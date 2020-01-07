Used 2016 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me
- certified
2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group71,065 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,118$5,043 Below Market
Casa De Buick GMC Sherman Oaks - Sherman Oaks / California
2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKDXGJ101871
Stock: 000622A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 101,127 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,591$2,926 Below Market
Bloomington Chrysler Jeep Dodge - Bloomington / Minnesota
Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Buick Enclave delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 19" (48.3 CM) CHROME-CLAD CAST ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6- SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P255/60R19-108S ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, MICHELIN (STD).*This Buick Enclave Comes Equipped with These Options *LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE , SEATING, 7-PASSENGER, FRONT BUCKET second-row captain's chairs, flat folding and SmartSlide access to third row, third row flat folding 60/40 split bench (STD), MOONROOF, POWER tilt-sliding with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass and sunshade, ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD), EBONY WITH EBONY INTERIOR ACCENTS, PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACE, EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC, AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH RADIO WITH INTELLILINK, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM RADIO WITH CD PLAYER 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display, USB port and auxiliary input jack (STD), 1SL PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Bloomington Chrysler Jeep Dodge located at 8000 Penn Ave South, Bloomington, MN 55431 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKD4GJ334804
Stock: 11AI941T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 88,013 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,785
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
In Good Shape. Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, TRANSMISSION, 6- SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELE. ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEQuad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, WiFi Hotspot, HID headlights Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESMOONROOF, POWER tilt-sliding with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass and sunshade, AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH RADIO AM/FM 6.5 diagonal touch-screen display, USB port and auxiliary input jack (STD), ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD).Maintenance Up To Date, Clean CarFax! Great color!EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com's review says This Buick pours down the road at speed, silently soaking up bumps like a proper land yacht. Equally impressive is the Enclave's efficient use of space. Unlike with some three-row SUVs, the Enclave's third-row seat isn't an afterthought..WHY BUY FROM USOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKD3GJ310221
Stock: UJ310221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group41,561 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,991$3,306 Below Market
Meadowland GMC of Carmel - Carmel / New York
** ONE OWNER ** CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY AVAILABLE ** All used cars bought at Meadowland get a 100 point inspection ** Extended Service Plans Available for cars under 120,000 miles.** Navigation System ** SunRoof ** Leather Interior ** All Wheel Drive ** Heated Seats ** Rear View Camera/Rear Sensor ** Satellite Radio ** Anti Lock Brakes ** GM On Star ** LIFETIME POWERTRAIN PROTECTION PROGRAM available on all NEW/USED VEHICLES under 90,000 miles / 9 years old / non-commercial vehicles ** OIL & FILTER CHANGED **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD4GJ181959
Stock: GR0302S
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-20-2020
- 37,631 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,337
Vandergriff Honda - Arlington / Texas
In order to ensure a safe experience for our customers, extended precautionary measures have been put in place. We are closely following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and local government to ensure sanitary conditions for our customers. Furthermore, we continue to offer conveniences that make it easy for you to shop from home.Recent Arrival!, Navigation System/Navi/Gps, Sunroof/Moonroof, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Leather wrapped steering wheel, Heated seats, Backup camera, Alloy wheels, UNIT CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH RECONDITIONING PROCESS, PLEASE SEE DEALER, 10 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Articulating Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose Performance-Enhanced 10-Speaker System, Bose Sound System, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power-Folding Heated Body-Color Outside Mirrors, Premium Package, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry.Odometer is 22236 miles below market average!2016 Buick Enclave Premium GroupWe offer several online shopping tools that enable our customers to complete the purchase process without visiting the dealership. You can value your trade, apply for financing, get accurate payment estimates and more on our website. We even offer a vehicle delivery option for your convenience. Many of our customers have already taken advantage of these options, and they remain available during this time. Please reach out to dealer for purchase options as they might vary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKD2GJ292949
Stock: GJ292949A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 93,872 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,500$3,340 Below Market
Wright Chevrolet Buick GMC - Baden / Pennsylvania
Excellent Condition. REDUCED FROM $18,900! Leather trim. Sunroof, NAV, Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Quad Seats, Tow Hitch, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION, 6- SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELE MOONROOF, POWER CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats Buick Leather with Iridium Metallic exterior and Ebony with Ebony interior accents interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 6300 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH NAVIGATION RADIO WITH INTELLILINK AND REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM RADIO WITH CD/DVD PLAYER 6.5' diagonal touchscreen display, includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system, rear seat display DVD, USB port, auxiliary input jack, rear audio controls with 2 headphone jacks (headphones not included) and 120V outlet, MOONROOF, POWER tilt-sliding with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass and sunshade, TRAILERING PACKAGE 4500 lbs. includes (V08) heavy-duty engine cooling system, (VR2) trailer hitch, TRANSMISSION, 6- SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD). Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, One Owner EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says 'This Buick pours down the road at speed AFFORDABILITY AutoCheck One Owner Reduced from $18,900. Pricing analysis performed on 7/1/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKD6GJ292961
Stock: A18K13B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 51,639 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,977$3,089 Below Market
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *NAVIGATION*, *LEATHER*, *GREAT CONDITION*, *BLUETOOTH*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, *HEATED SEATS*, *ONE-OWNER*, *STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY*, REMOTE START, *POWER SEAT*, *POWER LIFTGATE*, *THIRD ROW SEATS*, *MOONROOF*, *CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS*, Enclave Leather Group, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKDXGJ330311
Stock: A3952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 100,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,470$2,615 Below Market
Jay Buick GMC - Bedford / Ohio
Navigation~ Dual Moonroof~ Heated Seats~ 20'' Chrome Wheels~ Carfax Certified One Owner! Recent Arrival! 2016 White Frost Tricoat Buick Enclave Premium Group AWD 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT This Buick Enclave has many features and is well equipped including. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Jay Buick GMC's online inventory is ALWAYS UP-TO-DATE and accurate. We're proud to show off every inch of every vehicle inside and out! Visit www.jaybuickgmc.com for MANY MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle. Courtesy airport pickup and shipping throughout the US are available for your convenience. Visit us in person on the Bedford Automile- minutes from either I-480, I-271 or I-77. We look forward to hearing from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD6GJ145884
Stock: 20630A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 47,782 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,987$2,178 Below Market
Morgan Automotive - Manheim / Pennsylvania
JUST ARRIVED!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION 2016 BUICK ENCLAVE AWD WITH LEATHER****ONLY 47000 MILES!****CLEAN CARFAX****3RD ROW SEATING****19 CHROME WHEELS WITH ALL BRAND NEW TIRES!!****This AWD vehicle is in great shape inside and out and is perfect for the growing family with 2nd row Smart-Slide captain's chairs and 3rd Row 60/40 split bench seat making room for 7 passengers! This awesome SUV comes loaded with driver and passenger heated leather seats heated steering wheel dual panel panoramic moonroof blind spot warning IntelliLink bluetooth enabled touchscreen infotainment center with AM/FM/XM/USB/AUX radio with Bose premium audio Navigation OnStar backup camera remote start tri-zone automatic climate controls power windows locks and mirrors and rear liftgate 2 position driver memory seat rear defrost and wiper and remote keyless entry. This great vehicle is also equipped to tow with hitch receiver wiring harness and tow/haul mode. Has a new PA inspection fresh oil change and brakes are in great condition. Comes with the balance of the factory warranty with options to extend coverage for added peace of mind. Trades are welcome and financing is available. MOST CARS COMES WITH REMAINDER OF FACTORY COVERAGE OR LIMITED POWERTRAIN COVERAGE PROVIDED BY OUR DEALERSHIP-FREE LOANER CARS AVAILABLE-WE USE A CERTIFIED CHECKSHEET FOR EVERY CAR THAT IS WORKED ON BY ASE TECH'S-WIFI AVAILABLE-WE OFFER A WARM LAID BACK ENVIRONMENT THAT WILL BE REFRESHING AND NOT THE INDUSTRY STANDARD-
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKD8GJ201821
Stock: 201821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,593 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,999$2,265 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group is displayed in stunning Summit White. Motivated by a 3.6 Liter V6 that produces 288hp which is coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive crossover provides brisk acceleration, a smooth, comfortable ride, nearly 22mpg on the open road, and aerodynamic styling enhanced by multi-spoke alloy wheels, privacy glass, HID headlamps, and chrome trim.Once you immerse yourself in our Enclave Premium Group's interior, you will be impressed by the woodgrain trim and luxurious amenities that radiate excellence and comfort. Heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats with driver-side power-adjustability, second-row captain's chairs, tri-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, and a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel are just a few of the niceties available to you, and access to the spacious cargo hold is made simple with the power liftgate and SmartSlide access to the third row. Additionally, the full-color IntelliLink touchscreen infotainment system offers navigation, Bluetooth, an available 4G-LTE/Wi-Fi hotspot, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs for your entertainment needs.Buick's engineers equip a back-up camera, rear parking sensors, anti-lock brakes, advanced airbags, and available OnStar for your peace of mind. You will love every drive in our Enclave! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKDXGJ323185
Stock: 112355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-10-2020
- 81,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,895
Gunn GMC Buick - Selma / Texas
4500lbs Trailering Package (Heavy-Duty Cooling System and Trailer Hitch), Preferred Equipment Group 1SL (8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Settings, and Side Blind Zone Alert w/Cross Traffic Alert), 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Performance-Enhanced 10-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert & Lane Departure Warning, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front License Plate Mounting Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Color Touch AM/FM/CD w/IntelliLink, Radio: Color Touch AM/FM/CD/Nav w/IntelliLink, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 19" 10-Spoke Aluminum.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2016 White Frost Tricoat Buick Enclave Leather Group 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD5GJ144580
Stock: G02853A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 46,528 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,732$2,992 Below Market
Team Gunther Kia - Daphne / Alabama
***2016 Buick Enclave on sale at Team Gunther in Daphne*** Check out this extremely clean and well appointed 2017 Buick Enclave that just arrived at Team Gunther in Daphne. This Enclave comes with three rows of leather seating, (Captain's Chairs in the middle row) and features upgrades like a Bose Sound System, advanced emergency braking and lane departure warning system along with blind spot monitors and back-up camera. The color combination of Midnight Amethyst Metallic over Light Titanium leather seating surfaces is stunning. And this Enclave comes with a clean CarFax showing only one owner and no accidents or other damage reported. Best of all, its on sale today at Team Gunther in Daphne for only $21,732!!! For your best deal, You Gotta Get To Gunther ! We make buying a Pre-Owned vehicle as easy and hassle-free as possible. We also maintain an excellent reputation for selling only the best quality pre-owned vehicles. We provide complete product/warranty information as well as a CarFax vehicle history report that's available online. We are conveniently located on Frederick Blvd; just off I-10, exit 38 near Sams club. Don't delay, visit us online at www.TeamGuntherVW.com or call us at 251-621-CARS(2277) to schedule your test drive today! `This Buick includes: POWER OUTLET, 3-PRONG HOUSEHOLD-STYLE, 120-VOLT ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION), DOHC V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel WHEELS, 19 Chrome Wheels LIGHT TITANIUM, PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACE Leather Seats BOSE SOUND SYSTEM Rear Seat Audio Controls CD Player AM/FM Stereo Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player FORWARD COLLISION ALERT AND LANE DEPARTURE WARNING Lane Departure Warning MIDNIGHT AMETHYST METALLIC SEATING, 7-PASSENGER, FRONT BUCKET 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Bucket Seats AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH NAVIGATION RADIO WITH INTELLILINK AND REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM RADIO WITH CD/DVD PLAYER 6.5 Navigation System Rear Seat Audio Controls CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input Entertainment System MP3 Player NAVTRAFFIC. Avoid Navigation System TRANSMISSION, 6- SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD) A/T 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. This low mileage Buick Enclave has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. This Buick Enclave Leather is so loaded out, it even comes with a premium entertainment package for you and your passengers to enjoy. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick Enclave Leather. This Buick Enclave Leather is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2016 Buick Enclave: The Buick Enclave luxury crossover is packaged well, so that even as a mid-sized vehicle, it will seat up to eight passengers, which puts it up against larger SUVs. The Enclave borrows a lot from many of the luxury cars available from Buick, and it provides healthy competition for models from Lexus, Acura and Lincoln. With a state-of-the-art infotainment system capable of connecting to most modern devices and plenty of soft touch, high-quality interior materials, the Buick Enclave feels every bit the luxury vehicle. However, with available all-wheel-drive and better ground clearance than most minivans, the Enclave is surprisingly practical. Interesting features of this model are Available all-wheel drive, quiet ride, standard safety features, 3-row seating, and spacious, luxurious interior Thank you for visiting another one of Team Gunther Kia's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2016 Buick Enclave Leather with 46,471mi. This 2016 Buick Enclave comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Buick Enclave gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2016 Buick Enclave Leather is the perfect example of the modern luxury. One of the best things about this Buick Enclave is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2016 Buick Enclave: The Buick Enclave luxury crossover is packaged well, so that even as a mid-sized vehicle, it will seat up to eight passengers, which puts it up against larger SUVs. The Enclave borrows a lot from many of the luxury cars available from Buick, and it provides healthy competition for models from Lexus, Acura and Lincoln. With a state-of-the-art infotainment system capable of connecting to most modern devices and plenty of soft touch, high-quality interior materials, the Buick Enclave feels every bit the luxury vehicle. However, with available all-wheel-drive and better ground clearance than most minivans, the Enclave is surprisingly practical. Strengths of this model include Available all-wheel drive, quiet ride, standard safety features, 3-row seating, and spacious, luxurious interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD7GJ332033
Stock: P2436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- 46,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,985$2,601 Below Market
Dan Tobin Buick GMC Chevrolet - Columbus / Ohio
** AWD/4WD, ** Backup Camera, ** Bose High End Sound Package, ** Blind Spot Monitor, ** Bluetooth, Handsfree, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** Heated Steering Wheel, ** Keyless Start, ** Lane Departure Warning, ** Leather Seats, ** Memory Seat, ** Navigation System, ** OnStar, ** Remote Start, ** Stability Control, ** Satellite Radio, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** Security System, ** Third Row Seating / 3rd Row Seats, ** Tow Hitch / Trailer Hitch, ** USB Port, AWD, 4500lbs Trailering Package, Articulating Headlights, Experience Buick Package, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Navigation System, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof, Power-Folding Heated Body-Color Outside Mirrors, Premium Package, Trailer Hitch, Wheels: 20' Bright-Machined Aluminum w/Blade Silver Pockets. ***At Dan Tobin We Offer VIP Benefits Including A 3 Day/150 Miles Money Back Guarantee, 60- Day Limited Powertrain Warranty On Most Vehicles, And Market Based Pricing To Ensure A No Haggle Experience*** Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 26183 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Crimson Red Tintcoat 2016 Buick Enclave 4D Sport Utility Premium Group 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD We carry all makes and models and have vehicles in all different colors. Our Pre-owned Vehicles could have some of the following features listed: Alloy wheels, aluminum wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, cargo package, chrome wheels, convenience package, leather seats, navigation system, power package, remote start, se package, safety package, sunroof/moonroof, tow package, adaptive cruise control, comfort package, tow package, trailer package, appearance package, cargo package, power package, safety package, acoustical package, dvd entertainment system, preferred package, technology package, driver confidence package, audio package, heat package, memory package, off road package, premium package, premium sound package, remote vehicle starter prep package, skid plate package, solid smooth ride suspension package, sound package, sport package, steel wheels, suspension package, z71 package, 3rd row seat, Bluetooth, hands-free, cd player, cruise control, dvd player. Keyless entry, lift kit, multi-zone climate control, navigation, portable audio connection, power locks, power windows, premium audio, security system, steering wheel controls, sunroof, trailer hitch, apple carplay/android auto, brake assist, homelink, memory seat, stability control, android auto, apple carplay.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD3GJ296102
Stock: 20N600A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- certified
2016 Buick Enclave Convenience Group49,679 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,994
Sterling Mccall Buick GMC - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2016 Buick Enclave. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Buick Enclave Convenience offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. A Buick with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Enclave Convenience was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2016 Buick Enclave: The Buick Enclave luxury crossover is packaged well, so that even as a mid-sized vehicle, it will seat up to eight passengers, which puts it up against larger SUVs. The Enclave borrows a lot from many of the luxury cars available from Buick, and it provides healthy competition for models from Lexus, Acura and Lincoln. With a state-of-the-art infotainment system capable of connecting to most modern devices and plenty of soft touch, high-quality interior materials, the Buick Enclave feels every bit the luxury vehicle. However, with available all-wheel-drive and better ground clearance than most minivans, the Enclave is surprisingly practical. Strengths of this model include Available all-wheel drive, quiet ride, standard safety features, 3-row seating, and spacious, luxurious interior We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Convenience Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRAKD0GJ298124
Stock: GJ298124
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 87,503 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,500$1,837 Below Market
Bob Howard Toyota - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2016 Buick Enclave. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Buick Enclave Premium offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. More information about the 2016 Buick Enclave: The Buick Enclave luxury crossover is packaged well, so that even as a mid-sized vehicle, it will seat up to eight passengers, which puts it up against larger SUVs. The Enclave borrows a lot from many of the luxury cars available from Buick, and it provides healthy competition for models from Lexus, Acura and Lincoln. With a state-of-the-art infotainment system capable of connecting to most modern devices and plenty of soft touch, high-quality interior materials, the Buick Enclave feels every bit the luxury vehicle. However, with available all-wheel-drive and better ground clearance than most minivans, the Enclave is surprisingly practical. Interesting features of this model are Available all-wheel drive, quiet ride, standard safety features, 3-row seating, and spacious, luxurious interior We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKD6GJ159255
Stock: GJ159255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 85,512 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,750$2,187 Below Market
Wetzel Ford - Richmond / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD6GJ180679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group62,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,988$3,919 Below Market
Paul Masse Buick GMC South - Wakefield / Rhode Island
This outstanding example of a 2016 Buick Enclave Premium is offered by Paul Masse Buick GMC South. This 2016 Buick Enclave comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2016 Buick Enclave. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. More information about the 2016 Buick Enclave: The Buick Enclave luxury crossover is packaged well, so that even as a mid-sized vehicle, it will seat up to eight passengers, which puts it up against larger SUVs. The Enclave borrows a lot from many of the luxury cars available from Buick, and it provides healthy competition for models from Lexus, Acura and Lincoln. With a state-of-the-art infotainment system capable of connecting to most modern devices and plenty of soft touch, high-quality interior materials, the Buick Enclave feels every bit the luxury vehicle. However, with available all-wheel-drive and better ground clearance than most minivans, the Enclave is surprisingly practical. Interesting features of this model are Available all-wheel drive, quiet ride, standard safety features, 3-row seating, and spacious, luxurious interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD1GJ349119
Stock: EC0027A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 59,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,495$2,026 Below Market
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
1-Owner New Vehicle Trade! Leather 3.6 V6 AWD. Navigation System, DVD Player, Power Sunroof & 2nd Row Skylight, Power Rear Liftgate, Chrome Wheels, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Third Row Seats, Second Row Bucket Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Memory Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Heated Steering Wheel, Bose Premium Audio Brand, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Tinted Windows. This vehicle has good tires, and is in amazing condition! This Enclave has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! Power Rear Liftgate CD Player DVD Player Navigation Portable Audio Connection Bose Premium Audio Security System 3rd Row Seats Third Row Seats 2nd Row Bucket Seats 2nd Row Captains Chairs Second Row Bucket Seats Second Row Buckets Backup Sensors Backup Camera Cruise Control Keyless Entry Multi-Zone Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Heated Seats Leather Seats Chrome Wheels Premium Wheels Sunroof 2nd Row Skylight Heated Steering Wheel Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKDXGJ246422
Stock: L203896A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
