impact bent the "stinger" 90 degrees into the bumper, but the Hyundai hitch structure seemed undamaged. The impact was so severe that even the trailer was totaled. After the accident we had time to reflect on a replacement car. We felt so well protected by the car and had enjoyed all the features of the Ultimate package that we got the identical car in the 2016. Right away, both of us independently thought the 2016 was substantially quieter; I think they've added insulation and maybe fine tuned the suspension. I've seen a lot of negative comment about the third row seating. With the SE bench seat it might be a problem, but with the Limited's captains chairs it isn't much of a deal to get into the third row. Just for grins, my wife and I let our daughter and her 6' 5" husband drive and we rode in the third row for a six hour day trip. Grandsons in the middle. We're both 70 y/o and it was perfectly comfortable. Having the panoramic sun roof almost reach the third row makes it much nicer. My biggest complaint is that Hyundai hasn't incorporated Apple's Carplay into the display system. The existing nav system is nice, but not as good as Google Maps or Apple Maps, plus I have to pay an annual $50 fee to Sirius just to get traffic information incorporated into the nav system. Carplay was supposed to begin showing up in another Hyundai model in 2015 so I figured the 2016 would definitely have it: Wrong! The BlueLink "turn by turn guidance", which is $100/ year is not compatible with the navigation system. Go figure.
Report abuse
