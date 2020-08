Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas

*** LIMITED ULTIMATE *** FULLY EQUIPPED *** 3RD ROW SEAT *** LEATHER *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM *** REAR VIEW CAMERA W/ MULTI-VIEW SYSTEM *** BLIND SPOT MONITOR *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** SMART KEY W/ PUSH START *** COOLED / HEATED SEATS *** HANDS-FREE SMART LIFTGATE *** BLUETOOTH *** USB / AUX PORTS *** VERY CLEAN *** GREAT MILES *** EXCELLENT CONDITION *** ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE *** VEHICLE AVAILABLE AT STERLING MCCALL HYUNDAI ON 59S & BELTWAY 8 CALL US AT 713.981.4400 *** Internet pricing does not include any dealer added accessories *** We are excited to offer this 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Hyundai Santa Fe SE. You can tell this 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 45,341mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe: Starting at just under $25,000, the Santa Fe Sport competes with other small SUVs such as the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase Santa Fe is more competitive with mid-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot and Nissan Pathfinder, and with its standard 290-horsepower V6, it offers more power than all of them. The Santa Fe Sport, on the other hand, features a standard 6-speed automatic, and at 71.5 cubic feet of rear cargo space, it bests competition such as the Toyota Venza and Ford Edge. With strong styling and a long list of available features, the Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport are appealing options. Strengths of this model include available all-wheel-drive, Spacious, fuel efficient, two- or three-row seating, great warranty, and powerful We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: KM8SRDHF1GU130432

Stock: GU130432

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020