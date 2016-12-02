Used 2017 Hyundai Azera
Which Azera does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Comes well equipped with convenience and technology features
- Rides smoothly over bumps and rough roads
- Interior is quiet on the highway
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Comfort
|3.0
|Interior
|3.5
|Utility
|3.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Hyundai Azera.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bought mine Hyundai Certified July, 2019 with under 10k miles on it. Like a brand new car for under $25k. Comfortable, safe, and peppy. Easy with the 6 to get out of people's way, and no Turbo, so better long term reliability prospects. Been great so far - the Infinity Logic 14 speaker sound really rocks and I am an audiophile! The Limited has those extra wow features some cars that cost $50k do not have. Gas mileage is mediocre but few cars get what is claimed especially with a lot of local driving. The seats are great - a thigh support extender, lumbar, the works.
its a great car but it likes to under steer under pressure.
Compare
Features & Specs
|Limited 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|293 hp @ 6400 rpm
|4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|293 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the Azera models:
- Blue Link
- Hyundai's Blue Link system provides emergency assistance, theft recovery and secondary driver features such as speed alert and geo-fencing.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Standard on all Azera's is blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert for safer lane-change maneuvers.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Upgrade to the Limited Azera and you'll get forward collision warning along with rear parking sensors for those tight parking spots.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Azera a good car?
Is the Hyundai Azera reliable?
Is the 2017 Hyundai Azera a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2017 Hyundai Azera?
The least-expensive 2017 Hyundai Azera is the 2017 Hyundai Azera 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,100.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,300
- 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,100
What are the different models of Hyundai Azera?
More about the 2017 Hyundai Azera
If you're looking for a roomy, well-equipped sedan, the 2017 Hyundai Azera is worth considering. And though other full-size sedans give you multiple engine, trim levels and even appearance choices that can fundamentally alter the car, the Azera is as close to a one-stop shop as you can get. As such, you can be assured that the car you're considering has a strong engine and an almost unbeatable number of features for the money, plus a lengthy, industry-leading warranty and the ample space you expect from this segment.
The Azera keeps things refreshingly simple, but that hefty features list does elevate the price point higher than for some rivals. It certainly elevates it into luxury territory, which leads us to our next possible demerit: interior quality that really isn't much better than lesser Hyundai sedans. It feels less special inside than rivals can.
Fuel economy also falls short of the class best. Every Azera comes with a 3.3-liter V6 engine good for 293 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque, plus a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. EPA-estimated fuel economy with the base trim is 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway). Opting for the Limited trim drops those figures to 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway).
But again, the 2017 Azera does include a lot of standard equipment. Even the base trim includes keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated rear seats, a hands-free power trunklid, an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 14-speaker Infinity sound system. You simply won't be able to find that many amenities at this price in a car this big. If you want more, the Limited trim adds accident-avoidance tech features, xenon headlights, bigger wheels and some sunshades, but the base model ultimately seems like a better buy.
If you're looking to get the most car for your money, the 2017 Hyundai Azera is a very smart choice. It even looks pretty good for a car that's otherwise such a rational purchase. To find out more about the Azera and how you might increase its value proposition even further by getting a great price, make sure to check out Edmunds' pricing and inventory tools.
Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Overview
The Used 2017 Hyundai Azera is offered in the following submodels: Azera Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2017 Hyundai Azera?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Hyundai Azera and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 Azera 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 Azera.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Hyundai Azera and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 Azera featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
