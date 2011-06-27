Used 2013 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

Elegant Full Sized Vehicle with Luxury and Spunk kquark , 10/11/2012 52 of 52 people found this review helpful We discovered the new Taurus through renting it first. We did not even realize the car was a Taurus because it was nothing like previous versions. We ended up renting it again for another trip and decided this was the car we would purchase after doing some research with other comparable cars. The 2013 Taurus really just feels like a complete luxury vehicle. This is the first American car we purchased in over twenty years. Every detail speaks to quality and design. For example the dashboard is not only very functional but extremely appealing aesthetically. Report Abuse

Cruiser for the 21st Century sdegenn2 , 01/24/2013 26 of 26 people found this review helpful The 2013 Taurus improves on an already excellent fullsized sedan from Ford. When I drove the Focus, Fusion, and Taurus back to back, several key points became clearly evident: 1) The Taurus is the quietest and most refined of the three; 2) the Taurus has the most interior space and sits the highest, providing an excellent view of the road ahead; 3) the Taurus has the highest build quality and feels exceptionally premium; 4) the Taurus is the heaviest and least fun to drive of the three; 5) the Taurus has the most limited visibility of the three. With this in mind, I recommend the Taurus only if the driver finds the visibility acceptable in parking and driving maneuvers, as I did.

Outstanding Vehicle bdegrand , 05/05/2013 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I've owned my 2013 Ford Taurus Limited for over a year. I am totally satisfied owning and driving this outstanding vehicle. I love the wide track stance (3 inches wider front and back than the Buick Lacrosse and Impala). The car is so quiet yet Motor Trend has a 0-60MPH in 6.6 seconds! It's fast and its not a SHO! Ford has a winner in the Taurus . My daughter has a 2010 Taurus and loves it. My neighbor also bought a 2012 and raves about it. I am keeping this beauty for a long time. The ride, comfort and reliability from Ford on this car is outstanding. Made in Chicago by an AMERICAN COMPANY!

A Great Value after Discounts cpurick , 03/12/2014 15 of 15 people found this review helpful The Taurus wasn't on my list, but I gave it a test drive while shopping for a quiet, smooth car. At the time, I was considering the new Fusion. I'd driven the Taurus in 2010, and I was quite surprised by how much nicer it has gotten. Ford refreshed the design in 2013, and paid close attention to NVH concerns. Because the front seats are a little confining for a car this size, they even added softer surfaces around the driver. I would never pay sticker for any car, but the Taurus is a value with $7000 in manufacturer and dealer discounts. Be careful which tires you get. I found that the optional 20" tires really hurt ride quality. The 18s and 19s produce a posh ride, though.