What is the Acadia?

Looking for three rows of seats and a comfortable ride? The GMC Acadia fits the description, and it comes in several different styles — from the standard version to the flashy Denali, plus the bulked-up AT4 for the appearance of off-road adventuring. While it has some favorable attributes, the second-generation version of the Acadia has been around since 2017 and has fallen behind more modern rivals such as the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride and Honda Pilot. In order to keep pace, the Acadia needs updates to its interior quality and engine refinement, among other things. General Motors has been gearing up its plants to produce a next-generation version of the Acadia.

The question is when that new Acadia will come. Photographers have spotted camouflaged versions of the redesigned SUV testing on public roads, but we still think this vehicle is another year away. For that reason, we expect the 2023 Acadia to carry on largely unchanged, with its uninspired interior and your choice of a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 horsepower) or a 3.6-liter V6 (310 horsepower) that comes standard on AT4 and Denali versions. And we think it's likely that GM is preparing the fully redesigned Acadia to launch in 2023 as a 2024 model.

Unfortunately for the current Acadia, there are plenty of midsize three-row SUVs — from the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride to the redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee L — that deliver a better experience for the money. Stay tuned to Edmunds for updates on the 2023 Acadia and beyond as we learn more.