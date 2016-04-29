Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis
Edmunds' Expert Review
A long list of features and a bargain price draw you in to the 2016 Hyundai Genesis but its quality interior and overall refinement might make you drive one home.
Please note the Hyundai Genesis is now the Genesis G80.
Notably, we picked the 2016 Hyundai Genesis as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.
Vehicle overview
In the past you might have considered purchasing Hyundai's Genesis luxury sedan on the grounds that it offered strong value and lots of standard features versus its more respected German and Japanese competitors. Those points still ring true, but these days, the 2016 Hyundai Genesis stands on its own as much for its clean styling, refined ride and well-appointed cabin. Would we go so far as to define it as dynamic to drive, but quiet, comfortable and coddling? Without question.
The Genesis won't wow you with character, but you'll be pleasantly surprised by its roomy cabin, and many will breathe a sigh of relief when they take in its simple yet elegant interior layout. This is a car you can get in and drive without first skimming the owner's manual to explain any "what does that button do?" moments. Luxury and tech features abound. About the only thing odd here is the surprisingly limited rear-seat headroom.
Unlike the original version, the 2016 Hyundai Genesis Sedan has more unique exterior styling. It's classy-looking from any angle.
Both the V6 and V8 engines are smooth and strong, although fuel mileage lags behind rivals. Both engines send power to the rear wheels through a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission, with all-wheel drive available on the six-cylinder for those living in snowy climates.
Although no other car offers the equipment, interior quality, power, size and sheer presence for the money like the Hyundai Genesis, there are better luxury sedans out there if you're willing to pay more. Definitely check out the surprisingly athletic Cadillac CTS and the extremely refined Lexus GS 350. If you have a few more dollars in your pocket, take a look at the class standards: the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series. Sure, the Hyundai Genesis may not have the badging or tradition of these cars, but it stands mighty fine on its own as a refined and luxurious sedan.
Hyundai Genesis models
The 2016 Hyundai Genesis is a full-size, rear-wheel-drive luxury sedan available in 3.8 (V6) and 5.0 Ultimate (V8) models, with all-wheel drive as an option for the Genesis 3.8. There is a Genesis coupe, but it's a very different vehicle and is covered in a separate review.
The 2016 Hyundai Genesis comes with mega-adjustable front seats, but they're not as comfy as those found in many of its rivals.
Standard features for the Genesis 3.8 include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic/auto-leveling HID headlights, LED daytime running lights, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition and entry, heated 12-way power front seats with four-way power lumbar, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a hands-free "smart" trunk, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system, real-time traffic, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Hyundai's Blue Link emergency telematics system, a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, a USB/iPod interface, HD radio and satellite radio.
The Genesis 3.8 can be equipped with three option packages: Signature, Tech and Ultimate.
The Signature package adds a panoramic sunroof, LED foglights, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert systems, parking guides for rearview camera, ventilated front seats, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a power rear sunshade, manual side window shades and a premium Lexicon 14-speaker surround-sound audio system.
The Tech package requires the Signature package, and adds automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure warning system with lane-keeping assist, front and rear parking sensors, an automatic emergency braking system, an electronic parking brake, automatic vehicle hold function (allows the driver to remove their foot from the brake while stopped), upgraded leather upholstery, additional driver seat adjustments (cushion extension and side bolsters) and an upgraded 7-inch display for the gauge cluster.
The Ultimate package requires both the Signature and Tech packages. It adds a power trunk lid, a color head-up windshield display, an upgraded navigation system with a center console multifunction controller and a bigger display, matte-finish wood and aluminum trim, a carbon-dioxide sensor for the climate-control system and a Lexicon 17-speaker surround-sound audio system.
All-wheel drive can be added to any Genesis 3.8 and with it comes headlight washers, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.
The Genesis 5.0 Ultimate has all the content of the Signature and Technology packages and adds a 5.0-liter V8, 19-inch alloy wheels, illuminated door-sill plates, the matte wood and aluminum trim plus driver-selectable suspension adjustment.
The interior of the 2016 Hyundai Genesis is more traditional than some rivals, but it's well laid out and easy to use.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 comes with a 3.8-liter V6 rated at 311 hp and 293 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission is an eight-speed automatic. The V6-powered Genesis comes standard with rear-wheel drive, but can be fitted with optional all-wheel drive.
The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the rear-drive Genesis 3.8 is 22 mpg in combined driving (18 city/29 highway). Selecting all-wheel drive drops that to 19 mpg combined (16 city/25 highway).
The Hyundai Genesis 5.0 Ultimate has a 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces 420 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. Estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg combined (15 city/23 highway).
At the Edmunds test track, a Genesis 3.8 AWD sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, while the V8-powered version performed the same test in a very quick 5.3 seconds. Both times are impressive for a sedan of its size.
Safety
The 2016 Hyundai Genesis comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, dual front airbags, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver's knee airbag. Also standard is Hyundai's Blue Link 2.0 connectivity suite, which features automatic crash notification, an SOS button, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and remote start, geo-fencing (allowing owners to set limits for teenage drivers), stolen vehicle slow-down/immobilization/recovery and turn-by-turn navigation.
Blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert are optional for the Genesis 3.8 in the Signature package and standard for the Genesis 5.0 Ultimate. Optional through the 3.8's Tech package and standard on the 5.0 are lane-departure warning and a lane-keeping assist system, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and an automatic emergency braking system that can reduce the severity of collisions or potentially prevent lower-speed collisions.
During Edmunds brake testing, a Genesis 3.8 AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in just 109 feet while the Genesis 5.0 took 112 feet, both excellent performances.
In government crash tests, the Hyundai Genesis earned a five-star overall rating, along with five-star ratings for its performance in frontal- and side-impact crash tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Genesis the best possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal offset, small-overlap frontal offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Genesis' seatbelts and head restraints also received a "Good" rating for their whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Driving
The 2016 Hyundai Genesis isn't a sport sedan, even with the 5.0 Ultimate's adjustable suspension and engine and transmission control parameters set to "Sport." But most drivers should still be quite happy with the way it drives. Around turns it responds precisely to steering inputs and has adequate grip for a sedan of its size, despite gaining considerable weight over the previous generation car. The ride quality is decent enough, it's never unruly, but it doesn't do as good of a job soaking up bumps as the luxury class leaders. The cabin, on the other hand, is impressively quiet, as you'll be hard-pressed to hear wind whoosh, tire whine or engine noise.
The 2016 Hyundai Genesis isn't as dynamic to drive as its German rivals, but the driving experience is calm and comfy.
Both engines feel strong when it comes to acceleration. Although the V8 model clearly has more low-end punch and is the dictionary definition of a "smooth operator," it doesn't feel appreciably faster than the V6 in normal day-to-day driving. In fact, the only reason we can see to get the 5.0 over the 3.8 is if you really feel the need to tell people that you sprung for the V8.
Interior
Thanks to a long-for-the-class wheelbase, the 2016 Genesis has a roomy cabin, with more interior volume (123 cu-ft) than its main rivals. This translates to an abundance of rear-seat legroom, yet headroom in the rear remains at a bit of a premium, one of the few criticisms we can level at this palpably high-class cabin. The one other criticism is that although the front seats are highly adjustable, they aren't as comfortable over the long haul as the ones found in several rivals.
Hyundai designers took a minimalist approach to the dashboard and center console, and we like how it brings a distinct airiness to the cabin. The center stack and center console aren't overwrought with buttons, controls or busy shapes. There's everything you need, but it's never in your way and never cluttering. We particularly like the simplicity and straightforward operation of the rotary-dial input for the optional, upgraded navigation system.
Materials on the dash, doors and seats are as good as any in the class, and we didn't find a visible interior piece or panel with even a whiff of cost-cutting. The gauges are clear and concise and free from extraneous and distracting details, although you can, of course, dial up all manner of extra information if you desire. Even the base Genesis comes with appealing leather for the seats and steering wheel, and the standard navigation system and its 7-inch screen is more than acceptable. Capping it off is a meticulous level of assembly: Every panel and piece inside the Genesis fits with intense precision that matches just about any premium sedan you'd care to compare from Germany or Japan.
Like the cabin, the 2016 Genesis' trunk is expansive with a generous opening for easy loading. At 15.3 cubic feet, it's large for the segment.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have owned my Genesis for 42 months and still get excited every time I get behind the wheel. Before buying the Genesis I test drove the 5 series BMW and E Class Mercedes. They are very nice cars but didn't show me anything better than the Genesis even at the much higher price. The design, and quality of workmanship is excellent especially the interior comfort. There are many great standard features but I also choose to equip my car with the signature and technology packages which I recommend. The adaptive cruise and lane holding features are great for long trips but do take a little getting used to. The only con I can think of is the temperature control dial which is too small and sensitive to control. This car is very quiet, handles precisely and has smooth ride. Has to be the best value in a luxury sedan. I have had absolutely no problems with this car. It's like the day I bought it.
Most comfortable and capable sedan I've ever had. This is the 3.8 AWD model with all options (Ultimate Package). We got the Genesis in late April 2016 and due to several unusual events have put quite a few more miles on it than I expected (8023 miles) . Many have been highway miles with Adult rear seat passengers on long trips in hot weather. That has given me a chance to really get a good feel for it's capability. I love this car, it's extremely quiet and comfortable for all occupants especially on long trips (over 900 miles in one day). The options work together extremely well and driver fatigue is a non-factor. The dual zone AC works very well for the passengers each can control the settings as they wish and the rear air is very effective in hot weather. The driver aids are spot-on, I love the adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, the automatic and speed sensitive wipers, and we've use the Blue Link quite a bit. The ability to control the driver interface features (Nav, audio and media input) from both the console as well as the touch screen and many features from the steering wheel is very effective, I think it's a Genesis exclusive. Using regular gas and the multi-access driver interface (as well as the price) made the Genesis stand above the Lexus GS for me which was runner up. We've averaged about 24.7 mpg overall to date. I drove just about every vehicle in this class (much to my wife's annoyance) before I selected the Genesis and have absolutely no regrets. No maintenance history to report so far, just coming up to the first oil change. If your in the market for a comfortable large sedan you can't make a better choice than the Genesis.
January 2018 update: I followed through on opening a Lemon Law Case with the Better Business Bureau (BBB Auto Line) and followed all the required procedures to the "T" all the way to and through the arbitration process. Since the case was heard remotely, i.e., the car was out of state at the time of the hearing, the arbitrator could not personally drive the car to evaluate the noise complaint. The BBB Auto Line Representative dispatched an independent expert to my out of state location who drove the car and submitted his report to the arbitrator. The independent expert, who had over 25 years of mechanical experience, heard the whining noise as described in my complaint immediately upon decelerating and even identified the probable cause and location yet the manufacturers traveling engineer and dealers service team could not! Long story short: I won the case and Hyundai had to refund the full purchase price and take the car back as a lemon. It was hard for me to believe Hyundai would rather put a long time loyal customer through this laborious and time consuming process and ultimately have to refund the full purchase price of the vehicle instead of simply replacing the transmission. Perhaps they thought I would just give up and not follow through to conclusion. They picked the wrong guy for that! Here's the clincher: After an extensive test drive of a 2018 Genesis G80, I bought it. Crazy? Time will tell but this one has absolutely NO whining noise at any speed! July 2017 update: The noise persists! After repeated contact with the dealer and Hyundai Customer Care I was finally able to convince them to have their traveling engineer drive the car and assess the noise. After he drove it, he authorized replacement of the differential! Great I thought...until I drove the car after the repair because the noise was still there. I decided to open a case with the Better Business Bureau Auto Line. One of the procedures using the BBB is that I have to send a Motor Vehicle Defect Notification Form by accountable mail direct to Hyundai in California. They, according to the instructions I received, have to contact me within 10 days after receipt of my form to schedule an appointment for a final assessment. They didn't contact me. I notified BBB Auto Line of that and they reopened the case. To make a long story short(er), I and the car are now in Virginia for the Summer, the noise persists to such a point that I want to park it and not drive it. Hyundai is not being very responsive and I'm losing hope that this whole process will come to an end before the warranty expires. Is this a lesson learned? Definitely for me! One of the nicest looking and comfortable cars I've ever owned. However, I have one major concern. When I test drove this car I admit I was distracted by the comfortable ride, all the gadgets and technology and wasn't specifically listening for strange noises. Who would expect to hear any noise while driving the flagship model? My bad! After a couple days of driving the car with the radio on, I took it for a drive one day and for some reason, I didn't turn the radio on. During this trip I heard this strange "whining" sound that appeared to be coming from behind the drivers seat. At the time I first heard it I was decelerating from about 45 MPH. The noise persisted until I reached 35 MPH then is stopped. Thinking I was hearing things, I drove on a smoother road up to about 45 MPH then decelerated. The noise was immediately noticeable again and continued to 35 MPH. OK I thought, this was a very expensive car...the most expensive car I've ever owned and I have a "whining" noise? Seriously? I took it back to the Hyundai dealer who test drove the car and came to the conclusion that the noise was "road noise" and was "normal." This diagnosis was based on the service manager driving another Genesis (same year, make and model) and hearing the same noise in that car as well. You cannot hear the noise if you're in the passenger seat. I thought, wouldn't you hear "road noise" on either side of the car? Not being satisfied with the dealers response I contacted Hyundai Genesis Customer Care. After several phone calls their final decision was the noise was "normal" based upon their reaching out to the dealer who relayed their same car test drive theory. Of course Hyundai Customer Care was not about to go against the dealers diagnosis. While I am impressed with the Genesis, I am disappointed that I paid for what I thought was going to be the best car of my life: quiet, comfortable and full featured and got a car with a very distracting "whining" noise. Over the years, I've owned no less than five Hyundai models (XG-350, Santa Fe, Sonata, Tucson, and now the Genesis. I have never heard a similar noise from any of the previous Hyundai models...until I bought their flagship model. Unfortunately this will be my last Hyundai!
Owned a 2011 Sonata before this car. I was really happy with the entire Hyundai experience. The sales people were not overly aggressive, lots of car for the price, reliability has been fantastic... I wanted to "step up" my car game a little so it was not hard for me to try Hyundai again. I absolutely love the design of this Genesis. It's a luxury styled sedan but with some sporty stylings. The interior is fantastic. I am above average in height (6'3) and this interior leaves plenty of room for me. The seat adjustments are great. Most cars in this class are going 100% digital including the gauges but I don't mind the traditional ones here. They look fine and there is a nice LCD screen between them for additional information. The multi media head unit is a nice upgrade from where the Sonata was with a lot of features including Siri and Google. Bluetooth works flawlessly with my phone. The base model was loaded and is a great choice but i bumped it up to the Signature package which includes the panoramic roof which is very nice especially at night. All interior lights are now LEDs. Seats have heating and cooling. EDIT: Recently Hyundai made an upgrade available for Apple CarPlay which was not included when the car was originally purchased. I use Apple products so it was a nice free upgrade to get and was unexpected. It has worked flawlessly with my iPhone and does give me more features than before plus it does offer a lot more handsfree features. I love the little touches and attention to detail such as when you get out of the car at night the Genesis logo shines on the ground on either side of the car in LED lighting. Might sound dumb or pretentious but you know you would like that. As I am still learning all the tech I do have one con. The rearview camera. The quality is ok. Not the sharpest. It does have trajectory lines and even can turn down to look straight at the ground for that extra inch but for some reason there are no front or rear sensors on this model. You have to get the Ultimate package for that which I feel at this price point it should come included. I also agree with one of the other reviewers that it should include remote start (although I don't have much of need personally). Having to subscribe to Bluelink for that just seems like a bad move. Of course driving it is important too. I was surprised by the power of this car. It really does have some kick to it. The Sonata had fairly decent wind noise reduction but this is far superior. You can whisper in the car going 70 and hear a pin drop. Might not be the quietest overall but it is definitely the quietest car I've ever owned. Very smooth ride. It does not drive like a BMW but I like to drive luxury type vehicles in chill mode. Although I feel like it leaves just a few touches out from it's competitors, I feel like they will only get better as they transition into it's own brand and would recommend them to anyone. Hyundai has really made itself a real competitor.
Features & Specs
|3.8 4dr Sedan AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|311 hp @ 6000 rpm
|3.8 4dr Sedan
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MPG
|18 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|311 hp @ 6000 rpm
|5.0 4dr Sedan
5.0L 8cyl 8A
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|420 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Is the 2016 Hyundai Genesis a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2016 Hyundai Genesis?
The least-expensive 2016 Hyundai Genesis is the 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,750.
Other versions include:
- 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,250
- 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,750
- 5.0 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $53,850
More about the 2016 Hyundai Genesis
Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Overview
The Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis is offered in the following submodels: Genesis Sedan. Available styles include 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A), and 5.0 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).
