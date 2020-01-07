Used 2016 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me

3,543 listings
Enclave Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,543 listings
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    71,065 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,118

    $5,043 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Black
    used

    2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    101,127 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,591

    $2,926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group in White
    used

    2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    88,013 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,785

    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Black
    certified

    2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    41,561 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,991

    $3,306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    37,631 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,337

    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Gray
    used

    2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    93,872 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,500

    $3,340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    51,639 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,977

    $3,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    100,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,470

    $2,615 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Gray
    used

    2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    47,782 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,987

    $2,178 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group in White
    used

    2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    55,593 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,999

    $2,265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    81,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,895

    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Gray
    used

    2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    46,528 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,732

    $2,992 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    46,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,985

    $2,601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Convenience Group in White
    certified

    2016 Buick Enclave Convenience Group

    49,679 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,994

    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    87,503 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,500

    $1,837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    85,512 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,750

    $2,187 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    62,154 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,988

    $3,919 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group in White
    used

    2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    59,104 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,495

    $2,026 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Enclave

Read recent reviews for the Buick Enclave
Very quiet. Smooth riding.
Brian L,12/02/2015
Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This is the quietest vehicle that we have ever owned and it is a SUV. (We have owned many, many vehicles over the years and all bought new.) Quality SUV & materials for far less in cost than other luxury SUVs. Front wheel drive is rated at 17/24 mpg. So far best that we have gotten pure highway is 23.1. Hopefully will improve somewhat. 2500 miles on it so far. Acceleration is acceptable to pass and go up hills. Overall we are very happy with it. One option that we got was lane departure & front end collision warning. Leather edition comes with blind spot warning and rear side collision alert. Thus loaded with safety features. Also, a middle air bag. One issue that we are not happy with is the "hanger" hooks are in the 3rd row. Can't use exit handles in second row since they are on the back of the front seats and not on the roof. We like to hang clothes on clothes bar when we travel but this is a problem other than just 10-12inches of such if using third row. With cars we put clothes about 50% across and still had good vision out of the back window. Third row and second row both fold down flat for storage. Overall very happy with this "car."
