2013 GMC Acadia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Compliant ride
  • seating for up to eight passengers
  • massive cargo area.
  • Large size hampers maneuverability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Like its almost identical cousins from Buick and Chevy, the three-row 2013 GMC Acadia offers a winning combination of comfort, features, cargo space and performance in a utility-style package.

Vehicle overview

Able to handle tasks ranging from taking a big family on vacation to handling all of their purchases from Costco the week before, large crossover SUVs are vehicular utility players. Combining the roomy passenger- and cargo-hauling abilities of a minivan with the rugged good looks of an SUV, it's no wonder that big crossovers have become hugely popular. And among them, the 2013 GMC Acadia ranks as one of the best.

From outward appearances, the 2013 Acadia looks almost fully redesigned. Highlights include a bolder-looking grille, new LED running lamps and rear glass that distinctively wraps around the back. The interior also receives the nip/tuck treatment, with sculpted surfaces and shapes integrated more fluidly into the overall design, and additional features including a new touchscreen infotainment interface (GMC's "Intellilink") at the driver's disposal.

The rest of the Acadia remains largely unchanged and that's a good thing. Interior cargo capacity continues to be a top draw, with an impressive 116 cubic feet available behind the first-row seats. We like the way the Acadia drives, too, as its comfortable ride quality and 281-horsepower V6 put this big GMC right at home on city streets and on the highway.

Consumers should know that the 2013 GMC Acadia is actually one of a set of General Motors triplets, as the Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse share the same platform and running gear. The Chevy presents the most affordable option, while the Buick goes uptown with its luxury persona, providing a more sumptuous cabin. The Acadia offers an agreeable middle ground, along with ruggedly handsome styling that reflects the brand's truck heritage. Choosing among the three will likely come down to your styling preference, pricing and/or dealer experience.

Still, you'd be wise to check out our top choice, the well-rounded 2013 Ford Flex and the more athletic 2013 Mazda CX-9. The Dodge Durango and Ford Explorer don't offer quite as much interior space as any of the above models, but each is certainly desirable in its own right. All these choices may make your search for a family hauler a little tougher, but with crossovers like the 2013 GMC Acadia around, at least it's hard to go wrong.

2013 GMC Acadia models

The 2013 GMC Acadia is a large crossover SUV offered in five trims: SLE-1, SLE-2, SLT-1, SLT-2 and Denali. An eight-passenger seating configuration with a second-row bench seat is standard on the base SLE-1 and optional on the rest, which have a standard seven-passenger configuration with second-row captain's chairs.

The SLE-1 comes standard with 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, integrated blind-spot mirrors, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, privacy glass, keyless entry, cruise control, rear manual air-conditioning control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, OnStar emergency telematics, Bluetooth connectivity, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

The SLE-2 adds remote vehicle start, a power liftgate, an eight-way power driver seat, a two-way power passenger seat (manual recline), an auto-dimming rearview mirror and the Intellilink electronics interface that includes voice controls and smartphone app integration.

The SLT-1 adds 19-inch wheels, foglamps, variable-effort steering, heated sideview mirrors (with turn signal repeaters), tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery in the first and second rows (third row vinyl), heated front seats, an enhanced trip computer, rear seat audio controls and a 10-speaker Bose sound system.

The SLT-2 includes power-folding mirrors, driver memory functions, an eight-way power passenger seat and access to additional options. These add-ons include ventilated front seats and the Technology package, which adds xenon headlights, a head-up display and cargo area audio controls.

The Denali includes all of the SLT-2's optional items, plus unique styling flourishes inside and out, 20-inch chrome-clad wheels, increased sound deadening, a wood-trim steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof.

That sunroof is optional on all other Acadia trims except the SLE-1. The same goes for the rear-seat entertainment system, which includes a Bose surround-sound audio system. The SLT trims and the Denali can also be equipped with a navigation system, which includes real-time traffic and a touchscreen interface.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the GMC Acadia receives freshened front and rear styling, updated audio and navigation controls, improved cabin materials, a new front-center airbag and a few more standard features. A slight trim level shuffle takes place as well, as the former base SL trim is replaced with the new SLE-1.

Performance & mpg

Every 2013 GMC Acadia is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 288 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard, but all-wheel drive is optional.

According to EPA estimates, a front-drive Acadia will return 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. Opting for all-wheel drive drops this to 16/23/18.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags for all three rows are standard on all Acadias, as is one year of GM's OnStar service, including turn-by-turn navigation and hands-free phone connectivity. All but the SLE-1 also have a front-center airbag that inflates between the driver and right front passenger for additional protection in a side-impact collision. The SLT-2 and Denali also feature standard side blind-spot monitoring.

In crash tests performed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Acadia earned the highest rating of "Good" in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

Like the other large crossovers from General Motors, the 2013 GMC Acadia delivers a nice balance between secure handling and a comfortable ride. Even so, you're always aware that this is a large, heavy vehicle (it weighs nearly 5,000 pounds with all-wheel drive), and it feels a little more cumbersome than other large crossovers. Still, compared to the truck-based GMC Yukon, the Acadia is a much nicer and easier vehicle to drive. We have no complaints about the powerful V6, as it provides willing acceleration in almost all situations and achieves pretty good fuel economy.

Interior

The 2013 GMC Acadia features an attractive new interior. Most touch-surfaces are decently padded and a bit better in terms of quality than what you'll find on the Traverse. Poor rear visibility has long been an Acadia issue, though this year's model is slightly better thanks to the new Acadia's unique wraparound rear windows.

All infotainment functions are controlled by a new touchscreen display in the dash. The Intellilink interface, which allows smartphone radio app integration, features a clean layout and intuitive menu structure. Touch inputs are occasionally slow or missed entirely, however, making the interface a bit frustrating to use.

Front row passengers will enjoy abundant head- and legroom, as will second-row occupants, but the middle row seat cushions are a bit low. Sliding those seats all the way back alleviates this issue, but effectively kills third-row legroom. The slide release is also difficult to access. The narrow, flat third-row seats are easily deployed and stowed, but are best suited to kids and smaller adults.

The Acadia scores points for generous cargo capacity. Even with the third-row seats in place, it can carry up to 24 cubic feet of luggage. That figure jumps to 70 cubes with the rearmost seats folded flat and a cavernous 116 cubes with the second row stowed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 GMC Acadia.

5(31%)
4(31%)
3(25%)
2(6%)
1(7%)
3.8
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Refresh Done Well
ocbp29,05/24/2013
We previously drove a Buick Enclave for 5 years, so we knew what to expect with the Lambda platform which is shared between the Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave. The refresh has given this CUV what we consider a more truck like presence which appeals to both the male and female driver in our family. Fit and finish is what one would expect from GM with improvements made to the transmission in the Acadia (no more searching for gears up hills), less flashy wheel offerings and, better integrated telematics (bluetooth, nav, DVD). Overall one of the best values for the content and quality that GM now offers in this segment.
33000K miles and happy
Chris Macy,10/06/2015
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Consumer Reports noted that this year and model could have climate control problems. In the three summers we have had the car, we did have to have the rear compressor replaced. It was covered undr warranty, so we were happy. Otherwise, we have really enjoyed having such a sturdy and safe car for our family to ride in. It is a blast driving the AWD in the snow!
Excellent all around SUV
Roland,11/04/2015
SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Surprisingly good gas mileage for an awd vehicle this size. Tons of cargo space. Tows well. Very nice ride.
We love our 2013 Acadia Denali!
neohiomom,06/27/2013
We bought our AWD Acadia Denali in February, cashing in our GM rewards and trading in our 2010 Acura MDX. In 2010, we decided to trade our 2003 Acura MDX. We looked at our recent MDX and the Acadia, which we loved the looks of. Unfortunately, the cheap plastic interior was a deal breaker for us. We loved both MDX's, but the 3rd row was a joke and it didn't have enough cargo room for our family trips. We were thrilled to see the Acadia Denali redesigned for 2013! The interior is now on par with the MDX and while it's not quite as nimble or quick, it's still a lot of fun to drive. My husband and I both love this vehicle and so do the kids! It's a real eye catcher in the White Diamond, too!
See all 16 reviews of the 2013 GMC Acadia
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2013 GMC Acadia features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 GMC Acadia

Used 2013 GMC Acadia Overview

The Used 2013 GMC Acadia is offered in the following submodels: Acadia SUV. Available styles include SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 GMC Acadia?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 GMC Acadia trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 GMC Acadia SLE-1 is priced between $13,500 and$19,900 with odometer readings between 11828 and93478 miles.
  • The Used 2013 GMC Acadia SLT-1 is priced between $11,800 and$18,208 with odometer readings between 45231 and153085 miles.
  • The Used 2013 GMC Acadia SLE-2 is priced between $11,999 and$12,798 with odometer readings between 115876 and119273 miles.
  • The Used 2013 GMC Acadia Denali is priced between $16,880 and$16,880 with odometer readings between 96834 and96834 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 GMC Acadias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 GMC Acadia for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2013 Acadias listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,800 and mileage as low as 11828 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 GMC Acadia.

Can't find a used 2013 GMC Acadias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Acadia for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,380.

Find a used GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,762.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Acadia for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,698.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,611.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 GMC Acadia?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Acadia lease specials

