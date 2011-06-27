Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SES Deluxe 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,507
|$2,245
|$2,652
|Clean
|$1,332
|$1,990
|$2,350
|Average
|$984
|$1,479
|$1,747
|Rough
|$636
|$968
|$1,143
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SEL Deluxe 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,573
|$2,295
|$2,694
|Clean
|$1,391
|$2,034
|$2,387
|Average
|$1,027
|$1,512
|$1,774
|Rough
|$664
|$990
|$1,161
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SES 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,441
|$2,140
|$2,524
|Clean
|$1,274
|$1,896
|$2,237
|Average
|$941
|$1,409
|$1,662
|Rough
|$608
|$923
|$1,087
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus LX FFV 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,455
|$2,238
|$2,668
|Clean
|$1,287
|$1,983
|$2,364
|Average
|$950
|$1,474
|$1,757
|Rough
|$614
|$965
|$1,150
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SES FFV 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,495
|$2,399
|$2,893
|Clean
|$1,322
|$2,126
|$2,564
|Average
|$976
|$1,580
|$1,905
|Rough
|$631
|$1,034
|$1,247
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SE Premium 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,005
|$1,370
|$1,572
|Clean
|$889
|$1,214
|$1,393
|Average
|$656
|$902
|$1,035
|Rough
|$424
|$591
|$677
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,491
|$2,149
|$2,511
|Clean
|$1,318
|$1,904
|$2,225
|Average
|$974
|$1,415
|$1,653
|Rough
|$629
|$927
|$1,082
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SEL Deluxe 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,488
|$2,166
|$2,540
|Clean
|$1,316
|$1,919
|$2,251
|Average
|$972
|$1,427
|$1,672
|Rough
|$628
|$934
|$1,094
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SE FFV 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,706
|$2,836
|$3,454
|Clean
|$1,509
|$2,513
|$3,061
|Average
|$1,114
|$1,868
|$2,274
|Rough
|$720
|$1,223
|$1,488
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$2,116
|$2,517
|Clean
|$1,226
|$1,875
|$2,231
|Average
|$906
|$1,394
|$1,658
|Rough
|$585
|$912
|$1,085
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,553
|$2,392
|$2,854
|Clean
|$1,373
|$2,120
|$2,529
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,576
|$1,879
|Rough
|$655
|$1,032
|$1,230
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,784
|$2,692
|$3,192
|Clean
|$1,578
|$2,386
|$2,829
|Average
|$1,165
|$1,773
|$2,102
|Rough
|$753
|$1,161
|$1,375
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SE FFV 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,620
|$2,467
|$2,932
|Clean
|$1,433
|$2,186
|$2,599
|Average
|$1,058
|$1,625
|$1,931
|Rough
|$684
|$1,064
|$1,264