Used 2003 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Taurus
5(49%)4(33%)3(11%)2(6%)1(1%)
4.2
139 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Car ever

lawnboy270, 11/29/2012
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

This was our first new car. From day one it has been awesome. Now almost 10 years and 244,000 miles later it continues to do whatever is asked of it. The Duratec 24v 3.0 is quite trouble free. It still has the original starter, alternator, and water pump. The trans is the same one it came with in 2003 and has never gave an issue shifting. Take care of your car and it will take care of you. Oil changes every 5k, trans fluid change, and fuel filter every 30k, coolant every 100k. Why I would ever buy a import after owning this car? It made us a Ford family for life.

Not the best I've had

jmacthethird, 08/03/2014
21 of 24 people found this review helpful

When I did the research, it seemed the Taurus, might be a good choice. The interior though dated, is nice and the seats are comfy and most creature comforts are there, with a few extras like a power driver side seat. Gas mileage isn't the best at about 26mpg on the highway and about 17mpg in traffic. I did see 28mpg on the highway, but that was only with real gas without the ethanol, which was expected. Everything seemed okay until one day, without warning, the transmission gave out in the middle of highway 441. I had it rebuilt, to the tune of $2700 dollars only for it to go out again exactly 6 months later. This will be the last Ford or Chevy I buy.

Love my Taurus

javacup1, 11/15/2010
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

I have nothing but good things to say about my Taurus completely dependable I have 173k mi. only cost i had was regular service changing plugs gas filter etc as specified in manual the only part that needed replacement more then once was the from stabilizer bar other than that it rides like a gem and i am proud to own a ford and it's American and i came from the saabs Nissans volvos.

Best American car we've ever had.

ndecker, 12/16/2012
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

I've had problems with Ford's in the past. Got this car for free, but it needed a lot of TLC because the previous owner neglected it. Bought and installed the parts myself, never had a problem with it. This car is absolutely amazing, nothing else like it. Just turned 100k miles and still running strong.

18300 and still going!

joecool829, 06/01/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I purchased this model after driving my wife's 1996 Sable LS. I wanted one just like it. I have put 183K on her so far. Minor glitches but nothing unexpected for the mileage. I am happy I got the SEL model with all of the bells and whistles especially the leather and 4 wheel discs. Note to the average driver: I got 101,000 on first set of brakes and 82,000 on second set!

