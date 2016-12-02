More about the 2017 Hyundai Azera

If you're looking for a roomy, well-equipped sedan, the 2017 Hyundai Azera is worth considering. And though other full-size sedans give you multiple engine, trim levels and even appearance choices that can fundamentally alter the car, the Azera is as close to a one-stop shop as you can get. As such, you can be assured that the car you're considering has a strong engine and an almost unbeatable number of features for the money, plus a lengthy, industry-leading warranty and the ample space you expect from this segment. The Azera keeps things refreshingly simple, but that hefty features list does elevate the price point higher than for some rivals. It certainly elevates it into luxury territory, which leads us to our next possible demerit: interior quality that really isn't much better than lesser Hyundai sedans. It feels less special inside than rivals can. Fuel economy also falls short of the class best. Every Azera comes with a 3.3-liter V6 engine good for 293 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque, plus a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. EPA-estimated fuel economy with the base trim is 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway). Opting for the Limited trim drops those figures to 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway). But again, the 2017 Azera does include a lot of standard equipment. Even the base trim includes keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated rear seats, a hands-free power trunklid, an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 14-speaker Infinity sound system. You simply won't be able to find that many amenities at this price in a car this big. If you want more, the Limited trim adds accident-avoidance tech features, xenon headlights, bigger wheels and some sunshades, but the base model ultimately seems like a better buy. If you're looking to get the most car for your money, the 2017 Hyundai Azera is a very smart choice. It even looks pretty good for a car that's otherwise such a rational purchase. To find out more about the Azera and how you might increase its value proposition even further by getting a great price, make sure to check out Edmunds' pricing and inventory tools.

Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Overview

The Used 2017 Hyundai Azera is offered in the following submodels: Azera Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2017 Hyundai Azera ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Hyundai Azera and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 Azera 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 Azera.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Hyundai Azera and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 Azera featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2017 Hyundai Azera ?

Which 2017 Hyundai Azeras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Hyundai Azera for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2017 Azeras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,998 and mileage as low as 17916 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 Hyundai Azera.

Can't find a new 2017 Hyundai Azeras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai Azera for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,533 .

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,928 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Hyundai Azera?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

