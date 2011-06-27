  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SES Deluxe 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,507$2,245$2,652
Clean$1,332$1,990$2,350
Average$984$1,479$1,747
Rough$636$968$1,143
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SEL Deluxe 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,573$2,295$2,694
Clean$1,391$2,034$2,387
Average$1,027$1,512$1,774
Rough$664$990$1,161
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SES 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,441$2,140$2,524
Clean$1,274$1,896$2,237
Average$941$1,409$1,662
Rough$608$923$1,087
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus LX FFV 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,455$2,238$2,668
Clean$1,287$1,983$2,364
Average$950$1,474$1,757
Rough$614$965$1,150
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SES FFV 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,495$2,399$2,893
Clean$1,322$2,126$2,564
Average$976$1,580$1,905
Rough$631$1,034$1,247
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SE Premium 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,005$1,370$1,572
Clean$889$1,214$1,393
Average$656$902$1,035
Rough$424$591$677
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,491$2,149$2,511
Clean$1,318$1,904$2,225
Average$974$1,415$1,653
Rough$629$927$1,082
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SEL Deluxe 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,488$2,166$2,540
Clean$1,316$1,919$2,251
Average$972$1,427$1,672
Rough$628$934$1,094
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SE FFV 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,706$2,836$3,454
Clean$1,509$2,513$3,061
Average$1,114$1,868$2,274
Rough$720$1,223$1,488
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,387$2,116$2,517
Clean$1,226$1,875$2,231
Average$906$1,394$1,658
Rough$585$912$1,085
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,553$2,392$2,854
Clean$1,373$2,120$2,529
Average$1,014$1,576$1,879
Rough$655$1,032$1,230
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,784$2,692$3,192
Clean$1,578$2,386$2,829
Average$1,165$1,773$2,102
Rough$753$1,161$1,375
Estimated values
2003 Ford Taurus SE FFV 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,620$2,467$2,932
Clean$1,433$2,186$2,599
Average$1,058$1,625$1,931
Rough$684$1,064$1,264
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Ford Taurus on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Taurus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,318 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,904 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Taurus is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Taurus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,318 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,904 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Ford Taurus, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Taurus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,318 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,904 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Ford Taurus. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Ford Taurus and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Ford Taurus ranges from $629 to $2,511, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Ford Taurus is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.