2010 GMC Acadia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Compliant ride, all three rows are spacious, comfortable seats, cavernous cargo space, top crash-test scores.
  • Forgettable interior materials, compromised outward visibility, size hampers maneuverability.
List Price Range
$5,995 - $9,689
Used Acadia for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Like its platform-mates from Buick, Chevy and Saturn, the three-row 2010 GMC Acadia offers an enviable combination of comfort and cargo space, with decent performance to boot.

Vehicle overview

As one of four siblings, the 2010 GMC Acadia has its work cut out for it in standing out from the rest of the family. But the Acadia does have some attractive qualities relative to its platform-mates, even though we're not convinced that GM really needs to make four different versions of its large crossover SUV. The Acadia is less luxurious than the Buick Enclave, but it's cheaper, too, and its interior is nicer than the Chevy Traverse and Saturn Outlook.

In any case, the Acadia is every bit as capable as the others, which means it's one of the top choices among three-row large crossover SUVs. Blessed with unibody architecture as opposed to heavier and less carlike body-on-frame construction, the Acadia boasts superior handling, interior packaging and crashworthiness relative to traditional full-size SUVs. GMC's big crossover also offers a smooth and powerful direct-injected V6 engine and it's available with either front- or all-wheel drive. Its smooth ride is a boon for road-tripping families, as is its available rear-seat entertainment system. And unless you want a minivan, a Suburban is pretty much the only vehicle that can top the Acadia's whopping 117 cubic feet of maximum cargo space.

Like any vehicle, the 2010 GMC Acadia has its share of drawbacks. First of all, while the interior is attractively designed, its materials leave something to be desired. Also, the third row isn't as comfortable as that of the Ford Flex (an issue endemic to GM's crossover-SUV quartet), nor is its outward visibility as good as the Flex's. Lastly, some of our editors have panned the Acadia for feeling a bit ponderous on the road relative to nimbler (but smaller) rivals.

There are lots of crossover flavors available, though, so make sure you sample some others, too. The Flex, Hyundai Veracruz and Mazda CX-9 are all worth test-driving, and if you're open to the idea of a minivan, Honda's Odyssey is the best of its breed. Don't forget about the Acadia's GM siblings, too: They're similar enough that superior incentives could be the deciding factor. Overall, though, the 2010 GMC Acadia's strengths greatly outweigh its weaknesses, and it certainly belongs on your short list of large crossover SUVs.

2010 GMC Acadia models

The 2010 GMC Acadia is a large crossover SUV offered in four trims: base SL, SLE, SLT-1 and SLT-2. Seven-passenger seating is the default configuration, while eight-passenger seating (substituting a fold-flat second-row bench for the standard fold-flat captain's chairs) is optional on all but the SL.

The SL comes with a decent roster of standard equipment, including 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, OnStar telematics and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo system with satellite radio. The SLE adds foglamps, a power liftgate, remote ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, partial power front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, rear parking sensors and a back-up camera with a small rearview-mirror-integrated display.

The SLT-1 ups the ante with 19-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a variable-assist steering system, tri-zone automatic climate control, rear audio controls and headphone jacks, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a 10-speaker Bose stereo with a USB audio jack. The top-shelf SLT-2 tacks on 20-inch chrome wheels, power-folding heated mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming, perforated leather upholstery, additional power adjustments for the front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), driver memory functions and a Towing Preparation package.

The options list is headed by a rear entertainment system (SL excluded), which includes a rear-seat DVD player with a flip-down display, a 115-volt power outlet, a surround-sound version of the Bose stereo and -- for the SLE -- rear audio controls and tri-zone automatic climate control. The SLT-1 and SLT-2 get an even fancier entertainment package that throws in a navigation system (unavailable on SL and SLE). Additional options, depending on the trim level, include a second-row center console, a dual-pane "SkyScape" sunroof, heated and cooled front seats and a Technology package with a head-up display and xenon headlamps.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 GMC Acadia gets new "Cashmere" leather upholstery on upscale models, slightly revised trim levels, standard 20-inch wheels on the top-of-the-line model and a USB jack for the optional Bose stereo. The six-speed transmission has also been reprogrammed for quicker downshifts.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 GMC Acadia is available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. Power comes from a 3.6-liter V6 that cranks out 288 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, and it's been updated for 2010 with noticeably more responsive downshifts. The front-drive Acadia is EPA-rated at 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined, while all-wheel drive lowers those numbers a smidge to 16/23/19. The Acadia's towing capacity is a useful 4,500 pounds when properly equipped.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2010 GMC Acadia include antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In crash tests, the Acadia ran the table, scoring a perfect five stars in government frontal- and side-impact testing as well as the top "Good" rating in the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety's frontal-offset and side-impact testing.

Driving

The 2010 GMC Acadia is pleasant enough to drive, but it feels big -- and it is big, with a curb weight not too far south of 5,000 pounds. However, most people will probably forgive the Acadia's somewhat ponderous handling given its capacious interior. The optional 19- and 20-inch wheels look great (well, except for the chrome ones), but they hurt the Acadia's otherwise comfortable ride. We have no complaints about the smooth and powerful 3.6-liter V6.

Interior

The Acadia's attractive dashboard layout features sensible controls and decent build quality, though signs of lower-grade plastics and questionable assembly can be found. A third-row seat is standard along with second-row captain's chairs, all of which fold flat. The optional 60/40-split second-row bench expands seating capacity to eight. Access to the third row is facilitated by the wide rear doors and a sliding second-row seat. Overall third-row roominess is pretty good as large SUVs go, though the Ford Flex does hold an edge on comfort for two adult passengers.

Maximum cargo capacity in the Acadia is an enormous 117 cubic feet available with all seats down -- not quite minivan-grade, but more than enough for most consumers. There's a respectable 24 cubic feet behind the third-row seat alone, so many hauling duties can be handled without folding any of the seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 GMC Acadia.

5(38%)
4(17%)
3(15%)
2(9%)
1(21%)
3.4
76 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Terrible engine
Margaret DeSiena,03/18/2016
SL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Timing chain stretched. Leaks all over the place. Steering needs to be fixed. Back window won't go down . Air conditioner problems among many other problems. I would never buy GMC again!! Not under warranty any longer only 80000 miles in the car and the repairs will cost me 7000-8000$. I do not recommend !!
Extremely Concerned Customer
jaeh1984,07/28/2011
I purchased my 2010 Acadia in August of 2009. It has 30,000 miles on it. It has never been wrecked. It is currently sitting in the shop for transmission repairs. I would appreciate it if someone could contact me about my car. I am beyond upset about my "new" car needing such serious repairs.
GMC Acadia unreliable
gulfking2,11/15/2014
I purchased used 8/2013. 25,000 miles. We have had two recalls and one power steering pump failure notice. My steering felt like manual steering like the gmc letter described. Dealership and gmc agreed that my power steering boot tips broke and all power steering fluid leaked which caused my pump to seized. They didn't pay for my repairs. Lastly my driver side power window doesn't work and dealership technician told us the motor sometimes jams and to slam the door but not to hard to fix the problem and it works to my disbelief. I regret buying this car and hate all the problems and money it has cost during my 14 month of owning. I have 50,000 miles.
DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!!
K,04/14/2016
SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Let me start by saying this is my second Acadia. I LOVED the car that much that I went and bought another one. I currently own a 2010 GMC ACADIA WITH 85000 miles on it. I have always kept up on regular maintenance when needed. Recently my check engine light came on and would go off. So I took it to GMC and the code they came up with was P0008. I was told that more than likely it is a TIMING CHAIN? I said okay, is this covered up the Power Train Warrenty? No.. your 5 year mark was up last April. I was then informed the 2008, 2009 models have had these issues and GMC covered them but decided not to cover the 2010's. I asked how much is this going to cost me? He replied and said around $4,000. ARE YOU KIDDING ME?
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2010 GMC Acadia Overview

The Used 2010 GMC Acadia is offered in the following submodels: Acadia SUV. Available styles include SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 GMC Acadia?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 GMC Acadia trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 is priced between $6,100 and$8,999 with odometer readings between 101817 and147200 miles.
  • The Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLE is priced between $5,995 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 183708 and183708 miles.
  • The Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 is priced between $9,689 and$9,689 with odometer readings between 140008 and140008 miles.

