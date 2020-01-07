Used 2016 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me

Team Gunther Kia - Daphne / Alabama

***2016 Buick Enclave on sale at Team Gunther in Daphne*** Check out this extremely clean and well appointed 2017 Buick Enclave that just arrived at Team Gunther in Daphne. This Enclave comes with three rows of leather seating, (Captain's Chairs in the middle row) and features upgrades like a Bose Sound System, advanced emergency braking and lane departure warning system along with blind spot monitors and back-up camera. The color combination of Midnight Amethyst Metallic over Light Titanium leather seating surfaces is stunning. And this Enclave comes with a clean CarFax showing only one owner and no accidents or other damage reported. Best of all, its on sale today at Team Gunther in Daphne for only $21,732!!! For your best deal, You Gotta Get To Gunther ! We make buying a Pre-Owned vehicle as easy and hassle-free as possible. We also maintain an excellent reputation for selling only the best quality pre-owned vehicles. We provide complete product/warranty information as well as a CarFax vehicle history report that's available online. We are conveniently located on Frederick Blvd; just off I-10, exit 38 near Sams club. Don't delay, visit us online at www.TeamGuntherVW.com or call us at 251-621-CARS(2277) to schedule your test drive today! `This Buick includes: POWER OUTLET, 3-PRONG HOUSEHOLD-STYLE, 120-VOLT ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION), DOHC V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel WHEELS, 19 Chrome Wheels LIGHT TITANIUM, PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACE Leather Seats BOSE SOUND SYSTEM Rear Seat Audio Controls CD Player AM/FM Stereo Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player FORWARD COLLISION ALERT AND LANE DEPARTURE WARNING Lane Departure Warning MIDNIGHT AMETHYST METALLIC SEATING, 7-PASSENGER, FRONT BUCKET 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Bucket Seats AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH NAVIGATION RADIO WITH INTELLILINK AND REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM RADIO WITH CD/DVD PLAYER 6.5 Navigation System Rear Seat Audio Controls CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input Entertainment System MP3 Player NAVTRAFFIC. Avoid Navigation System TRANSMISSION, 6- SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD) A/T 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. This low mileage Buick Enclave has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. This Buick Enclave Leather is so loaded out, it even comes with a premium entertainment package for you and your passengers to enjoy. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick Enclave Leather. This Buick Enclave Leather is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2016 Buick Enclave: The Buick Enclave luxury crossover is packaged well, so that even as a mid-sized vehicle, it will seat up to eight passengers, which puts it up against larger SUVs. The Enclave borrows a lot from many of the luxury cars available from Buick, and it provides healthy competition for models from Lexus, Acura and Lincoln. With a state-of-the-art infotainment system capable of connecting to most modern devices and plenty of soft touch, high-quality interior materials, the Buick Enclave feels every bit the luxury vehicle. However, with available all-wheel-drive and better ground clearance than most minivans, the Enclave is surprisingly practical. Interesting features of this model are Available all-wheel drive, quiet ride, standard safety features, 3-row seating, and spacious, luxurious interior Thank you for visiting another one of Team Gunther Kia's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2016 Buick Enclave Leather with 46,471mi. This 2016 Buick Enclave comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Buick Enclave gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2016 Buick Enclave Leather is the perfect example of the modern luxury. One of the best things about this Buick Enclave is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GAKRBKD7GJ332033

Stock: P2436

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-16-2020