Vehicle overview

Able to handle tasks ranging from taking a big family on vacation to handling all of their purchases from Costco the week before, large crossover SUVs are vehicular utility players. Combining the roomy passenger- and cargo-hauling abilities of a minivan with the rugged good looks of an SUV, it's no wonder that big crossovers have become hugely popular. And among them, the 2013 GMC Acadia ranks as one of the best.

From outward appearances, the 2013 Acadia looks almost fully redesigned. Highlights include a bolder-looking grille, new LED running lamps and rear glass that distinctively wraps around the back. The interior also receives the nip/tuck treatment, with sculpted surfaces and shapes integrated more fluidly into the overall design, and additional features including a new touchscreen infotainment interface (GMC's "Intellilink") at the driver's disposal.

The rest of the Acadia remains largely unchanged and that's a good thing. Interior cargo capacity continues to be a top draw, with an impressive 116 cubic feet available behind the first-row seats. We like the way the Acadia drives, too, as its comfortable ride quality and 281-horsepower V6 put this big GMC right at home on city streets and on the highway.

Consumers should know that the 2013 GMC Acadia is actually one of a set of General Motors triplets, as the Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse share the same platform and running gear. The Chevy presents the most affordable option, while the Buick goes uptown with its luxury persona, providing a more sumptuous cabin. The Acadia offers an agreeable middle ground, along with ruggedly handsome styling that reflects the brand's truck heritage. Choosing among the three will likely come down to your styling preference, pricing and/or dealer experience.

Still, you'd be wise to check out our top choice, the well-rounded 2013 Ford Flex and the more athletic 2013 Mazda CX-9. The Dodge Durango and Ford Explorer don't offer quite as much interior space as any of the above models, but each is certainly desirable in its own right. All these choices may make your search for a family hauler a little tougher, but with crossovers like the 2013 GMC Acadia around, at least it's hard to go wrong.