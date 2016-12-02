  1. Home
Used 2017 Hyundai Azera

2017 Hyundai Azera Limited Sedan Exterior Shown
MSRP$34,100
Which Azera does Edmunds recommend?

We think you'll be happy with the base 2017 Hyundai Azera. Yes, the Limited trim level offers lots of extra features, but the base trim level is very well equipped for the money. If you can do without items such as a panoramic sunroof, power rear sunshades and LED foglights, then you'll save several thousand dollars (when new) by going with the base Azera.

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Comes well equipped with convenience and technology features
  • Rides smoothly over bumps and rough roads
  • Interior is quiet on the highway

With a likable combination of style, comfort and utility, the 2017 Hyundai Azera is a large sedan with a lot going for it. As you'd expect, the cabin is quiet, with lots of space to stretch out inside. What's more, it comes with quite a bit of standard equipment. Even a base Azera comes with upscale items such as leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and blind-spot monitoring.

The Azera does have a few drawbacks, though. The V6 is the only engine you can get; Hyundai doesn't offer a more efficient four-cylinder or hybrid. You also can't get all-wheel drive with the Azera; many rival sedans give you a choice. Some of those rivals boast newer redesigns as well. For its part, this latest-generation Azera is near the end of its lifecycle, having last been redesigned in 2012. Still, the 2017 Hyundai Azera has appealing qualities, and we think it's worth a look if you're shopping for a well-equipped large sedan.

Hyundai Azera models

The 2017 Hyundai Azera is a large sedan offered in base and Limited trim levels. It's reasonably priced, comfortable and offers lots of standard equipment. The Limited trim level will likely appeal to safety-conscious buyers because it comes with lane departure warning and forward collision warning.

The lowest trim level on the Azera may be called the base, but don't let that fool you. It comes with a lot of features. Standard equipment includes a 3.3-liter V6 engine (293 horsepower, 255 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, blind-spot monitoring (with rear cross-traffic alert), keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats (with 60/40-split folding capability), a chilled glovebox, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a hands-free automatic-opening trunk.

Electronics features include Bluetooth connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system, a rearview camera, Hyundai's Blue Link emergency communications, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration, and a 14-speaker Infinity audio system with satellite radio.

For a few more amenities and some additional safety equipment, you can upgrade to the Azera's Limited trim level. It adds 19-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control, lane departure and forward collision warning systems, rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, a power rear sunshade and manual side-window sunshades.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2012 Hyundai Azera (3.3L V6 | 6-speed automatic | FWD) in base trim.

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Hyundai Azera has received some revisions, including retuned steering, revised styling, a larger central touchscreen, and added safety equipment such as a blind-spot monitoring system and forward collision warning. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Hyundai Azera, however.

EdmundsScorecard

Driving3.0
Comfort3.0
Interior3.5
Utility3.5

Driving

3.0
The Azera's 3.3-liter V6 is an effective powertrain, and the suspension does a pretty good job of balancing ride quality with handling precision.

Acceleration

4.0
The 293-horsepower V6 is gutsy, and it moves the big sedan around with authority. The six-speed automatic may not shift especially quickly, but it does so with uncommon smoothness. In Edmunds testing, the Azera went from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is average for large sedans with a V6.

Braking

3.0
The brake pedal is responsive, and that helps with making in-town braking predictable. In Edmunds testing during a simulated panic stop, the Azera came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is slightly below average in this class.

Drivability

3.0
A reasonably powerful V6 and a conventional six-speed automatic transmission make the Azera relatively easy to drive on the highway, but throttle calibration is overly jumpy from a standstill, making it difficult to be smooth in slow-and-go traffic.

Comfort

3.0
If you're shopping for a large sedan with a comfortable ride, the Azera certainly fits the bill. The seats are a bit oddly shaped and hurt the Hyundai's score, but plenty of luxury items help smooth things over.

Seat comfort

2.5
Up front, it's unusually difficult to find a comfortable seating position despite the usual battery of adjustments available from a 12-way power driver seat. Also, the front headrests protrude forward, which won't be to some people's liking.

Ride comfort

3.5
The Azera has a good balance between control and comfort. It's nicely suited for both city and highway driving.

Noise & vibration

3.0
Engine noise is essentially nonexistent when cruising or during gentle acceleration. Road and wind noise is not quite as well isolated, but they certainly aren't excessive.

Interior

3.5
There's plenty of space inside the Azera and lots of upscale trimmings, but hard plastics give the otherwise-luxurious cabin a cheap feel. The optional panoramic sunroof eats up quite a bit of headroom.

Utility

3.5
Right in the middle of the large sedan segment, the Azera has decent trunk space, average small-item storage and a 60/40-split folding rear seat for transporting larger items.

Small-item storage

3.0
Door pockets, center console and glovebox storage are all average for the class.

Cargo space

3.5
The Azera has ample cargo volume with 16.3 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk, but that's really just about the class average. The trunk's gooseneck hinges are concealed so as to not smash objects placed in the trunk.
Used 2017 Hyundai Azera pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Hyundai Azera.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, Great car
    John T,
    Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

    Bought mine Hyundai Certified July, 2019 with under 10k miles on it. Like a brand new car for under $25k. Comfortable, safe, and peppy. Easy with the 6 to get out of people's way, and no Turbo, so better long term reliability prospects. Been great so far - the Infinity Logic 14 speaker sound really rocks and I am an audiophile! The Limited has those extra wow features some cars that cost $50k do not have. Gas mileage is mediocre but few cars get what is claimed especially with a lot of local driving. The seats are great - a thigh support extender, lumbar, the works.

    5 out of 5 stars, My Azera
    Randal,
    4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

    its a great car but it likes to under steer under pressure.

    5 out of 5 stars, Clean Ride
    Michael Blumenthal,
    Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

    Features & Specs

    Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Limited 4dr Sedan
    3.3L 6cyl 6A
    MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
    Seats 5
    6-speed shiftable automatic
    Gas
    293 hp @ 6400 rpm
    4dr Sedan features & specs
    4dr Sedan
    3.3L 6cyl 6A
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    Seats 5
    6-speed shiftable automatic
    Gas
    293 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all Used 2017 Hyundai Azera features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts like the Azera models:

    Blue Link
    Hyundai's Blue Link system provides emergency assistance, theft recovery and secondary driver features such as speed alert and geo-fencing.
    Blind-Spot Monitoring
    Standard on all Azera's is blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert for safer lane-change maneuvers.
    Forward Collision Warning
    Upgrade to the Limited Azera and you'll get forward collision warning along with rear parking sensors for those tight parking spots.
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the Hyundai Azera a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2017 Azera both on the road and at the track, giving it a 3.5 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Azera fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Azera gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Azera has 16.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Azera. Learn more

    Is the Hyundai Azera reliable?

    To determine whether the Hyundai Azera is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Azera. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Azera's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2017 Hyundai Azera a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2017 Hyundai Azera is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2017 Azera and gave it a 3.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2017 Azera is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2017 Hyundai Azera?

    The least-expensive 2017 Hyundai Azera is the 2017 Hyundai Azera 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,100.

    Other versions include:

    • Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,300
    • 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,100
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Hyundai Azera?

    If you're interested in the Hyundai Azera, the next question is, which Azera model is right for you? Azera variants include Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A). For a full list of Azera models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2017 Hyundai Azera

    If you're looking for a roomy, well-equipped sedan, the 2017 Hyundai Azera is worth considering. And though other full-size sedans give you multiple engine, trim levels and even appearance choices that can fundamentally alter the car, the Azera is as close to a one-stop shop as you can get. As such, you can be assured that the car you're considering has a strong engine and an almost unbeatable number of features for the money, plus a lengthy, industry-leading warranty and the ample space you expect from this segment.

    The Azera keeps things refreshingly simple, but that hefty features list does elevate the price point higher than for some rivals. It certainly elevates it into luxury territory, which leads us to our next possible demerit: interior quality that really isn't much better than lesser Hyundai sedans. It feels less special inside than rivals can.

    Fuel economy also falls short of the class best. Every Azera comes with a 3.3-liter V6 engine good for 293 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque, plus a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. EPA-estimated fuel economy with the base trim is 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway). Opting for the Limited trim drops those figures to 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway).

    But again, the 2017 Azera does include a lot of standard equipment. Even the base trim includes keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated rear seats, a hands-free power trunklid, an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 14-speaker Infinity sound system. You simply won't be able to find that many amenities at this price in a car this big. If you want more, the Limited trim adds accident-avoidance tech features, xenon headlights, bigger wheels and some sunshades, but the base model ultimately seems like a better buy.

    If you're looking to get the most car for your money, the 2017 Hyundai Azera is a very smart choice. It even looks pretty good for a car that's otherwise such a rational purchase. To find out more about the Azera and how you might increase its value proposition even further by getting a great price, make sure to check out Edmunds' pricing and inventory tools.

    Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Overview

    The Used 2017 Hyundai Azera is offered in the following submodels: Azera Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2017 Hyundai Azera?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Hyundai Azera and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 Azera 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 Azera.

