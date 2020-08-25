Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me
- 47,326 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,495
- 45,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,000
- 65,183 miles
$18,208$2,522 Below Market
- 52,481 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,880
- certified
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE59,227 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,000$2,049 Below Market
- 44,376 miles
$17,999$1,953 Below Market
- 71,000 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$13,900$1,738 Below Market
- 70,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,291
- 45,524 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,777$2,471 Below Market
- 37,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,498$1,207 Below Market
- 42,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,300$822 Below Market
- 93,480 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,643
- 81,820 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,724$704 Below Market
- 51,313 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,175
- 83,317 miles
$12,665$883 Below Market
- 90,269 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,850$715 Below Market
- 62,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,950$899 Below Market
- 79,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,993
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe
Overall Consumer Rating4.218 Reviews
R Bramel,04/08/2016
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
My 2015 saved us during a massive accident. An 85 year old man had his second accident of the day by pulling across out multilane divided highway at just the wrong time. We hit him at something less than the 60 mph limit and both my wife and I walked away from out totaled Santa Fe. The airbags worked so well that I didn't even have bruise marks from my glasses. The only downside is that Hyundai, and everybody else, I suppose, puts the horn button on top of the steering wheel airbag. I wonder how many other people suffer my injury: my hand-on-the-horn got blown back into my chest. It took almost two months for the pain to fully subside, and another month for my hand to regain most of its strength. Tow rating was important to me. If you buy the PIO (port installed option) trailer hitch package, the Santa Fe Limited (and SE) have a 5000 lb tow rating. According to the owner's manual, even with an aftermarket hitch it is only rated for 2000 lbs. After the accident, even though the force of our connected travel trailer impact bent the "stinger" 90 degrees into the bumper, but the Hyundai hitch structure seemed undamaged. The impact was so severe that even the trailer was totaled. After the accident we had time to reflect on a replacement car. We felt so well protected by the car and had enjoyed all the features of the Ultimate package that we got the identical car in the 2016. Right away, both of us independently thought the 2016 was substantially quieter; I think they've added insulation and maybe fine tuned the suspension. I've seen a lot of negative comment about the third row seating. With the SE bench seat it might be a problem, but with the Limited's captains chairs it isn't much of a deal to get into the third row. Just for grins, my wife and I let our daughter and her 6' 5" husband drive and we rode in the third row for a six hour day trip. Grandsons in the middle. We're both 70 y/o and it was perfectly comfortable. Having the panoramic sun roof almost reach the third row makes it much nicer. My biggest complaint is that Hyundai hasn't incorporated Apple's Carplay into the display system. The existing nav system is nice, but not as good as Google Maps or Apple Maps, plus I have to pay an annual $50 fee to Sirius just to get traffic information incorporated into the nav system. Carplay was supposed to begin showing up in another Hyundai model in 2015 so I figured the 2016 would definitely have it: Wrong! The BlueLink "turn by turn guidance", which is $100/ year is not compatible with the navigation system. Go figure.
